All Death Stranding 2 language settings explored

Death Stranding 2 is out now, and it already stands as one of the highest-rated games this year. The sequel continues Sam Porter Bridges's journey across Mexico and Australia's breathtaking landscapes to connect them with the Chiral Network. For players who want to experience the game in their local language, the game features both voice and subtitle settings, making it very accessible to a wider audience.

On that note, here’s everything to know about the language settings in Death Stranding 2.

Death Stranding 2 language settings: Everything you need to know

As mentioned, the game offers both voice and text options in multiple languages. More importantly, you can switch these settings at any time during the game.

How to change language settings

All Language Settings (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kojima Productions)

Here's a step-by-step guide to changing the language in the game:

Press Options to open the Options Menu .

to open the . Navigate to the Language Settings tab.

tab. Go to Voice Language to adjust the spoken dialogue.

to adjust the spoken dialogue. Go to Text Language to adjust the subtitles and UI.

to adjust the subtitles and UI. Enable Subtitles and Speaker Names.

All supported languages

There are 11 Voice Languages in the game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kojima Productions)

The game supports 19 languages, of which 11 have voiceovers. Here's the full list of supported languages in Death Stranding 2 in voice and text:

Voice

English French Italian German Japanese Spanish Mexican Spanish Portuguese (Europe & Latin America) Portuguese (Portugal & Brazil) Polish Russian

Text & UI

Arabic Simplified Chinese Traditional Chinese Czech Dutch English (US) English (UK) French German Greek Italian Japanese Korean Polish Portuguese (Portugal & Brazil) Portuguese (Europe & Latin America) Russian Spanish Mexican Spanish

You can choose to keep the subtitles on or off; however, there's no option to adjust the text size. Additionally, the volume of the dialogues can be controlled through the Audio Settings.

That's everything to know about the language settings in Death Stranding 2. The game offers robust language options to ensure that players from around the world can connect with the characters and storyline deeply.

