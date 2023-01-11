How does Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti compare to the RX 7900 XT? Ray tracing, specs, and more explained

In this generation, the Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti and the AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT graphics processors go head-to-head as they share a similar price tag. While neither GPU was intended to be launched by their respective manufacturers as an alternative to the other, gamers are still confused about which one to choose.

Both the 4070 Ti and 7900 XT are rendering powerhouses. The GPUs start from $800 and come remarkably close in terms of overall performance. They are available at leading retail stores.

It is worth noting that both the GPUs were not accepted well upon launch, with reviewers criticizing their price-to-performance ratios and value proposition. However, they are the only sub-$1,000 GPUs that beat other graphics cards from the last generation.

Choosing between RTX 4070 Ti and Radeon RX 7900 XT might be difficult

The RTX 4070 Ti GPU and the RX 7900 XT are priced at $800 and, thus, compete in value and performance.

Both GPUs have similar performance numbers, making drawing the perfect conclusion even harder.

Thus, let's dive further into these graphics cards and see which is better.

RTX 4070 Ti and Radeon RX 7900 XT specs

The RTX 4070 Ti is a significantly cut-down version of the RTX 4080 16 GB it once shared a name with. The card is based on a 295mm² AD104 GPU and packs 7,680 CUDA cores, 240 Texture Mapping Units (TMUs), 80 Render Output Units (ROPs), 240 Tensor cores, and 60 RT cores.

The card comes with 12 GB of 21 Gbps GDDR6X memory clocked at 1,313 MHz. The memory is based on a 192-bit bus with a bandwidth of 502.4 GB/s.

While these specs are in Nvidia's mid-range, the story differs for the Radeon RX 7900 XT, a high-end GPU in the Radeon lineup.

The graphics card is based on the Navi 31 graphics processor, which packs 5,376 shading units, 336 Texture Mapping Units (TMUs), 192 Render Output Units (ROPs), 84 Compute Units (CUs), and 84 RT cores.

The card has 20 GB of 20 Gbps GDDR6 memory clocked at 2,394 MHz. The memory has a bandwidth of 800 GB/s, which is higher than the RTX 4070 Ti.

While it is unfair to compare the RTX 4070 Ti with the RX 7900 XT as they are based on completely different architectures, here is a side-by-side look at what AMD and Nvidia offer.

Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT Graphics processor AD104 Navi 31 Core count 7,680 5,376 TMUs 240 336 Tensor cores 240 N/A Compute Units (CUs) N/A 84 RT cores 80 84 Base clock 2,310 MHz 1,395 MHz Boost clock 2,610 MHz 1,695 MHz VRAM 12 GB GDDR6X 20 GB GDDR6 VRAM bus width 192 bit 320 bit Total board power (TBP) 285 W 300 W Price $799+ $799+

Benchmarks and performance difference

Andreas Schilling 🇺🇦 @aschilling NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Reference PCB



This PCB can also carry the AD103 for the GeForce RTX 4080 16GB – the GeForce RTX 4080 12GB shows, so to speak, their heritage. NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Reference PCBThis PCB can also carry the AD103 for the GeForce RTX 4080 16GB – the GeForce RTX 4080 12GB shows, so to speak, their heritage. https://t.co/LgRweALgh2

As mentioned earlier, the 4070 Ti and the RX 7900 XT are similar in terms of performance. According to GPU computing power aggregator TechPowerUp, the RX 7900 XT is about 6% faster than the 4070 Ti in rasterization performance.

However, in aspects like ray tracing, the Geforce RTX cards take a solid lead over what AMD offers. Although AMD cards have improved tremendously since the last-gen RDNA 2 offerings, Nvidia seems to be pulling ahead.

Additionally, AMD FSR is nowhere near as good as DLSS 3 as it stands today. However, Team Red has confirmed that they will be adding AI frame generation to their technology sometime in the future. Until then, opting for Nvidia GPUs seems to be a better idea.

With over 50 video games already supporting DLSS 3, Nvidia said they are working with customers to extend support to more titles.

Conclusion

AMD and Nvidia cards have their sets of pros and cons. While the RX 7900 XT offers marginally better rasterization and rendering performance, Nvidia GPUs back better ray tracing performance and temporal upscaling technologies.

Team Green also bundles their GPUs with multiple software and technologies that benefit creative professionals and 3D rendering workloads.

Thus, pure gamers can opt for the RX 7900 XT, and users who want to use their rig as a battle station should opt for the RTX 4070 Ti GPU.

