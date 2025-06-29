All Death Stranding 2 language settings explored

Death Stranding 2 is out now, and it already stands as one of the highest-rated games this year. The sequel continues Sam Porter Bridges's journey across Mexico and Australia's breathtaking landscapes to connect them with the Chiral Network. For players who want to experience the game in their local language, the game features both voice and subtitle settings, making it very accessible to a wider audience.
On that note, here’s everything to know about the language settings in Death Stranding 2.
Death Stranding 2 language settings: Everything you need to know
As mentioned, the game offers both voice and text options in multiple languages. More importantly, you can switch these settings at any time during the game.
How to change language settings
Here's a step-by-step guide to changing the language in the game:
- Press Options to open the Options Menu.
- Navigate to the Language Settings tab.
- Go to Voice Language to adjust the spoken dialogue.
- Go to Text Language to adjust the subtitles and UI.
- Enable Subtitles and Speaker Names.
All supported languages
The game supports 19 languages, of which 11 have voiceovers. Here's the full list of supported languages in Death Stranding 2 in voice and text:
Voice
- English
- French
- Italian
- German
- Japanese
- Spanish
- Mexican Spanish
- Portuguese (Europe & Latin America)
- Portuguese (Portugal & Brazil)
- Polish
- Russian
Text & UI
- Arabic
- Simplified Chinese
- Traditional Chinese
- Czech
- Dutch
- English (US)
- English (UK)
- French
- German
- Greek
- Italian
- Japanese
- Korean
- Polish
- Portuguese (Portugal & Brazil)
- Portuguese (Europe & Latin America)
- Russian
- Spanish
- Mexican Spanish
You can choose to keep the subtitles on or off; however, there's no option to adjust the text size. Additionally, the volume of the dialogues can be controlled through the Audio Settings.
That's everything to know about the language settings in Death Stranding 2. The game offers robust language options to ensure that players from around the world can connect with the characters and storyline deeply.
