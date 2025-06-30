What happens on your birthday in Death Stranding 2?

Death Stranding 2 is full of quirky Easter eggs and hidden surprises, just like the first game. Whether it's a sudden anime reference or a random cameo of Indian filmmaker SS Rajamouli, there's no shortage of fun details in the game. One of the more unique Easter eggs is related to the birthdate you select at the beginning of your adventure. You might think that it doesn't matter much, but the birthdate you enter is important.
On that note, here’s everything you need to know about what happens when your birthday arrives in Death Stranding 2.
Birthday celebrations in Death Stranding 2 explained
When you begin your journey as Sam Porter, the game asks you to pick a date of birth. In practice, picking any random date barely changes anything about the gameplay experience. However, if you play on the day that you chose as your birthday, you’ll get a special celebration cutscene along with a few small rewards. It is a small yet interesting detail that enhances the overall experience and your connection with the game characters. On a side note, this date is also the password for the Motherhood facility.
A minute-long cutscene triggers automatically, featuring a cheerful birthday celebration with all the crew members of the DHV Magellan. This is a classic Kojima Easter egg that has been featured in various other titles before. Note that you must access the DHV Magellan ship and enter your Private Room on your birthday for this cutscene to trigger. This only happens once you progress into Episode 3.
Not only do you get to watch this cutscene, but you also unlock the following bonus items as gifts in Death Stranding 2:
- 900 Likes from Drawbridge.
- A slice of birthday pizza, which gives Sam a 10% stamina boost when eaten.
- Heartman’s Star-Shaped Glasses.
Overall, this is a wholesome Easter Egg that adds another layer of personal connection with the characters of the ship.
That's everything you need to know about the birthday celebration in Death Stranding 2. While this event doesn't have much impact on the gameplay, it's a memorable moment.
