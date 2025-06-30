What happens on your birthday in Death Stranding 2?

Death Stranding 2 is full of quirky Easter eggs and hidden surprises, just like the first game. Whether it's a sudden anime reference or a random cameo of Indian filmmaker SS Rajamouli, there's no shortage of fun details in the game. One of the more unique Easter eggs is related to the birthdate you select at the beginning of your adventure. You might think that it doesn't matter much, but the birthdate you enter is important.

Ad

On that note, here’s everything you need to know about what happens when your birthday arrives in Death Stranding 2.

Birthday celebrations in Death Stranding 2 explained

When you begin your journey as Sam Porter, the game asks you to pick a date of birth. In practice, picking any random date barely changes anything about the gameplay experience. However, if you play on the day that you chose as your birthday, you’ll get a special celebration cutscene along with a few small rewards. It is a small yet interesting detail that enhances the overall experience and your connection with the game characters. On a side note, this date is also the password for the Motherhood facility.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

A minute-long cutscene triggers automatically, featuring a cheerful birthday celebration with all the crew members of the DHV Magellan. This is a classic Kojima Easter egg that has been featured in various other titles before. Note that you must access the DHV Magellan ship and enter your Private Room on your birthday for this cutscene to trigger. This only happens once you progress into Episode 3.

Not only do you get to watch this cutscene, but you also unlock the following bonus items as gifts in Death Stranding 2:

Ad

900 Likes from Drawbridge.

A slice of birthday pizza, which gives Sam a 10% stamina boost when eaten.

Heartman’s Star-Shaped Glasses.

Overall, this is a wholesome Easter Egg that adds another layer of personal connection with the characters of the ship.

That's everything you need to know about the birthday celebration in Death Stranding 2. While this event doesn't have much impact on the gameplay, it's a memorable moment.

Read more articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Harshit "Hysaze" Singh Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.



Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.



Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.



Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.