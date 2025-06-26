Who is SS Rajamouli in Death Stranding 2?

In a surprising and memorable crossover, SS Rajamouli in Death Stranding 2 appears as a hidden gem for fans of both cinema and games. The legendary Indian filmmaker, best known for his epic storytelling in Baahubali and RRR, stepped into Hideo Kojima’s surreal and atmospheric world with a small yet charming cameo.
Players diving into the game will come across Rajamouli as “The Adventurer.” Alongside him, you’ll find famous faces like Korean actor Ma Dong-seok and legendary Japanese filmmaker Mamoru Oshii (who turns up as The Pizza Chef) and more. But Rajamouli’s appearance stands out, especially for Indian players and fans of global cinema. Let's look more into it.
Death Stranding 2 SS Rajamouli’s character explained
SS Rajamouli plays The Adventurer in Death Stranding 2, and he’s joined by his real-life son, SS Karthikeya, who is cast as The Adventurer’s Son. The moment itself is rooted in a real-life encounter between Rajamouli and Kojima back in 2022, when the director visited Kojima Productions during the RRR promotional tour in Japan. During that visit, he got a personal tour of the studio and experienced a full 360-degree showcase of Kojima’s work.
That moment laid the foundation for what would later become this unexpected yet fitting crossover — one that Kojima formalized as a creative partnership.
Where to find SS Rajamouli in Death Stranding 2
You first come across this side story during Episode 6 in the order titled 021 Rescue The Dowser's Friend from the Armed Survivalists. This order is assigned by The Dowser, who asks you to rescue her captured friend from a hostile group (Armed survivalists). After safely retrieving the individual, you need to deliver them back to The Dowser.
Completing this order with minimal cargo damage nets you a big chunk of Likes and several major unlocks — including PCC Lv2, Zip-Line, Boost Skeleton, and more.
Later in the game, you visit The Adventurer’s base, which is located in the mountains. That’s where his son tells you he isn’t there and that he went missing during one of his expeditions. This sets off a new order: 037 Rescue The Adventurer from the Snowy Mountains.
Once you complete it, you bring SS Rajamouli in Death Stranding 2 (The Adventurer) back safely and connect his base to the Chiral Network.
