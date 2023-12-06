Avatar Frontiers of Pandora Exploration vs Guided mode: Which mode to select for beginners

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora is nearly here, bringing James Cameron's vision to life thanks to a new open-world experience from Ubisoft. Players can explore the detailed sandbox environments any way they want. To help players traverse the game's complex levels, it offers visual aids in the form of UI elements, which players can also choose to forego entirely.

These visual aids are in the form of the Guided vs Exploration options when beginning a new game. This guide will explore which one should beginners to the game pick for their first playthrough, detailing the advantages each offers.

Avatar Frontiers of Pandora Guided Mode Vs Exploration Mode

The picked option can change how players tackle gameplay (Screenshot via Avatar Frontiers of Pandora)

As expected, Guided is the more traditional means of open-world navigation. Players will be able to utilize quest markers and other elements to keep track of and know exactly where they are. Since the world is vast and dense, this should help players in the early hours as they learn the basics of Avatar Frontiers of Pandora - especially if they are completionists concerned with seeing all on offer.

Exploration, meanwhile, is for those who want to dive into the wilderness head first and figure things out themselves. This mode only provides the basic details for objectives, such as hints for quest locations. Thus, players need to pay attention to their surroundings, note down landmarks and other points of interest, and so on, just like a tribal hunter-gatherer would.

It certainly adds to the immersion aspect of the game. But at the same time, it also makes gameplay more challenging as they do not have UI elements to help them figure out things. While daring players who want to take their time savoring the world will love the Exploration option, newcomers who want a straightforward experience should go for Guided.

It should also be noted that even after players select the option of their choice, they can switch between Guided and Exploration at any time. So once players feel they have a firm grasp on the mechanics and traversal elements, they can switch to Exploration to test their parkour and combat skills.

Developed and published by Ubisoft, the game is set to release on December 7, 2023. It is set to launch for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms. Pick the Avatar Frontiers of Pandora edition of your choice and get ready for preload after checking our Avatar Frontiers of Pandora release time guide.