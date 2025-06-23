Best Death Stranding 2 controller settings for PS5

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach is now out on the PlayStation 5 (PS5) with expanded accessibility and full DualSense integration, unlike the last game, which was carried over from the PS4. However, the critical configuration settings have slightly shifted, meaning players looking to get 100% of the walking simulator must spend extra time optimizing their experience.

Ad

In this guide, we have compiled the ideal settings to utilize the DualSense in DS2.

What are the best controller settings for Death Stranding 2?

Death Stranding 2 looks absolutely stunning on PS5 (Image via Kojima Productions)

Check out our Death Stranding 2 review to find out whether it's worth it.

The game's cargo mechanics have been slightly improved from the original title, now that it can leverage the improved motion sensors and haptic feedback mechanism of the DualSense. This makes "Keep Balance" the most important controller setting to customize in Death Stranding 2. We recommend setting it to Default or Higher if you're playing the game at 60 FPS. This will prevent any unwanted trigger actions, slightly improving the gameplay.

Ad

Trending

Now, Death Stranding 2 is not the most graphically forgiving game on PC. While we recommend sticking to the 60 FPS Performance mode, note that this will cause the game to drop below 4K aggressively. If you want the extra quality, the walking movements might feel janky.

For those playing for long hours, we recommend switching motion controls from physical controller movement to the R2 button for BB calming sequences. The game also introduces a boss skip feature that casual gamers can use while focusing on the narrative. Hardcore gamers can disable auto-aim and increase camera sensitivity for both axes. However, go easy with the camera acceleration and modify it beyond 1.0 only if you're facing issues with controller hardware.

Ad

The detailed controller settings list is as follows:

Core Balance & Movement

Control Sensitivity for Keeping Your Balance : Default or Higher (DON'T set below Default)

: Default or Higher (DON'T set below Default) Controls for Sprinting : Toggle (recommended for comfort)

: Toggle (recommended for comfort) Controls for Readying Weapons/Structures : Hold (default)

: Hold (default) Controls for Soothing Lou: Left Stick (disable motion sensor)

Dead Zones & Sensitivity

Left Stick Dead Zone : 10-15% (adjust for controller drift)

: 10-15% (adjust for controller drift) Right Stick Dead Zone : 5-10%

: 5-10% Minimum Button Hold Duration: Default (increase for accessibility)

Ad

Camera Settings

[Normal] Horizontal Speed : 3-4 (for exploration)

: 3-4 (for exploration) [Normal] Vertical Speed : 2-3 (slower for terrain assessment)

: 2-3 (slower for terrain assessment) [Normal] Auto-Center : On

: On [Aiming] Horizontal Movement Speed : 2-3

: 2-3 [Aiming] Vertical Movement Speed : 2-3

: 2-3 [Aiming] Camera Acceleration : 1.0 (don't change)

: 1.0 (don't change) [Aiming] Camera Deceleration: 1.0 (don't change)

DualSense Features (PS5)

Vibration Intensity : Medium-Strong

: Medium-Strong Trigger Effect Intensity : Strong (disable if grip issues)

: Strong (disable if grip issues) Controller Sound Effect Output: On (optional)

Aim Assist

Casual Players : Medium-Strong

: Medium-Strong Experienced Players : Off-Weak

: Off-Weak Accessibility: Strong

Graphics & Performance

Graphics Mode: Prioritize Performance (60fps essential for balance control)

Ad

Read more: PS5 DualSense vs Xbox Gamepad

Death Stranding 2 can be taxing on the DualSense's battery life because the game uses haptic feedback to scale the cargo weight. While plugging in may not be practical for many, reducing haptic feedback intensity and disabling controller audio can extend life by 20-30%.

The new game is wildly different from your traditional action title, depending heavily on walking with loads of cargo instead of testing your combat reflexes. However, if properly configured, Death Stranding 2 plays well on the DualSense.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arka Mukherjee Arka’s journey as a tech journalist took root in his educational background as a computer science undergraduate. Gathering valuable experience from YT Times, Quoramarketing.com, Games Bap, and Outscal, Arka now produces top-notch content for the Gaming Tech division of Sportskeeda.



Drawing inspiration from the likes of Buildzoid and Gamers Nexus, Arka relies on thorough testing and in-depth research of the latest hardware to ensure the delivery of authentic information in his articles. His genre expertise has also led him to work with tech giants such as Dell, Logitech, AMD, Nvidia, and more, where he reviewed their latest hardware.



While he delves into language modeling in his free time, he also finds time for gaming. His go-to genre is single-player games, but he often revisits Conflict: Desert Storm I and II, the former being the game that prompted him to undertake the journey he’s enjoying today. If he ever got a chance to drop into a game Jumanji-style, it would have to be Mafia: Definitive Edition. Know More