Bleach Rebirth of Souls crashing on PC: Possible fixes and reasons

The much anticipated anime-based video game, Bleach Rebirth of Souls, is finally available to play. Unfortunately, the game is poorly optimized and countless players are struggling with performance issues. Apart from getting really low FPS on even good builds, another major issue that many are experiencing is game crashing.

Ad

This article mentions some possible reasons causing these issues alongside a few potential fixes to resolve them.

Note: The fixes mentioned here are workarounds and are not guaranteed to work in every case. However, they are worth trying until Bandai Namco Entertainment rolls out official patches.

Potential fixes for Bleach Rebirth of Souls crashing at launch

It can be deeply annoying to face issues like crashing, that too in a video game you have been waiting for a long time. Even though the issue will only be resolved completely when Bandai Namco works on the game's optimization and releases some official patches addressing them, for now, you can try out these fixes:

Ad

Trending

1) Update your GPU drivers

Updating the GPU drivers often fixes the issue (Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment)

Using outdated graphics drivers with even the best card available in the market can lead to compatibility issues, which can lead to unnecessary crashes and severe stutters. Here's how to fix it:

Ad

Nvidia users

If you own a Nvidia graphics card, you can check for updates using the Nvidia App. Follow these steps:

Open the Nvidia App .

. Here, you will find Drivers o n the left side of the screen. Click on it to check for any new available drivers for your GPU.

n the left side of the screen. Click on it to check for any new available drivers for your GPU. If there are new drivers available, click on Download .

. Once the download is complete, install the drivers by clicking on Express Installation.

Ad

AMD users

If you are on Team Red, follow these steps:

Download and open the AMD Adrenalin Edition app.

app. It will auto-detect any pending driver updates.

In case you have a driver update pending, click Download Now .

. Once the download is complete, the driver will begin to install automatically.

2) Verify all game files

Another possible reason why Bleach Rebirth of Souls keeps crashing for you is that some of the game files or save data is corrupted or damaged. To check and resolve this via Steam, follow these steps:

Ad

Launch Steam on your PC.

on your PC. Open your Game Library .

. Right-click on Bleach Rebirth of Souls and open Properties .

and open . Go to the Installed Files tab.

tab. Select Verify Integrity of Game Files and let Steam analyze everything.

Also Read: Bleach Rebirth of Souls reveals Ichigo Kurosaki Final Character trailer

3) Run the game as an administrator

Another method to fix performance issues in video games is to run them as an administrator and set the right compatibility options. This will ensure you have provided the game with enough resources and authority. This can be done by following these steps:

Ad

Right-click on Bleach Rebirth of Souls.exe .

. Select Properties .

. Under the Compatibility tab, select Run the program as an administrator .

tab, select . Now select Run this program in compatibility mode for and select Windows 8.

For more gaming guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.