All Chapter 4 Keeper’s Shrines locations in Black Myth Wukong

Keeper’s Shrine No. Name How to Reach

1 Estate of the Zhu Follow the main path into the village. Go into the back building, and follow the hallway. Find the shrine in the corner under the overhang at the back.

2 Upper Hollow From the Estate of Zhu, go up the stairs, and enter the door. Complete the boss fight. Then, go through the back building, and jump into the hole. After the cutscene, the shrine is directly in front.

3 Pool of Shattered Jade From Upper Hollow, go left, then right, up the path, and down the ramp. Drop down twice, and follow the cave path. Navigate through cocoons to the open area. Find the shrine in the back corner of the small pond.

4 The Verdure Bridge From the Pool of Shattered Jade, head to the scaffolding. Drop down multiple levels following the path. You will land in front of the shrine.

5 Bonevault Cross the mossy bridge, and take a left at the fork. Follow the path down, and take another left. At the next fork, go right. Follow the path to the back of the cave; the shrine is hidden inside the cobwebs on the right.

6 Middle Hollow From Bonevault, backtrack near the fork. Take a right up the staircase near the tree and follow the path across the bridges. Drop down, and take a left to find the shrine.

7 Cliff of Oblivion From Middle Hollow, go right to the boss arena. After the fight, keep following the ramp all the way up. At the dead end, take a left through the cocoons. The shrine is straight ahead.

8 Relief of the Fallen Loong From the Cliff of Oblivion, go back left for the Buddha's hand boss. Cross the hand bridge, and follow the path down, taking rights. Cross the long bridge, and use Cloud Step on the narrow bridge. Keep left, go up the stairs, and around to the back to find the shrine by the big tree.

9 Lower Hollow From the Cliff of Oblivion, follow the same path but take a right at the bottom. Go through the crack in the wall at the dead end. Drop off the broken bridge, and follow the dark path. The shrine is on the left past the cocoons at the back.

10 Hut of Immortality From Lower Hollow, take a right through the cave. Pass the figure with the light, and go through the crack. The shrine is on the right in the open area.

11 The Purifying Spring From the Hut of Immortality, go right for the courtyard boss. After the fight, go in the opposite direction through the cave. Complete the arena boss fight. The shrine is in the cave behind the arena on the left.

12 The Gathering Cave From the Purifying Spring, exit the cave, and follow the dangerous path. Climb multiple staircases, and follow the lanterns up. At the top, go left, and climb higher. Then, take a right, and climb the rocks to find the shrine.

13 Mountain Trail From the Gathering Cave, enter the arena for the boss fight. Once the cutscene is over, run up the hill from the gold spiders. After the second cutscene, the shrine will be located in front of the staircase.

14 Forest of Ferocity From Mountain Trail, go up the staircase, and follow the main path. Follow the road through the woods. Climb the wooden planks, and defeat the enemies. The shrine is on the left at the top.

15 Temple Entrance From the Forest of Ferocity, drop down the rocks, and find the small staircase. Follow the path up, and stay left at the cliff. The shrine will be located just before the building on the left.

16 Court of Illumination From the Temple Entrance, go up the stairs, and through the building. Take a left, and follow the path up through another building. The shrine is by the big tree in the middle.

17 Valley of Blooms Unlock the secret area by defeating the boss near the Pool of Shattered Jade. Then, teleport back to the Court of Illumination, shrine and backtrack up the mountain path. Defeat the boss again to reveal the secret entrance. In the new area, follow the main path past the snake on the tree. The shrine is on the right before the second bridge.

18 Bounds of Deity's Abode From the Valley of Blooms, drop into the water on the right. Jump up the other side, and follow the path under the overhang. The shrine is before the staircase.

19 Petalfall Hamlet From the Valley of Blooms, cross the bridge, and follow the path up the hill. Go through the overhang; the shrine is to the left. Defeat the enemies to access the shrine.