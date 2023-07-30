All Apocalypse weapons and their mods in Remnant 2

The Apocalypse mode of Remnant 2 is one of the most hard-core experiences you could get in a video game. This is the hardest difficulty mode you can play at, and it's locked in the first place. You must finish the main campaign at one of the available difficulty modes to experience this nightmarish level. However, completing the game in Apocalypse is not only a challenge, but you could be greatly rewarded with additional unlocks.

While you'll encounter numerous pesky enemies in Remnant 2, you're not alone in this fight. First, you can ally with your friends, use different archetypes, and tackle an enemy together.

That's not all, as Gunfire Games has included many weapons for you to utilize. While the available list is quite expansive, you'll be able to get even more by completing the full game in Apocalypse mode.

Remnant 2 Apocalypse mode unlockable weapons

You can get up to four new weapons by completing Remnant 2 on the hardest difficulty. These weapons are excessive, meaning there's no alternative way to unlock them in some other fashion.

Here's the list of all four weapons:

Repulsor

Starkiller

Savior

World's Edge

Here are a few more details about each weapon and their respective weapons that could be found in the game. Make sure to utilize the mods to make the weapons far more useful.

Repulsor

This long gun is a great mid-range combat weapon with a really interesting mod. Named Banish, the mod can send enemies to another dimension for 4 seconds.

Once the enemies return, they will take 1.25x damage for the next 8 seconds. In certain ways, the Repulsor is a great way to crowd control certain types of enemies in Remnant 2.

Starkiller

The Starkiller offers a lot of range with its 2.5x zoom and high firing rate. Its mod, Gravity Core, can pull enemies into a sphere for 5 seconds and do 50 damage upon impact. Once the sphere explodes, it causes damage to all enemies within a 10-meter radius.

Savior

The Savior is another great long gun you unlock in the shop after completing the entire campaign on Apocalypse difficulty.

While the base version causes a lot of chaos, the Shatterstar mod enables each bullet to cause additional fire damage for 10 seconds.

World's Edge

This is the only melee weapon unlocked on the Apocalypse difficulty in Remnant 2. This greatsword can do incredible damage against the hardest of enemies.

The Horizon Strike mod allows you to create horizontal strikes that can cut through multiple enemies simultaneously.

In addition to these four weapons, you'll earn various rings and amulets by completing the game on the highest difficulty.