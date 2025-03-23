All characters in Bleach Rebirth of Souls

Bleach Rebirth of Souls has a modest yet varied roster of interesting picks from the beloved supernatural Shonen Jump manga series. From iconic names like Ichigo Kurosaki and Sosuke Aizen to more underrated ones like Chad Sado and Sajin Komamura, players have many choices to pick from. To summarize, there are a total of 32 characters in the game's base roster.

Ad

Here is a complete list of all characters currently in Bleach Rebirth of Souls. Read on to know more.

Every character in Bleach Rebirth of Souls roster

More characters will arrive via DLC (Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Lore-wise, each of the 32 characters is among one of three categories: World of the Living, Soul Society, and Hueco Mundo. Here is the complete list of characters, heroes, villains, and side characters in the game:

Ad

Trending

Ichigo Kurosaki

Ichigo Kurosaki (Bankai)

Uryu Ishida

Yasutora Sado (Chad)

Kisuke Urahara

Shinji Hirako

Rukia Kuchiki

Byakuya Kuchiki

Yoruichi Shihoin

Gin Ichimaru

Rangiku Matsumoto

Toshiro Hitsugaya

Kenpachi Zaraki

Kaname Tosen

Soi Fon

Izuru Kira

Renji Abarai

Mayuri Kurotsuchi

Shigekuni Genryusai Yamamoto

Shunsui Kyoraku

Sajin Komamura

Shuhei Hisagi

Ikkaku Madarame

Kaien Shiba

Grimmjow Jeagerjaques

Sosuke Aizen

Ulquiorra Shifar

Nelliel Tu Odelschwanck

Szayelaporro Grantz

Nnoitora Gilga

Coyote Stark

Tier Halibel

A small roster relative to something like Dragon Ball: Sparking! ZERO means that each character is much more unique in execution. For example, Ichigo uses his trusty Zangtsu sword, while Uryu wields a bow to attack from a distance. Meanwhile, Chad is a melee-ranged fighter who can buff himself up, and Kisuke specializes in putting pressure on foes while being able to counterattack.

Ad

Each also possesses unique Kikon Moves (cinematic finishers), Spiritual Pressure Moves, and Awakened states that power them up, making each feel unique to play. As such, players should try out each of them in the Training mode versus the CPU to see which appeals to them in the long run.

Also read: All Bleach Rebirth of Souls graphics settings and controls

Developed by Tamsoft and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment, Bleach Rebirth of Souls is available on PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.