How to use weapons while driving in Death Stranding 2

By Rishi Pallav
Published Jun 28, 2025 19:26 GMT
This guide will help you to use weapons while driving in Death Stranding 2 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sony Interactive Entertainment)
This guide will help you to use weapons while driving in Death Stranding 2 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Fighting on the move is now a reality in Death Stranding 2. With expanded maps and more intense encounters, learning how to handle weapons while driving is more important than ever. You’re not just hauling packages now; you’re dodging gunfire, weaving through BT storms, and more.

On that note, here is how to use weapons while driving in Death Stranding 2.

A guide on using weapons while driving in Death Stranding 2

How combat works while riding

Still from the Riddle of the Headless Riders (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Still from the Riddle of the Headless Riders (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Once you’re in the driver's seat, usually a Tri-bike or any vehicle that allows for open mobility, your weapon wheel remains fully functional. Riddle of the Headless Riders is a great example of this mechanic — it involves firing while riding the Tri-bike.

Just hold right on the D-pad to bring up the tool wheel. From there, select a gun or grenade, just like you would on foot. Now, while driving, shooting isn’t the same as standing still. You can only aim in a 180-degree arc in front of you.

Press R2 to fire, and you'll notice it's responsive enough, but juggling controls can be tricky. Since R1 handles acceleration, you must either coast while shooting or do the old grip-switch if you're trying to move and shoot at the same time.

Choosing the right weapons while driving

Not all weapons work well while you're moving at high speed. Assault Rifles, Machine Guns, Machine Pistols, and Rocket Launchers are some that stand out for mounted combat. However, aiming these while dodging obstacles or weaving through BTs isn't always smooth.

Get used to quick bursts or planned ambushes from a distance if you’re planning to use heavier weapons while driving.

Tips to stay in control and avoid cargo loss

How a pickup off-roader looks (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sony Interactive Entertainment)
How a pickup off-roader looks (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Taking hits while on a vehicle can knock Sam clean off, and your cargo spills everywhere. To avoid that:

  • Keep your speed up. Most human enemies won’t hit you if you’re zipping past.
  • Avoid turning back into enemy territory. Drive past once and keep going forward.
  • Try to shoot before entering range, especially if you see MULEs or a BT storm incoming.
  • Pick up dropped items on the move. Yes, you can still collect cargo and Chiral Crystals without stepping off the bike.

If your vehicle is surrounded or damaged mid-fight, consider parking behind cover and finishing the job on foot. You can check out our guide on mounting Sticky Cannon and Heavy Machine Gun to customize your vehicle, which can help you in hostile zones.

That concludes our guide for using weapons while driving in Death Stranding 2. You can check out more articles on the game below:

