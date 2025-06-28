How do you solve Riddle Of The Headless Riders in Death Stranding 2?

Riddle Of The Headless Riders is one of Death Stranding 2’s more cryptic side stories, tucked in Episode 8: Deluge. This mission kicks off after you’ve completed Sub Order 109 for the Chronobiologist, and if you’re looking to complete everything the game has to offer, this optional sub-order is good, not just for the trophy, but for what it reveals.

Here’s how to unlock, start, and complete the Riddle Of The Headless Riders in Death Stranding 2.

Riddle Of The Headless Riders in Death Stranding 2, explained

Practice on your skills (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

The Setup – Chronobiologist to Ghost Hunter

To kick things off in the Riddle Of The Headless Riders quest, head over to the Chronobiologist and pick up Sub-Order 109. Once that’s done, you’ll be prompted to make contact with The Ghost Hunter, an optional facility that opens up afterwards. Accept Sub-Order 110 from him — that’s your entry point into the riddle.

From there, your goal is to reach the northeast of your current location. There’s a river in your path that’s too deep to cross on foot, so use the Coffin Board to get across. From there, head toward the coast until you reach a marked zone that connects to the Chiral Network.

Note: Make sure you are equipped with a few weapons like Machine guns and Assault Rifle [MP], along with Bloodbags. However, if you walk in unarmed, the game throws you a bone mid-mission.

Preparing for the ride

You’ll see a few abandoned Tri-Cruisers, a highway, and an Auto-Paver nearby. If it’s daytime when you arrive, pass the time until night falls. Once it’s dark, mount your Tri-Cruiser and head for the red-lit Auto-Paver in the marked area. As you approach it, things take a turn.

Into the encounter

You’re pulled into a floating highway, which is where the real battle begins. You must stay on the move while dodging Headless Riders' shots and returning fire. You can either shoot back using the weapons available or evade. Both methods work, so choose based on how confident you feel dodging and aiming on the move. Press R1 to fire while driving.

The Headless Riders emerge (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Once a few waves are down, a larger, more durable bike, like a mini boss, shows up. It’s beefier and hits harder. Focus fire on it until it breaks apart, then mop up the stragglers. This fight can be intense if you’re not used to shooting on the go, so I recommend taking a few moments beforehand to get a feel for aiming and turning while driving.

Finishing the Riddle Of The Headless Riders

After the final blow, the fight ends, and you’ll unlock the “Headless Riders Unmasked” trophy. It’s a neat payoff — not just for the combat, but also because the twist is that the mysterious riders were tied to Higgs all along.

Return to The Ghost Hunter to wrap up Sub-Order. He will acknowledge your efforts, and your connection level with the facility will increase, letting you make future deliveries and unlock new upgrades.

Rewards for completing the Riddle of the Headless Riders:

Likes

Black Drift song

Porter Suit: Woodland

Rocket Box weapon

Trophy: Headless Riders Unmasked

That concludes our guide for the Riddle Of The Headless Riders quest in Death Stranding 2. You can also check out more on the game below:

