All Chapter 4 Keeper’s Shrines locations in Black Myth Wukong

By Rituraj Halder
Modified Aug 28, 2024 09:46 GMT
Shrine locations for Chapter 4 (Image via GameScience)
Shrine locations for Chapter 4 (Image via GameScience)

Keeper’s Shrines in Black Myth Wukong work as checkpoints where you respawn after dying. Apart from saving your game, they also allow you to refill your Gourd, respec your stat points, and craft new weapons and armor, among other things. Additionally, Shrines allow the Destined One to fast travel between them, making backtracking far less cumbersome.

There are a total of 20 Keeper's Shrines in the fourth chapter of Black Myth Wukong. This article lists the locations of all Chapter Four Shrines so that you can save your progress before each vital encounter.

Keeper’s Shrines locations in Black Myth Wukong chapter 4

Follow the steps to find all the Shrines in the chapter (Image via GameScience)
Follow the steps to find all the Shrines in the chapter (Image via GameScience)

Here are all the Shrine locations in Chapter 4 of Black Myth Wukong:

also-read-trending Trending

Read More: Black Myth Wukong review - A new benchmark for modern action RPGs

Keeper’s Shrine No.

Name

How to Reach

1

Estate of the Zhu

Follow the main path into the village. Go into the back building, and follow the hallway. Find the shrine in the corner under the overhang at the back.

2

Upper Hollow

From the Estate of Zhu, go up the stairs, and enter the door. Complete the boss fight. Then, go through the back building, and jump into the hole. After the cutscene, the shrine is directly in front.

3

Pool of Shattered Jade

From Upper Hollow, go left, then right, up the path, and down the ramp. Drop down twice, and follow the cave path. Navigate through cocoons to the open area. Find the shrine in the back corner of the small pond.

4

The Verdure Bridge

From the Pool of Shattered Jade, head to the scaffolding. Drop down multiple levels following the path. You will land in front of the shrine.

5

Bonevault

Cross the mossy bridge, and take a left at the fork. Follow the path down, and take another left. At the next fork, go right. Follow the path to the back of the cave; the shrine is hidden inside the cobwebs on the right.

6

Middle Hollow

From Bonevault, backtrack near the fork. Take a right up the staircase near the tree and follow the path across the bridges. Drop down, and take a left to find the shrine.

7

Cliff of Oblivion

From Middle Hollow, go right to the boss arena. After the fight, keep following the ramp all the way up. At the dead end, take a left through the cocoons. The shrine is straight ahead.

8

Relief of the Fallen Loong

From the Cliff of Oblivion, go back left for the Buddha's hand boss. Cross the hand bridge, and follow the path down, taking rights. Cross the long bridge, and use Cloud Step on the narrow bridge. Keep left, go up the stairs, and around to the back to find the shrine by the big tree.

9

Lower Hollow

From the Cliff of Oblivion, follow the same path but take a right at the bottom. Go through the crack in the wall at the dead end. Drop off the broken bridge, and follow the dark path. The shrine is on the left past the cocoons at the back.

10

Hut of Immortality

From Lower Hollow, take a right through the cave. Pass the figure with the light, and go through the crack. The shrine is on the right in the open area.

11

The Purifying Spring

From the Hut of Immortality, go right for the courtyard boss. After the fight, go in the opposite direction through the cave. Complete the arena boss fight. The shrine is in the cave behind the arena on the left.

12

The Gathering Cave

From the Purifying Spring, exit the cave, and follow the dangerous path. Climb multiple staircases, and follow the lanterns up. At the top, go left, and climb higher. Then, take a right, and climb the rocks to find the shrine.

13

Mountain Trail

From the Gathering Cave, enter the arena for the boss fight. Once the cutscene is over, run up the hill from the gold spiders. After the second cutscene, the shrine will be located in front of the staircase.

14

Forest of Ferocity

From Mountain Trail, go up the staircase, and follow the main path. Follow the road through the woods. Climb the wooden planks, and defeat the enemies. The shrine is on the left at the top.

15

Temple Entrance

From the Forest of Ferocity, drop down the rocks, and find the small staircase. Follow the path up, and stay left at the cliff. The shrine will be located just before the building on the left.

16

Court of Illumination

From the Temple Entrance, go up the stairs, and through the building. Take a left, and follow the path up through another building. The shrine is by the big tree in the middle.

17

Valley of Blooms

Unlock the secret area by defeating the boss near the Pool of Shattered Jade. Then, teleport back to the Court of Illumination, shrine and backtrack up the mountain path. Defeat the boss again to reveal the secret entrance. In the new area, follow the main path past the snake on the tree. The shrine is on the right before the second bridge.

18

Bounds of Deity's Abode

From the Valley of Blooms, drop into the water on the right. Jump up the other side, and follow the path under the overhang. The shrine is before the staircase.

19

Petalfall Hamlet

From the Valley of Blooms, cross the bridge, and follow the path up the hill. Go through the overhang; the shrine is to the left. Defeat the enemies to access the shrine.

20

Cloudnest Peak

From Petalfall Hamlet, go right across the bridge into the buildings. At the top of the stairs, go left, then take two rights. The shrine is by the first or second house on the left.

That’s all for the Keeper Shrine locations in Chapter Four of Black Myth Wukong.

Read more articles here:

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!

Quick Links

Edited by Shraman Mitra
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी