Bleach Rebirth of Souls crashing on PS4 and PS5: Possible causes and fixes explored

After a long wait, anime fans can finally play Bleach Rebirth of Souls. However, multiple complaints have emerged surrounding the game being poorly optimized. Apart from delivering poor FPS on good builds, the game also keeps crashing on startup. This problem has surfaced on all platforms including PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Ad

Read further to learn what might be responsible for this issue, alongside a few potential fixes.

Note: The fixes mentioned here are workarounds and are not guaranteed to work in every case.

Possible causes of crashing in Bleach Rebirth of Souls

Overheating: The primary reason behind poor performance while gaming can be due to your system experiencing higher temperatures. This can lead to drastic drops in FPS as well as crashes.

Ad

Trending

Poor ventilation: Poor airflow and ventilation can also lead to overheating, which may cause crashes while playing Bleach Rebirth of Souls.

Outdated firmware and game updates: Running outdated firmware versions on consoles, or playing older versions of the game can lead to poor optimization and terrible performance.

Potential fixes for Bleach Rebirth of Souls crashing issue on PS4 and PS5

1) Restart your console

Ad

Restarting the console can fix performance issues for many people (Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment)

If you have been gaming for extended hours on your PlayStation console, we suggest turning it off for around 10 minutes before starting it again. This will ensure your console is back at normal temperatures in case it is overheating. It will also increase your console's life.

Ad

2) Make sure your console gets proper ventilation

If your console keeps getting overheated despite restarting, ensure that it is not kept inside a closed cabinet, or at a spot that is not well-ventilated or has poor airflow. Simply relocating your console can do the trick. Moreover, make sure there is no accumulated dust on your console. If there is, clean it using a microfiber cloth. While you are at it, remove the side panel of your PlayStation and give it a good clean.

Ad

A clean console has a much better chance of providing stable FPS while playing Bleach Rebirth of Souls.

3) Download and install any new firmware updates

Via settings, double-check if you have downloaded and installed the latest firmware version available for your console. Outdated firmware can often lead to compatibility issues, which in turn can cause poor gaming performance. Make sure to download any updates that might be available for Bleach Rebirth of Souls. This will ensure that you are not missing out on any important patches.

Ad

If you have been facing these issues on PC or Xbox Series X/S, check out these guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.