All character birthdays in Stardew Valley

Just like in real life, birthdays in Stardew Valley are special occasions in the game. By gifting each villager their favored gifts, you will be able to grow close with your friends and loved ones. While Stardew Valley already provides a chill and relaxing farming experience, the various interactions you can do with the NPCs add to the simulation factor of this indie game.

Well if you want to get fully immersed in the game, befriend the various villagers, and celebrate special occasions with them, this article will give you a list of all the NPCs and their birthdays in Stardew Valley.

All villagers and their birthdays in Stardew Valley

Birthdays in Stardew Valley gives you a bonus multiplier on Friendship Points (Image via ConcernedApe II Salmence on Youtube)

Birthdays in Stardew Valley are celebratory occasions and you can celebrate them with the friends you will make in the game. Gifting various NPCs with their favored gifts allows you to get close to them by filling the Friendship Meter.

The Friendship points you gain from each item you give them will differ. Some will grant you more points while some might deduct from existing ones. During Birthdays, the character gets an 8x multiplier on the friendship points you will receive.

You can check the birthdays in Stardew Valley by going to Pierre’s General Store and interacting with the Calender hanging beside the Help Wanted Board.

Here are the birthdays of all the characters in Stardew Valley.

Spring

Kent - 04

Lewis - 07

Vincent - 10

Haley - 14

Pam - 18

Shane - 20

Pierre - 26

Emily - 27

Summer

Jas - 04

Gus - 08

Maru - 10

Alex - 13

Sam - 17

Demetrius - 19

Dwarf - 22

Willy - 24

Leo - 26

Fall

Penny - 02

Elliott - 05

Jodi - 11

Abigail - 13

Sandy - 15

Marnie - 18

Robin - 21

George - 24

Winter

Krobus - 01

Linus - 03

Caroline - 07

Sebastian - 10

Harvey - 14

Wizard - 17

Evelyn - 20

Leah - 23

Clint - 26

How to get a Calender in Stardew Valley?

You can buy a Calender from Robin (Image via ConcernedApe II Salmence on Youtube)

The Calendar in Stardew Valley allows you to view the special occasions for all the characters. By default, you can check out the dates from the Calendar in Pierre's General Store, but there is a way to buy one for your farmhouse.

You can purchase a Calender from Robin at the Carpenter's Shop in Stardew Valley at the cost of 2000 g. This will save you the hassle of going to Pierre's Store every time you need to check the date.