BLEACH Rebirth of Souls: Best settings for RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti

BLEACH Rebirth of Souls is an arena fighter game based on the Bleach anime TV series. This title features a unique combat system, allowing you to kill an opponent with a single strike, and the same applies to you.

It can be a fantastic game for Bleach fans, but its high system requirements can stop you from reaching high framerates and a stutter-free gameplay experience. However, the right set of graphics settings can achieve both of them.

This article provides all the best BLEACH Rebirth of Souls settings for Nvidia RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti.

Note: The settings provided below are based on the recommended system requirements of BLEACH Rebirth of Souls and shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 1920 x 1080 (RTX 3060) and 2560 x 1440 (RTX 3060 Ti).

What are the best settings for BLEACH Rebirth of Souls on RTX 3060?

The Nvidia RTX 3060 is still a powerful GPU, and the 12GB version of the card can deliver fantastic graphics and framerates in most titles, including the BLEACH Rebirth of Souls. However, this graphics card can achieve 60+ FPS with the right settings.

Apply the following settings for the best result:

Resolution : 1920 x 1080

: 1920 x 1080 Screen Size : Borderless Window

: Borderless Window Graphics Quality : Custom

: Custom Frame Rate : Unlimited

: Unlimited Motion Blur : Off

: Off Vertical Sync : Off

: Off Depth of Field : Low

: Low Anti-Aliasing : High

: High Texture Quality : High

: High Shadow Quality : Medium

: Medium Bloom: Medium

What are the best settings for BLEACH Rebirth of Souls on RTX 3060 Ti?

The Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti is significantly more powerful than the non-Ti model. This allows it to play BLEACH Rebirth of Souls at QHD resolution at 60+ FPS as long as you apply the correct settings.

Here are all the best settings for BLEACH Rebirth of Souls on RTX 3060 Ti:

Resolution : 2560 x 1440

: 2560 x 1440 Screen Size : Borderless Window

: Borderless Window Graphics Quality : Custom

: Custom Frame Rate : Unlimited

: Unlimited Motion Blur : Off

: Off Vertical Sync : Off

: Off Depth of Field : Low

: Low Anti-Aliasing : High

: High Texture Quality : High

: High Shadow Quality : High

: High Bloom: Medium

This concludes the list of all the best settings for BLEACH Rebirth of Souls on PC with Nvidia RTX 3060 and the RTX 3060 Ti graphics cards. We optimized the performance by utilizing a mix of Low, Medium, and High settings. As long as you apply the settings correctly, you will get a great experience in the game.

