Avatar Frontiers of Pandora will be released on December 7, 2023, on PlayStation 5, Xbox, and PC, and will bring with it a new set of achievements and trophies for players to unlock. Set in the fictional world of Pandora from James Cameron's masterpiece, the game follows a Na'vi on their quest to rediscover their heritage.

That said, let's take a look at all Avatar Frontiers of Pandora trophies and achievements.

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora trophies and achievements list

There are a total of 31 trophies or achievements in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora, with Song of Sarentu being an additional platinum trophy.

Here are all the trophies and achievements:

Song of the Sarentu - Acquire all other trophies.

Our Reclamation - Complete the main campaign

No Easy Prey - Defeat a Thanator (non-feral)

Talk to the Ancestors - Unlock three Ancestor Skills.

Sprouting Potential - Touch 20 Tarsyu saplings.

Full Bloom - Touch 20 Bellsprings.

Tethered Kites - Collect all windswept kites.

First Strike - Complete the quest Becoming.

Aranahe Alliance - Complete the quest Pushing Back.

Stronger Together - Complete the quest Combined Forces.

Clearing the Mist - Complete the quest Revelations.

Eco Warrior - Complete the quest Rising Pressure.

Doll Collector - Collect all windswept dolls.

Data Retriever - Complete all recon retrievals.

Wildlife Expert - Unlock 20 Hunter's Guide entries for gatherable wildlife.

Great Gatherer - Unlock 30 Hunter's Guide entries for gatherable plants.

A Good Listener - Collect 30 audio logs.

Peak Performance - Unlock an Apex Skill.

Little by Little - Defeat 10 RDA Installations.

Hit Them Where It Hurts - Defeat five RDA outposts.

Story Guardian - Collect 30 notes.

Cooking Pot Pro - Unlock three recipes for specialty dishes.

Apprentice Crafter - Craft a weapon or gear piece of 'superior' rarity or higher.

Father and Son in the Stars - Collect all treasure hunt comics.

Reclaim Pandora - Reach an air quality level of 100%.

In Harmony - Tune all Aeolian wind flutes.

Vision of the Ancestors - Complete all Sarentu totem interactions.

Mushroom Navigator - Complete 10 Mycelium Network activities.

Fleet-Footed - Follow all the bladewing moths to their nests.

One with the Clans - Complete part three of the Aranahe Community, Zeswa Community, and Kame'tire Community side quests.

Kinglor Carer - Complete the final Steady Wing side quest

Becoming Na'vi - Unlock three skills in each skill tree

How to unlock the Avatar Frontiers of Pandora platinum trophy?

The Song of Song of the Sarentu is the platinum trophy in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora, which is unlocked after all the others.

A lot of the trophies or achievements in the game are related to collectible activities, and you should target to complete them as soon as possible. These include collecting all windswept kites, all windswept dolls, all recon retrievals, all treasure hunt comics, tuning all Aeolian wind flutes, completing all Sarentu totem interactions, and following all the Bladewing moths to their nests.

Some other activities require you to do a set amount of them, such as touching 20 Tarsyu saplings and 20 Bellsprings, unlocking 20 Hunter’s Guide entries for gatherable wildlife and 30 entries for gatherable plants, collecting 30 audio logs and 30 notes, defeating 10 RDA Installations and five RDA Outposts, unlocking three recipes for specialty dishes, and completing 10 Mycelium Network activities.

There are also two skill-related trophies, for which you have to unlock three skills in each skill tree and unlock an Apex Skill.

As for quest-related trophies, you have to complete the main campaign, defeat a Thanator, as well as complete the quests Becoming, Pushing Back, Combined Forces, Revelations, Rising Pressure, and the final Steady Wing side quest. You also have to complete part three of the Aranahe Community, Zeswa Community, and Kame’tire Community side quests.

All in all, Avatar Frontiers of Pandora trophies are more focused on the collectible aspect and can be earned easily. Avatar Frontiers of Pandora is set to release on December 7, 2023.