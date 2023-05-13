5 best graphics cards with 12 GB VRAM (2023)

Video games are demanding more and more VRAM each day. While 4 GB graphics memory used to suffice not so long ago, the standard has gone up to 12 GB very quickly within the last three years. Powerful graphics cards like the RTX 3070 and the 3070 Ti are facing issues in the latest titles simply because of their limited 8 GB memory buffer.

Thus, gamers are actively seeking graphics cards with 12 GB of memory. Both AMD and Nvidia have launched GPUs with large video memory buffers since 2020. However, they become very pricey as one goes up the Geforce and Radeon lineups.

In this article, we have listed both budget and high-end graphics cards with 12 memory chips inside them. It is worth noting that there are no entry-level sub-$250 GPUs with 12 GB memory, so budget gamers can't upgrade to the industry standard just yet.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Video cards with 12 GB VRAM, like the AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT, are quickly becoming the new normal

1) Nvidia Geforce RTX 3060 ($350)

The Nvidia RTX 3060 is the only budget card with 12 GB of video memory. Nvidia predicted that as video games get more demanding, 8 GB VRAM won't suffice. Since the 60-class graphics cards tend to be Team Green's most popular lineup and most users stick to their GPUs for over four years, the company had to design the 3060 in a way that will help it stay relevant for years to come.

Those on a budget should opt for this 60-class performance-segment GPU. It is a powerful graphics card and can play games up to 1440p without breaking a sweat.

Nvidia Geforce RTX 3060 GPU name GA106 CUDA core count 3,584 RT core count 28 VRAM 12 GB GDDR6 192-bit TDP 170W

Right now, the RTX 3060 starts from around $310 on Newegg. Although it isn't dirt cheap, gamers with the card don't need to upgrade for at least the next couple of years.

2) AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT ($339)

The AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT was launched as a mid-range alternative to the RTX 3070. Although the graphics card was primarily launched for 1440p gaming, gamers can expect solid 4K performance from it as well.

The mid-range Team Red offering is one of the cheapest GPUs with 12 GB of GDDR6 VRAM, costing just around $340. It is faster than the RTX 3060 but has issues like worse driver stability, poor ray tracing performance, and less superior product performance. However, the graphics card should be enough for the majority of video games out there.

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT GPU name Navi 22 CUDA core count 2,560 RT core count 40 VRAM 12 GB GDDR6 192-bit TDP 230W

Competitive players, in particular, will benefit from the superior rasterization performance of the 6700 XT.

3) Nvidia Geforce RTX 4070 ($599)

The Geforce RTX 4070 12 GB was launched as a spiritual successor to the $499 RTX 3070 from the last gen. The new video card is $100 more expensive but brings solid 1440p and 4K gaming performance to the table, thanks to its larger VRAM buffer, improved DLSS 3.0, and improved architecture.

Nvidia Geforce RTX 4070 GPU name AD104 CUDA core count 5,888 RT core count 46 VRAM 12 GB GDDR6X 192-bit TDP 200W

The 4070 has almost dethroned the RTX 3080 10 GB from the last generation at a much cheaper price tag. Multiple add-in models of the card are available at its $599 MSRP. This makes it a solid choice for gamers who want to build a rig for less than $2,000.

4) Nvidia Geforce RTX 3080 Ti ($899)

The Geforce RTX 3080 Ti is among the fastest graphics cards with 12 GB of VRAM. It's almost as powerful as the RTX 3090 but costs slightly less.

The high-end 80-class GPU from the last gen can play almost any video game at the highest settings at up to 4K without running into performance issues.

Nvidia Geforce RTX 3080 Ti GPU name GA102 CUDA core count 10,240 RT core count 80 VRAM 12 GB GDDR6X 384-bit TDP 350W

The 3080 Ti will cost a pretty penny; we spotted the cheapest listing for $899 on Newegg, and multiple options are priced at over $1,200.

At this price, gamers might want to explore cards like the Radeon RX 7900 XTX or the RTX 4080, which offer much better performance and more VRAM.

5) Nvidia Geforce RTX 4070 Ti ($799)

The Geforce RTX 4070 Ti is currently at the top of the stack in the list of video cards with 12 GB of VRAM. The graphics card was initially supposed to be launched as the RTX 4080 but was later renamed as a 70-class GPU. It can easily beat the RTX 3090 and can get very close to the 3090 Ti in terms of gaming performance.

Nvidia Geforce RTX 4070 Ti GPU name AD104 CUDA core count 7,680 RT core count 60 VRAM 12 GB GDDR6X 192-bit TDP 285W

The RTX 4070 Ti also packs support for RTX 40 series technologies like DLSS 3.0, improved ray tracing and rasterization performance, and better power efficiency. It will future-proof gaming rigs for years to come.

Thus, gamers who don't want to upgrade their PC for a few years should opt for the most powerful 70-class graphics card from Team Green.

