How to unlock and use Stun Bomb in Death Stranding 2

The Stun Bomb in Death Stranding 2 is a versatile non-lethal weapon that helps to knock out multiple enemies silently. This throwable is an essential item to carry, especially if you prefer stealthy gameplay and to avoid killing enemies. Many fans will recognize it from the first game, and Sam Porter, the protagonist, even comments on recognizing it when you unlock it.

On that note, here’s everything you need to know about the Stun Bomb in Death Stranding 2.

Stun Bomb in Death Stranding 2: Everything you need to know

As mentioned, Stun Bomb is a non-lethal weapon. It emits an electric shock on impact, temporarily disabling humans, vehicles, and even mechs. Non-lethal weapons like these are highly recommended to be used against humans because the corpse could bring even more trouble if not disposed of safely.

Stun Bomb in Death Stranding 2 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Kojima Productions)

How to unlock

To unlock the Stun Bomb in Death Stranding 2, you must reach Connection Level 2 with the Inventor. For those who don’t know, Inventor is one of the preppers located off the main path. However, finding him is not that easy and requires time and patience. Apart from unlocking the Stun Bom, Inventor rewards you with the Otter Hood.

How to use

Using the Stun Bomb is pretty simple. Here’s a stepwise guide:

Hold L2 to aim and press R2 to throw.

to aim and to throw. If you hold R2 for longer, it will charge the weapon for a longer throw.

Holding R2 is highly effective when targeting an enemy or vehicle from a distance. However, it also requires much more time than a regular throw.

Here are some of the best ways to use the Stun Bomb in Death Stranding 2:

Against humans: The stun effect knocks out enemies within a specific radius. So, it's great for stealth camps or when you are overwhelmed with many enemies at once.

The stun effect knocks out enemies within a specific radius. So, it's great for stealth camps or when you are overwhelmed with many enemies at once. Near water: The stun effect of this weapon is amplified near water, so it’s very effective near rivers or floods.

The stun effect of this weapon is amplified near water, so it’s very effective near rivers or floods. Pair with stealth gear: You can combine it with a Tranq Sniper Rifle or Bola Gun for maximum crowd control.

That’s everything to know about the Stun Bomb. This weapon doesn’t make noises and won’t alert enemies nearby, making it an excellent pick for sneaky attacks or deliveries.

