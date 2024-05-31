Is the Nvidia RTX 3060 worth buying in 2024?

The Nvidia RTX 3060 is sitting at the number one position in the Steam Hardware Survey charts. April 2024 data reveals that about 5.71% of Steam users are still gaming on this GPU. This popularity must mean the card is great for gaming in 2024, right? Well the short answer is no.

The RTX 3060 is currently selling for around $270 to $300 at Walmart, where it it competes with other GPUs like the AMD 6750 XT, 6650 XT, and Nvidia’s RTX 4060.

In this article, we take a look at the value and performance of the RTX 3060 in 2024 to understand if it is worth buying in 2024 or if you’re better off investing in another GPU.

Note: The article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Who should buy the Nvidia RTX 3060 in 2024?

The RTX 3060 still performs well for a $300 card in creative workloads (Image via Nvidia)

The Nvidia RTX 3060 is an aging three-year-old card in 2024. That said, it still has some use cases, which explains its popularity in 2024.

Firstly, the RTX 3060 comes with a 12GB VRAM variant which is generally missing at this price range. The extra VRAM provides sufficient headroom for heavier titles to allow this card to still perform well in gaming.

Secondly, the RTX 3060 is actually quite impressive at creative workloads. As you can see in the chart below, it manages to outperform most of the cards in the $300 price range (via YouTube @The Indian Budget Gamer):

Test RTX 3060 RTX 4060 RX 7600 PudgetBench (P.P.) 45 39 37 PudgetBench (A.A) 84 70 68 Blender 2566 2088 1274

Hence, if you’re a video editor, a 3D artist, or a game designer, and occasionally like to game, the 12GB RTX 3060 is a solid option for you even in 2024.

Why gamers should avoid the Nvidia RTX 3060 in 2024

RTX 4060 performs significantly better than RTX 3060 (Image via Nvidia)

We've established that the Nvidia RTX 3060 is still good for creative workloads but what about if you just want to game? In that case, you’re probably better off investing your money in another GPU.

As you can see from the following chart, the RTX 3060 lags behind its peers in terms of average FPS in popular titles like Cyberpunk 2077, Spider-Man, and more (via YouTube @Nerd on a Budget)

Game (At 1080p ultra) RTX 3060 (Average FPS) RTX 4060 (Average FPS) RX 7600 (Average FPS) RX 6700 XT (Average FPS) Assassin’s Creed Valhalla 88 107 89 118 Apex Legends 201 240 225 256 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II 75 104 108 110 Cyberpunk 2077 64 80 80 85 Forza Horizon 5 78 96 78 104 Hogwarts Legacy 66 72 68 82

It is also worth noting that other GPUs in this comparison also fall in the same $300 price backet, which makes it difficult to recommend Nvidia RTX 3060 for gaming in 2024.

Compared to the Nvidia RTX 4060, the RTX 3060 lacks the modern DLSS 3 and AI frame generation that can have a significant impact on framerates.

Check out the chart below (by the GAMING BENCH YouTube channel) to understand how big a difference in performance you can expect with the modern RTX 4060 card (with DLSS 3 and AI frame generation enabled):

Games (1440p ultra) RTX 3060 (FPS with DLSS 2) RTX 4060 (FPS with DLSS 3 and AI frame generation) Cyberpunk 2077 45 74 Spider-Man Remastered 76 107 Spider-Man: Miles Morales 70 102 Hogwarts Legacy 53 75

As you can see, the RTX 3060 significantly lags behind the RTX 4060 when pushed to 1440p settings. This makes the RTX 4060 a much better bang for your buck.

Nvidia RTX 3060 in 2024: Verdict

If you can make use of its extra VRAM and want a decent gaming experience in sub $300 price bracket, the RTX 3060 can still be considered in 2024.

For pure gaming performance, we don’t recommend buying the RTX 3060. The card isn't simply future-proof enough to handle demanding titles that may launch in upcoming years.

