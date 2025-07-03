All celebrity cameos in Death Stranding 2

Like its predecessor, Death Stranding 2: On the Beach has several celebrity cameos dotted around its lengthy campaign. From popular faces to lesser-known ones, fans will be delighted to come across these cameos as they aim to traverse the vast landscapes of Australia and Mexico in the game's sci-fi, post-apocalyptic setting.

With a little over a dozen familiar names to meet, here are all the celebrity cameos in Death Stranding 2. Read on to know more.

Every celebrity cameo in Death Stranding 2 listed

The Philippou brothers are in the game (Image via Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Most of these are individuals involved with video-making as an art form across film industries and entertainment sectors around the world.

Bastien Dausse: The French acrobatic artist known for his gravity-defying acts is featured as Pierre Southern in the game.

The French acrobatic artist known for his gravity-defying acts is featured as in the game. Daichi Miura: The Japanese music artist reprises himself in the game as Daichi Miura .

The Japanese music artist reprises himself in the game as . CHVRCHES (Lauren Mayberry, Martin Doherty, and Iain Cook): The Scottish synth-pop band, which composed music for the original Death Stranding game from 2019, makes an appearance in this sequel as Animal Shelter .

The Scottish synth-pop band, which composed music for the original Death Stranding game from 2019, makes an appearance in this sequel as . Errolson Hugh: He returns in Death Stranding 2 to reprise his role as Alex Weatherstone . He is a Canadian fashion designer and the founder of the performance-wear brand ACRONYM.

He returns in Death Stranding 2 to reprise his role as . He is a Canadian fashion designer and the founder of the performance-wear brand ACRONYM. Gen Hoshino: The Japanese musician is known to cover a variety of genres like J-pop, jazz, and more. He reprises himself as Gen Hoshino in the game.

The Japanese musician is known to cover a variety of genres like J-pop, jazz, and more. He reprises himself as in the game. Kate Siegel: Married to filmmaker Mike Flanagan, this actress has worked in a number of his films such as Hush, Oujia: Origin of Evil, and Midnight Mass. She appears in-game as Olivia Westbury .

Married to filmmaker Mike Flanagan, this actress has worked in a number of his films such as Hush, Oujia: Origin of Evil, and Midnight Mass. She appears in-game as . Kevin Ko: The Taiwanese horror movie director is most known for his work on the 2022 supernatural film Incantation. He can be found as The Ghost Hunter in the game.

The Taiwanese horror movie director is most known for his work on the 2022 supernatural film Incantation. He can be found as in the game. Koichi Yamanoha: More popularly known as Grimm Grimm, Koichi Yamanoha's musical project label, he makes an appearance in Death Stranding 2 as The Tar Therapis t.

More popularly known as Grimm Grimm, Koichi Yamanoha's musical project label, he makes an appearance in Death Stranding 2 as t. Lauren Tsai: The American artist debuts as herself, Lauren Tsai , in the game. She is known for her roles in the third season of Marvel's Legion TV series as well as the Netflix series Terrace House: Aloha State.

The American artist debuts as herself, , in the game. She is known for her roles in the third season of Marvel's Legion TV series as well as the Netflix series Terrace House: Aloha State. Liv Corfixen: The Danish actress and film director is in the game as The Hydrologist . She is married to the filmmaker Nicholas Winding Refn, known for his work on Drive (2011), Valhalla Rising, and more.

The Danish actress and film director is in the game as . She is married to the filmmaker Nicholas Winding Refn, known for his work on Drive (2011), Valhalla Rising, and more. Lizzie Lou Winding Refn: One of Nicholas Winding Refn's two daughters, Lizzie, can also be found in Death Stranding 2 as The Chronobiologist .

One of Nicholas Winding Refn's two daughters, Lizzie, can also be found in Death Stranding 2 as . Lola Winding Refn: The second of Nicholas Winding Refn's two daughters, she is The Metagenomicist in the game.

The second of Nicholas Winding Refn's two daughters, she is in the game. Ma Dong-seok: The Korean actor rose to fame with his appearance in 2016's zombie movie Train to Busan and was also featured in Marvel Cinematic Universe's The Eternals. He will be recognizable as Samson Hook in the game.

The Korean actor rose to fame with his appearance in 2016's zombie movie Train to Busan and was also featured in Marvel Cinematic Universe's The Eternals. He will be recognizable as in the game. Mamoru Oshii: The acclaimed Japanese filmmaker, renowned for creating the 1995 Ghost in the Shell anime film, appears in the game as The Pizza Chef . His written manga works include Kerberos Panzer Corps and Jin-Roh: The Wolf Brigade.

The acclaimed Japanese filmmaker, renowned for creating the 1995 Ghost in the Shell anime film, appears in the game as . His written manga works include Kerberos Panzer Corps and Jin-Roh: The Wolf Brigade. Mike Flanagan: The American movie director appears in Death Stranding 2 as Mike Northcote and is behind many horror films, including Absentia, Oculus, Stephen King's Doctor Sleep adaptation, and more

The American movie director appears in Death Stranding 2 as and is behind many horror films, including Absentia, Oculus, Stephen King's Doctor Sleep adaptation, and more Molly Quinn: Starring as La Madre in Death Stranding 2, she is an American actress known for her role as Alexis Castle in the crime show Castle, as well as voicing Princess Bloom in the Winx Club show and films.

Starring as in Death Stranding 2, she is an American actress known for her role as Alexis Castle in the crime show Castle, as well as voicing Princess Bloom in the Winx Club show and films. RackaRacka (Danny and Michael Philippou): The Philippou brothers are filmmakers from Australia and own the YouTube channel RackaRacka. They are known for their horror comedy videos and were also involved in the creation of the 2022 supernatural horror film Talk To Me. They are in-game as the duo Mr. Impossible .

The Philippou brothers are filmmakers from Australia and own the YouTube channel RackaRacka. They are known for their horror comedy videos and were also involved in the creation of the 2022 supernatural horror film Talk To Me. They are in-game as the duo . S.S. Rajamouli and S.S. Karthikeya: The iconic Telugu filmmaker father-son duo made a name for themselves in Indian cinema with acclaimed hits like the Baahubali films and RRR, the latter of which game director Hideo Kojima is a big fan of. They are featured in the game as The Adventurer and His Son .

The iconic Telugu filmmaker father-son duo made a name for themselves in Indian cinema with acclaimed hits like the Baahubali films and RRR, the latter of which game director Hideo Kojima is a big fan of. They are featured in the game as . Takahiro Miura: He has starred in a number of popular Japanese media, like Jean Kirstein in the Attack on Titan anime movies, and also made an appearance in 2018's Shin Godzilla film.

He has starred in a number of popular Japanese media, like Jean Kirstein in the Attack on Titan anime movies, and also made an appearance in 2018's Shin Godzilla film. Usada Pekora: The popular Holodive VTuber from Japan makes her Death Stranding 2 debut as The Data Scientist .

The popular Holodive VTuber from Japan makes her Death Stranding 2 debut as . Woodkid: Yoann Lemoine, also known as Woodkid, is a French music composer and singer/songwriter. He worked on Death Stranding 2's OST and appears in-game as The Mechanic .

Yoann Lemoine, also known as Woodkid, is a French music composer and singer/songwriter. He worked on Death Stranding 2's OST and appears in-game as . Yusaku Matsumoto: The Japanese film director is in the game as The Architect, and his works include films like Winny and Noise.

Death Stranding 2 is available to buy on PS5

