Which game engine does Death Stranding 2 use?

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is out now, and players as well as critics love its stunning visuals. A lot of gameplay footage has started surfacing on social media, and fans are wondering which game engine has been used to build it, considering how detailed the environment looks. Another impressive thing is the quick loading time from the menu or cutscene to gameplay. Death Stranding 2 runs on Decima, a game engine developed by Guerrilla Games.

Here’s everything you need to know about how Death Stranding 2 leverages Decima to deliver such an immersive experience.

Why is Death Stranding 2 made on Decima?

Both Death Stranding games are built on the same engine, but the sequel is elevated to new heights for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Pro. A developer explained the benefits of using Decima during an official PlayStation interview.

Thanks to Decima, the environment dynamically changes lighting and ambiance, enriching the exploration experience. The game seems quite well optimized, considering how it runs steadily at 60 FPS even on high resolution and graphics settings. One of the most impressive things about Decima is how well it works with the console's SSD. This game has one of the fastest loading times for a modern AAA title.

Games that use Decima

Decima was released in November 2013, and since then, it has been used to build numerous popular PlayStation and PC games. Here's a list of games that use Decima by Guerrilla Games:

Killzone: Shadow Fall (2013)

Until Dawn (2015)

Until Dawn: Rush of Blood (2016)

RIGS: Mechanized Combat League (2016)

Horizon Zero Dawn (2017)

Death Stranding (2019)

Horizon Forbidden West (2022)

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (2025)

That's everything you need to know about the Decima game engine. It seems well-suited for Hideo Kojima's vision of cinematic experience and large-scale environments. Unfortunately, it's not yet available for general licensing or purchase.

