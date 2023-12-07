All Avatar Frontiers of Pandora voice actors and characters

With the recent launch of Ubisoft's sci-fi open-world game, Avatar Frontiers of Pandora voice actors have been shared too. Many talents are onboard to play the many memorable characters seen throughout its story campaign. This cast also includes some popular names that are known for their roles across other media.

So, let's see who is behind each mask in a sizable list of the major characters in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora.

List of known Avatar Frontiers of Pandora voice actors and their characters

While this list does not have all Avatar Frontiers of Pandora voice actors, it does include the major names players will encounter in the game:

Karen Glave

The Canadian actress has also worked in other AAA video games (Image via IMDB)

Karen Glave plays Alma Cortez in Avatar Frontiers of Pandora, an ex-RDA member who is part of the Resistance, the Na'vi rebellion against the military organization that seeks to harm the ecosystem of the alien wilderness.

She has experience with a variety of TV series and movies like American Gods but has worked with Ubisoft previously on Assassin's Creed Origins, too, as Rabiah.

Patrick Kwok-Choon

The actor also appeared in the Far Cry 6 DLC (Image via IMDB)

Patrick Kwok-Choon is best known for his role in Star Trek Discovery (2021) as Lt. Gen Rhys. The Canadian actor also voiced Ajay Ghale in the Far Cry 6: Pagan Control DLC.

As an Avatar Frontiers of Pandora voice actor, however, he takes on the role of Nor. This character is also a Na'vi who is part of the Resistance and is not shy from expressing his distrust of humans.

Evan Stern

The voice actor has been featured in many of the same TV shows as other voice actors in the game (Image via IMDB)

Evan Stern starred in the 2014 remake of the iconic 1987 RoboCop movie as Walter Karrel, which is also inspired by the latest Nacon game. Other shows Evan has featured in include Letterkenny and American Gods.

In Frontiers of Pandora, he plays the role of Teylar, who was also a part of the TAP program that the main protagonist found themselves in. However, he is at odds with his Na'vi nature and wants to prevent harm done to humans.

Chase Lo

Chase Lo's expertise thus far has been in short films (Image via IMDB)

The actor has a humble track record, including upcoming shorts like A Man and A Woman and Next Time Might Be Yes.

His latest role as an Avatar Frontiers of Pandora voice actor is his biggest work yet, in which he voices Okul. This Na'vi is one of the Kame'tire clan of healers who prefer to live in a secluded fashion in the Clouded Forest.

Aiden Dawn

The actress has both movie and video game voice acting experience (Image via IMDB)

Aiden Dawn also has a modest portfolio, lending this Avatar role her most notable yet. Before, she was featured in last year's The Cross Set Inn short and the game AFK Arena. In Avatar Frontiers of Pandora, she voices Koranu, a vendor that players can buy and sell items with.

These are all the known cast members for now. More Avatar Frontiers of Pandora voice actors will be added in the future. Beginners should check out some of our guides to help them begin their journey.