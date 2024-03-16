All Backpack Battles classes explained: Which is the right one for you?

Backpack Battles classes offer a variety of ways to enjoy the auto-battler/rogue-like game. Most interestingly, only those with the best inventory synergies come out victorious in this multiplayer PvP title. However, the starter class that players pick will determine the road to progression and playstyle to be adapted to. How do classes factor into the equation, and how can players bring out the best in them to survive skirmishes?
Here is everything players need to know about all Backpack Battles classes.
Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer
All Backpack Battles classes explored
Backpack Battles only had two classes at the start, with two more added over time. Here are all the classes in the roguelike inventory management title:
- Ranger
- Reaper
- Berserker
- Pyromancer
Backpack Battles is a roguelike, so there are no fundamental differences between classes. The key changes arise when it comes to items; each class starts with a different set of items and backpacks, all of which have different perks and traits. They also can find more unique (as well as common) items to purchase in the shop that synergize with their play style.
Ranger
This is the first Backpack Battles class players will encounter in the game. The Ranger begins with the following items:
- Leather Bag (2)
- Lucky Clover
- Wooden Sword
The Ranger is a fairly user-friendly class specializing in dealing damage using swift weapons, especially crit damage. Here are a handful of class-specific items that can be bought by Rangers:
- Piercing Arrow
- Yggdrasil Leaf
- Goobert
Here are all the subclasses for the Ranger:
- Hunter
- Beastmaster
- Pathfinder
- Grovekeeper
- Lifebringer
Reaper
The Reaper is an assassin-esque class, as she is great at applying debuffs on foes. In fact, she does not even have a starter weapon. As such, she isn't the strongest in the game from a DPS standpoint.
Here are the items for the Reaper that players will start their run with:
- Storage Coffin
- Leather Bag
- Fly Agaric
Here are some distinct Reaper-specific items to acquire in the game:
- Deck of Cards
- Demonic Flask
- Death Scythe
Like other Backpack Battles classes, the Reaper has a handful of subclasses as well:
- Witch
- Alchemist
- Venomancer
- Hexblade
- Vampiress
Berserker
The Berserker hits hard and makes the most of the combination mechanic in the game. She starts with the following gear:
- Duffle Bag
- Forging Hammer
- Leather Bag (2)
Unlike other starter weapons, the Forging Hammer is a Unique rarity melee weapon. The Berserker also has a neat perk called Battle Rage. Thanks to this perk, players gain a 20% damage reduction and have their items inside the Duffle Bag trigger 30% faster when their health is below 50%.
Here are some neat items that only the Berserker class in Backpack Battles can access:
- Axe
- Brass Knuckles
- Wolf Emblem
There is also an Anvil, which lets items crafted in the slots around it gain increased damage.
Finally, here are all the Berserker subclasses:
- Fighter
- Blacksmith
- Pack Leader
- Shaman
- Chieftan
Pyromancer
The Pyromancer can be considered the mage among the Backpack Battles classes. She generates Fire, which isn't just used for crafting but also increases the trigger speed of her weapons and items. While they occupy a slot, a Pyromancer can turn the tide of battle in the right hands. She starts with the following gear in the game:
- Fire Pit
- Flame (2)
- Wooden Sword
Here are the Pyromancer's class-specific items in Backpack Battles:
- Chili Pepper
- Phoenix
- Draconic Orb
Which of the Backpack Battles classes should you pick?
For newcomers, we suggest beginning with the Ranger. That is a good starting point to get used to the game's mechanics, understand how each item works and synergizes with other items, and more. Once players have some experience with the Ranger, they can move on to any of the other three. They could also stick to the Ranger if they wish.
Similar to other deck-builder games like Slay the Spire, each of the Backpack Battles classes focuses on different ways to approach gameplay. The Ranger is a straightforward damage dealer specializing in critical hits. Meanwhile, the Reaper is a sort of glass cannon build, with her debuff stacks capable of easily tanking opponents.
On the other hand, Berserker is a risk-vs-reward character, only rewarding those who can think several steps ahead into the future. Pyromancer, meanwhile, can melt foes by buffing herself with Heat stacks but is also a complex character that only players who have enough hours in the game will be comfortable with.
If players can't decide, perhaps this Backpack Battles class tier list should help them decide.