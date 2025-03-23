All characters in Bleach Rebirth of Souls

Bleach Rebirth of Souls has a modest yet varied roster of interesting picks from the beloved supernatural Shonen Jump manga series. From iconic names like Ichigo Kurosaki and Sosuke Aizen to more underrated ones like Chad Sado and Sajin Komamura, players have many choices to pick from. To summarize, there are a total of 32 characters in the game's base roster.
Here is a complete list of all characters currently in Bleach Rebirth of Souls. Read on to know more.
Every character in Bleach Rebirth of Souls roster
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Lore-wise, each of the 32 characters is among one of three categories: World of the Living, Soul Society, and Hueco Mundo. Here is the complete list of characters, heroes, villains, and side characters in the game:
- Ichigo Kurosaki
- Ichigo Kurosaki (Bankai)
- Uryu Ishida
- Yasutora Sado (Chad)
- Kisuke Urahara
- Shinji Hirako
- Rukia Kuchiki
- Byakuya Kuchiki
- Yoruichi Shihoin
- Gin Ichimaru
- Rangiku Matsumoto
- Toshiro Hitsugaya
- Kenpachi Zaraki
- Kaname Tosen
- Soi Fon
- Izuru Kira
- Renji Abarai
- Mayuri Kurotsuchi
- Shigekuni Genryusai Yamamoto
- Shunsui Kyoraku
- Sajin Komamura
- Shuhei Hisagi
- Ikkaku Madarame
- Kaien Shiba
- Grimmjow Jeagerjaques
- Sosuke Aizen
- Ulquiorra Shifar
- Nelliel Tu Odelschwanck
- Szayelaporro Grantz
- Nnoitora Gilga
- Coyote Stark
- Tier Halibel
A small roster relative to something like Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO means that each character is much more unique in execution. For example, Ichigo uses his trusty Zangtsu sword, while Uryu wields a bow to attack from a distance. Meanwhile, Chad is a melee-ranged fighter who can buff himself up, and Kisuke specializes in putting pressure on foes while being able to counterattack.
Each also possesses unique Kikon Moves (cinematic finishers), Spiritual Pressure Moves, and Awakened states that power them up, making each feel unique to play. As such, players should try out each of them in the Training mode versus the CPU to see which appeals to them in the long run.
Also read: All Bleach Rebirth of Souls graphics settings and controls
Developed by Tamsoft and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment, Bleach Rebirth of Souls is available on PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.