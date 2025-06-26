How to use Odradek in Death Stranding 2

The Odradek in Death Stranding 2 is one of Sam’s most reliable tools. It’s not flashy, but it quietly helps with everything — from spotting terrain dangers to detecting invisible threats. You’ll use it constantly — especially when navigating unknown areas, searching for lost cargo, or dealing with BT zones.

We used to reach the Inventor in Death Stranding 2 even while travelling barefoot. On that note, here’s a closer look at how the Odradek in Death Stranding 2 works and why it’s key to navigating safely.

How to activate Odradek in Death Stranding 2

Watch out for red dots (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

To activate the scanner, simply press R1 on your gamepad. That sends out a radial pulse around Sam, which highlights objects, hazards, and environmental details in the nearby area. The scan works instantly and can be used as often as needed.

If you’re standing still or moving, the scanner will pick up different kinds of data depending on the situation.

Also read — Death Stranding 2 review: The stick, the rope, and the sequel that embodies it all

What does the Odradek in Death Stranding 2 highlight?

1) Lost cargo and materials nearby

After sending out a scan, you’ll see icons pop up around you. These often mark dropped cargo or raw materials. If you’re on a delivery or just exploring, it makes sure you don’t miss anything important lying around.

2) Water depth and safety

When near a water body, the Odradek uses colour-coded symbols to tell you whether it’s safe to cross:

Blue circle : Safe. You can walk across without losing balance.

: Safe. You can walk across without losing balance. Yellow square : Deeper, but still crossable (caution advised). You’ll need to use L2 + R2 to keep balance and avoid falling.

: Deeper, but still crossable (caution advised). You’ll need to use to keep balance and avoid falling. Red square: Too deep to cross. Going in might sweep Sam away. Better to find another path.

This is useful when you're hauling valuable cargo and trying to achieve S Rank; you don’t want to risk dropping it into deep water.

3) Hazard warnings on terrain

Rough terrain, like steep rocks or unstable slopes, shows up in red. That’s the Odradek warning you it could be dangerous, especially if you’re overloaded or not wearing proper gear. Holding L2 + R2 here helps with balance, but sometimes it’s smarter to go around rather than push through.

4) BT detection (when standing still)

This part is crucial. If you suspect BTs are nearby, stop moving and scan. The Odradek in Death Stranding 2 detects BTs when Sam is stationary. Once active, the device points in the direction of the nearest threat, often with rapid spinning or twitching. Combined with BB's reactions and the surrounding environment (tar, floating debris), this gives you a good sense of how close you are to danger.

If you move while scanning, the BT detection won’t pinpoint accurately, so make sure you pause and check.

That concludes our guide on using Odradek in Death Stranding 2. You can check out more articles on the game here:

