Bleach Rebirth of Souls stuttering and crashing on Xbox Series X/S: Possible fixes and reasons

The popular anime series Bleach's video game titled Bleach Rebirth of Souls is finally live. But despite waiting a long time, fans are unhappy, as they feel the game is not optimized. There have already been numerous complaints regarding the game crashing at launch on various platforms, including Xbox Series X/S.

If you are also facing this issue on your Xbox console, read on to find out why this might be happening and to learn some potential fixes to resolve this problem.

Note: The fixes mentioned here are workarounds and are not guaranteed to work in every case. However, they are worth trying until Bandai Namco Entertainment rolls out official patches.

Potential fixes for Bleach Rebirth of Souls crashing on Xbox Series X/S

1) Restart your console

Restarting the console can often fix performance issues (Image via Bandai Namco Entertainment)

We understand the thrills of playing a new video game for long hours at launch. However, this can often lead to overheating issues. To fix this, shut down the game and your console for 10 minutes. This will provide your console with enough breathing room. Once the temperatures are back to normal, you might feel a small improvement in performance.

Moreover, you can power cycle your console. This can be done by following these steps:

Press and hold the Xbox button on the console for roughly 10 seconds.

Remove the cables from your console.

Replug all cables after 10 seconds and turn on the console again.

2) Check for firmware and game updates

Make sure to download and install the latest firmware version available on your console. Using an older version can often lead to compatibility issues, which can cause dips in performance. Moreover, ensure that Bleach Rebirth of Souls is up-to-date as well. Even though no updates are available at the time of writing, keep checking to ensure you're not missing out on any new patches.

3) Check for overheating and poor ventilation issues

If your console is overheating despite restarting it, ensure that your Xbox is kept in a well-ventilated spot. If it is kept inside a closed cabinet or somewhere the airflow is not optimal, relocate it to a better spot. Moreover, remove any accumulated dust particles using a microfiber cloth. Dust particles can often lead to increases in temperatures. This will not only help you get better performance but will also increase the lifespan of your beloved console.

