How to get S Rank in Death Stranding 2

Getting an S Rank in Death Stranding 2 directly affects how fast you unlock gear, increases facility connection levels, and even contributes toward earning the “Seasoned Porter” trophy. That said, it’s also easy to mess up if you don’t know what the game wants from you in order to bestow an S Rank. It doesn’t force you to play perfectly, but going the extra mile and completing optional objectives can make a big difference.

Here’s a brief guide on obtaining S Rank in Death Stranding 2, and what you’ll actually gain from it.

What really matters for an S Rank in Death Stranding 2

Check out your orders in the Ring Terminal (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Understanding S Rank conditions

Each order in the game has its own set of rank requirements or conditions that you must meet. You can view them before you accept the job — simply look at the yellow text near the bottom left of the screen. These typically include:

Delivering cargo with very low damage (for example, under 5%)

Meeting a minimum delivery quantity

Completing extra or optional objectives

In some missions, picking up and delivering lost cargo that isn’t part of the order also helps boost your Likes, which improves facility reputation faster.

Tips to get S Rank in Death Stranding 2 consistently

Using the ladder during the Episode 1 walkthrough (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

1) Keep cargo damage to a minimum

This is the most important part of earning an S Rank. Avoid falls, rough terrain, and Timefall exposure. To reduce the chance of damage:

Hold L2 and R2 while walking over unstable ground.

while walking over unstable ground. Plan routes that avoid steep hills, deep rivers, or enemy camps.

Use ladders and climbing anchors when needed.

Carry Container Repair Sprays if you're passing through Timefall zones.

2) Deliver everything that's required

Some orders need a specific number of cargo units to be delivered. If you bring fewer than requested, even if just one short, you’ll lose out on S Rank. Always double-check before leaving a terminal.

3) Complete optional objectives (if any)

Some missions ask you to meet extra goals like speed, stealth, or eliminating threats. These aren’t always highlighted, but may show up as part of the delivery assessment. Try to meet every requirement listed in the order details before heading out.

Why S Rank in Death Stranding 2 matters

1) Better facility connections

Getting an S Rank rewards more Likes. These help raise your connection level with the facility you delivered to, which leads to:

More materials available from terminals

Increased bandwidth for building structures

2) Needed for the Seasoned Porter trophy

If you're aiming to earn the Seasoned Porter trophy in Death Stranding 2, you must complete:

10 deliveries

10 recoveries

10 elimination or destruction orders.

All of these must be done on Casual difficulty or higher.

This concludes our guide to obtaining S Rank in Death Stranding 2.

