Bleach Rebirth of Souls crashing on PC: Possible fixes and reasons

The much anticipated anime-based video game, Bleach Rebirth of Souls, is finally available to play. Unfortunately, the game is poorly optimized and countless players are struggling with performance issues. Apart from getting really low FPS on even good builds, another major issue that many are experiencing is game crashing.
This article mentions some possible reasons causing these issues alongside a few potential fixes to resolve them.
Note: The fixes mentioned here are workarounds and are not guaranteed to work in every case. However, they are worth trying until Bandai Namco Entertainment rolls out official patches.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Potential fixes for Bleach Rebirth of Souls crashing at launch
It can be deeply annoying to face issues like crashing, that too in a video game you have been waiting for a long time. Even though the issue will only be resolved completely when Bandai Namco works on the game's optimization and releases some official patches addressing them, for now, you can try out these fixes:
1) Update your GPU drivers
Using outdated graphics drivers with even the best card available in the market can lead to compatibility issues, which can lead to unnecessary crashes and severe stutters. Here's how to fix it:
Nvidia users
If you own a Nvidia graphics card, you can check for updates using the Nvidia App. Follow these steps:
- Open the Nvidia App.
- Here, you will find Drivers on the left side of the screen. Click on it to check for any new available drivers for your GPU.
- If there are new drivers available, click on Download.
- Once the download is complete, install the drivers by clicking on Express Installation.
AMD users
If you are on Team Red, follow these steps:
- Download and open the AMD Adrenalin Edition app.
- It will auto-detect any pending driver updates.
- In case you have a driver update pending, click Download Now.
- Once the download is complete, the driver will begin to install automatically.
2) Verify all game files
Another possible reason why Bleach Rebirth of Souls keeps crashing for you is that some of the game files or save data is corrupted or damaged. To check and resolve this via Steam, follow these steps:
- Launch Steam on your PC.
- Open your Game Library.
- Right-click on Bleach Rebirth of Souls and open Properties.
- Go to the Installed Files tab.
- Select Verify Integrity of Game Files and let Steam analyze everything.
Also Read: Bleach Rebirth of Souls reveals Ichigo Kurosaki Final Character trailer
3) Run the game as an administrator
Another method to fix performance issues in video games is to run them as an administrator and set the right compatibility options. This will ensure you have provided the game with enough resources and authority. This can be done by following these steps:
- Right-click on Bleach Rebirth of Souls.exe.
- Select Properties.
- Under the Compatibility tab, select Run the program as an administrator.
- Now select Run this program in compatibility mode for and select Windows 8.
For more gaming guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.