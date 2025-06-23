How to unlock and use Bola Gun in Death Stranding 2

Bola Gun in Death Stranding 2 is one of the earliest and most useful non-lethal weapons you can get in the game. It helps you to take down enemies silently without killing them, which is important for avoiding complications and threats related to corpse disposal. While there are numerous lethal and non-lethal weapons in this title, the Bola Gun is one of the best early-game weapons to use if you prefer stealthy gameplay.
On that note, here’s everything you need to know about the Bola Gun in Death Stranding 2.
Bola Gun in Death Stranding 2: Everything you need to know
The Bola Gun is a non-lethal weapon that traps and immobilizes enemies using a high-tension wire. As it doesn't kill a human, you don't have to worry about disposing of the corpse. It is a light and portable gun with 26 shots per clip. It classifies as a Size S, so you can add it to your loadout even with large deliveries.
How to unlock
To unlock the Bola Gun in Death Stranding 2, you need to reach Episode 3 of the campaign and connect the Government Base to the Chiral Network. Once the area is linked, you will be able to fabricate the gun from terminals at the connected facilities. Crafting the weapon requires 80 Resins and 20 Metals.
How to use
Using the Bola Gun is quite straightforward. You simply hold L2 to aim, then tap or hold R2 to fire. Holding R2 for longer will tighten the wire spread, so you will be able to hit more precise shots. Here are some tips for using this weapon:
- Aim for a headshot on humans, as it knocks them out instantly. If you hit a body shot, it only traps them temporarily.
- While it works on BTs as well, note that they can break free eventually, so you need to re-equip a weapon or hide quickly.
- While it's one of the best weapons in the early game, don’t rely on it completely, as later on, you may find more powerful alternatives.
That’s everything you need to know about the Bola Gun in Death Stranding 2. If you are sneaking into places or just trying to avoid combats altogether, it is a very reliable weapon to keep around.
