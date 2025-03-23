All Bleach Rebirth of Souls graphics settings and controls

Bleach Rebirth of Souls is the biggest game entry among all virtual adaptations of the iconic Shonen manga series yet. As such, fans looking forward to the latest 1v1 arena fighter featuring the iconic Ichigo Kurosaki and other beloved franchise characters will want to tweak their settings before diving in. While not as extensive as a AAA release, there are a handful of customizable visual settings to check out.

Ad

Additionally, rebindable controls allow players to get comfortable with their input scheme of choice. Read on to know about all the graphics settings and controls in Bleach Rebirth of Souls.

Read More: Bleach Rebirth of Souls best settings for RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti

All Bleach Rebirth of Souls settings

Graphics settings in the game (Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Here are all the tweakable graphics options in the PC version of the game, which can be accessed via Options in the main menu, and then Display:

Ad

Trending

Resolution: Sets the rendering resolution of the game.

Sets the rendering resolution of the game. Screen Size: Choose between Windowed, Borderless Windowed and Fullscreen modes.

Choose between Windowed, Borderless Windowed and Fullscreen modes. Graphics Quality: Offers a handful of graphics presets to choose from, namely Performance, Balanced, Quality, and Custom. Custom allows modifying the rest of the graphics parameters.

Offers a handful of graphics presets to choose from, namely Performance, Balanced, Quality, and Custom. Custom allows modifying the rest of the graphics parameters. Frame Rate: Pick between a 60 FPS cap, or go for Unlimited frames as high as your system can render.

Pick between a 60 FPS cap, or go for Unlimited frames as high as your system can render. Motion Blur: Toggle Motion Blur On or Off, depending on user preference.

Toggle Motion Blur On or Off, depending on user preference. Vertical Sync: Toggle Vsync On or Off. On prevents screen tearing at the cost of some input delay, while Off is the opposite.

Toggle Vsync On or Off. On prevents screen tearing at the cost of some input delay, while Off is the opposite. Depth of Field: Toggle DOF between Low or High, depending on user preference.

Toggle DOF between Low or High, depending on user preference. Anti-Aliasing: Select AA level between Off, Low, or High.

Select AA level between Off, Low, or High. Texture Quality: Select Texture resolution between Low or High.

Select Texture resolution between Low or High. Shadow Quality: Select Shadow resolution between Low or High.

Select Shadow resolution between Low or High. Bloom: Select Bloom quality between Low, Medium, or High.

Select Bloom quality between Low, Medium, or High. Restore Default: Reverts all options to the default preset.

Ad

Read More: Bleach Rebirth of Souls best settings for RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti

All Bleach Rebirth of Souls controls

Customizable controls in the game (Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment)

To rebind controls, head to Options, and then Input under the Game tab:

Ad

On Xbox Controller:

Move: Left Stick (LS)

Left Stick (LS) Quick Attack: X

X Flash Attack: Y

Y Signature Move: B

B Step/Dash: A

A Guard: LB

LB Breaker: RB

RB Kikon Move: RT

RT Spiritual Pressure Move Trigger: LT

LT Spiritual Pressure Move 1: LT + Y

LT + Y Spiritual Pressure Move 2: LT + B

LT + B Reverse Action: LT + X

LT + X Hoho: LT + A

LT + A Awakening: LS + RS (press)

On PlayStation Controller:

Move: Left Stick (LS)

Left Stick (LS) Quick Attack: Square

Square Flash Attack: Triangle

Triangle Signature Move: Circle

Circle Step/Dash: Cross

Cross Guard: L1

L1 Breaker: R1

R1 Kikon Move: R2

R2 Spiritual Pressure Move Trigger: L2

L2 Spiritual Pressure Move 1: L2 + Triangle

L2 + Triangle Spiritual Pressure Move 2: L2 + Circle

L2 + Circle Reverse Action: L2 + Square

L2 + Square Hoho: L2 + Cross

L2 + Cross Awakening: L3 + R3

Ad

On Keyboard & Mouse:

Move: WASD

WASD Quick Attack: Left-Click

Left-Click Flash Attack: Right-Click

Right-Click Signature Move: Middle Mouse Button

Middle Mouse Button Step/Dash: X

X Guard: E

E Breaker: Q

Q Kikon Move: R

R Spiritual Pressure Move Trigger: Tab

Tab Spiritual Pressure Move 1: Tab + Right-Click

Tab + Right-Click Spiritual Pressure Move 2: Tab + Middle Mouse Button

Tab + Middle Mouse Button Reverse Action: Tab + Left-Click

Tab + Left-Click Hoho: Tab + X

Tab + X Awakening: Tab + B

Bleach Rebirth of Souls is on PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.