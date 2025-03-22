BLEACH Rebirth of Souls: Best settings for RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti

BLEACH Rebirth of Souls follows the journey of Ichigo Kurosaki, a Soul Reaper in the world of the manga and anime series, Bleach. Unfortunately, the game's system requirements are a bit higher, making it difficult to achieve 60 FPS for older GPUs like Nvidia RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti, especially at 1440p and above.

However, if you optimize the settings, both RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti graphics cards can easily achieve 60 FPS and above in BLEACH Rebirth of Souls in their respective resolution.

Note: The settings provided below are based on the recommended system requirements of BLEACH Rebirth of Souls and shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 2560 x 1440 (RTX 3070) and 3840 x 2160 (RTX 3070 Ti).

What are the best settings for BLEACH Rebirth of Souls on RTX 3070?

Ichigo Kurosaki in BLEACH Rebirth of Souls (Image via BANDAI NAMCO)

The Nvidia RTX 3070 is a 1440p gaming graphics card released in 2020. Since it's over five years old, it struggles a bit in modern titles. However, if you optimize the game settings, it can still deliver 60 FPS. With the right settings, this GPU can even play BLEACH Rebirth of Souls at 1440p with 60 FPS and above.

Apply the following settings for the best result:

Resolution : 2560 x 1440

: 2560 x 1440 Screen Size : Borderless Window

: Borderless Window Graphics Quality : Custom

: Custom Frame Rate : Unlimited

: Unlimited Motion Blur : Off

: Off Vertical Sync : Off

: Off Depth of Field : Low

: Low Anti-Aliasing : High

: High Texture Quality : Medium

: Medium Shadow Quality : Medium

: Medium Bloom: Medium

What are the best settings for BLEACH Rebirth of Souls on RTX 3070 Ti?

The Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti was a powerful GPU at launch, capable of playing many games at 4K. Its only limitation is its 8GB memory, but we can optimize BLEACH Rebirth of Souls to ensure the game uses less than 8GB VRAM.

Here are all the best settings to play BLEACH Rebirth of Souls on RTX 3070 Ti at 4K with 60 FPS:

Resolution : 3840 x 2160

: 3840 x 2160 Screen Size : Borderless Window

: Borderless Window Graphics Quality : Custom

: Custom Frame Rate : Unlimited

: Unlimited Motion Blur : Off

: Off Vertical Sync : Off

: Off Depth of Field : Low

: Low Anti-Aliasing : High

: High Texture Quality : Medium

: Medium Shadow Quality : High

: High Bloom: Medium

This concludes the list of all the best settings for BLEACH Rebirth of Souls on PCs with Nvidia RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti. As long as you apply the settings correctly, the two GPUs will achieve 60 FPS.

