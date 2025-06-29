All Death Stranding 2 language settings explored

By Harshit "Hysaze" Singh
Published Jun 29, 2025 14:27 GMT
Exploring all the langauges supported by DS2 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kojima Productions)
Exploring all the langauges supported by DS2 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kojima Productions)

Death Stranding 2 is out now, and it already stands as one of the highest-rated games this year. The sequel continues Sam Porter Bridges's journey across Mexico and Australia's breathtaking landscapes to connect them with the Chiral Network. For players who want to experience the game in their local language, the game features both voice and subtitle settings, making it very accessible to a wider audience.

Ad

On that note, here’s everything to know about the language settings in Death Stranding 2.

Death Stranding 2 language settings: Everything you need to know

As mentioned, the game offers both voice and text options in multiple languages. More importantly, you can switch these settings at any time during the game.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

How to change language settings

All Language Settings (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kojima Productions)
All Language Settings (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kojima Productions)

Here's a step-by-step guide to changing the language in the game:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  • Press Options to open the Options Menu.
  • Navigate to the Language Settings tab.
  • Go to Voice Language to adjust the spoken dialogue.
  • Go to Text Language to adjust the subtitles and UI.
  • Enable Subtitles and Speaker Names.

All supported languages

There are 11 Voice Languages in the game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kojima Productions)
There are 11 Voice Languages in the game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kojima Productions)

The game supports 19 languages, of which 11 have voiceovers. Here's the full list of supported languages in Death Stranding 2 in voice and text:

Ad

Voice

  1. English
  2. French
  3. Italian
  4. German
  5. Japanese
  6. Spanish
  7. Mexican Spanish
  8. Portuguese (Europe & Latin America)
  9. Portuguese (Portugal & Brazil)
  10. Polish
  11. Russian

Text & UI

  1. Arabic
  2. Simplified Chinese
  3. Traditional Chinese
  4. Czech
  5. Dutch
  6. English (US)
  7. English (UK)
  8. French
  9. German
  10. Greek
  11. Italian
  12. Japanese
  13. Korean
  14. Polish
  15. Portuguese (Portugal & Brazil)
  16. Portuguese (Europe & Latin America)
  17. Russian
  18. Spanish
  19. Mexican Spanish

You can choose to keep the subtitles on or off; however, there's no option to adjust the text size. Additionally, the volume of the dialogues can be controlled through the Audio Settings.

That's everything to know about the language settings in Death Stranding 2. The game offers robust language options to ensure that players from around the world can connect with the characters and storyline deeply.

Ad

Read more articles here:

About the author
Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Harshit "Hysaze" Singh

Twitter icon

Harshit Singh is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda, with Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and Marvel Rivals being his areas of specialization. A final-year B.Des (Visual Communication) student at Delhi Technological University, he is always eager to pursue creative endeavors. Harshit aims to deliver news and up-to-date content promptly to players around the globe. To that end, he acquires information from reliable forums and social media pages and religiously tracks the latest coverage of Fortnite — a game he has been playing since 2018. He is often found testing the new meta in-game or spectating competitive tournaments.

Harshit holds a deep love for video games, which stemmed from the hours he spent playing GTA Vice City, NFS Most Wanted 2005, FlatOut 2, and Total Overdose in his school days. Currently, he is veering towards story-driven, single-player games, with Red Dead Redemption 2 being one of his favorites.

Harshit is an ardent fan of esports titles like CS, Rocket League, and Valorant, with Fnatic, EDG, G2, and Astralis being a few of his favorite orgs. Counter-Strike pro Xantares and Benjifishy, an esports athlete who has mastered both Fortnite and Valorant, are inspirational figures for him.

Harshit works as a music producer under the alias Hysaze. He is extremely passionate about EDM and has garnered over 40 million streams across all platforms. He is also a regular contributor to Fandom’s EDM Wiki.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications