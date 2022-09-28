Intel finally reveals ARC A770 dedicated desktop GPU: Price, release date, and more

Intel's Arc A770 has been through many delays, but it will not be long before gamers can get their hands on the desktop GPUs. The Arc A770 is a mid-range Intel graphics card that will reportedly compete against the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060.

Many of the details of the Arc A770 GPU have been revealed, but the information about its specific hardware and benchmarks is yet to be known. Intel claims gamers will be able to use this GPU for 1440p gaming with "peak" ray-tracing performance.

This is always great to hear as competition will increase with the release of the Arc lineup, forcing competitive prices and better hardware. All the details of the new GPU are rounded-up in this article.

Intel ARC A770 will support DLSS, XeSS, and Ray Tracing

Overview

During Day 1 of the 2022 Intel Innovation event, currently being held in San Jose, California, some details of the upcoming Intel GPU were announced. The two-day event is set to end on September 28, but no further details of their GPU lineup are expected.

Intel confirmed that the A770 will feature Xe Super Sampling (XeSS), which is an answer to Nvidia's DLSS and AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution technologies.

Like its rivals, the XeSS technology uses AI (Artificial Intelligence) as an upscaled resolution, which enables more performance and higher frame rates with the added benefit of high image fidelity.

Intel Graphics @IntelGraphics #IntelArc A770 GPUs are entering the market starting October 12, packed with modern features and technologies to deliver great gaming and ray tracing performance. Are you ready to play? #IntelON #IntelArc A770 GPUs are entering the market starting October 12, packed with modern features and technologies to deliver great gaming and ray tracing performance. Are you ready to play? #IntelON https://t.co/sI1nK5Q05d

XeSS works by rendering the game at a lower resolution and using AI to upscale it, which uses lesser computing, allowing for more performance. Moreover, it is not limited to the dedicated GPU lineup, it is compatible with Intel's integrated GPUs as well. By the end of 2022, the technology should be available in over 20 games.

Ray tracing will also be supported by the Arc A770 with up to 65% stronger RT performance compared to rivals, although Intel did not specify which rival specifically.

Specifications

Intel confirmed some of the base specifications of the A770 GPU. The specifications of the 16GB model are:

Xe Cores: 32

Ray Tracing Units: 32

Render Slices: 8

Intel Xe Matrix Extensions: 512

Xe Vector Engines: 512

Graphics Clock: 2100 MHz

Memory Size: 16GB GDDR6

Memory Interface: 256 bit

Memory Bandwidth: 560 GB/s

Memory Speed: 17.5 Gbps

TDP: 225W

The A770 GPU will have the Xe HPG microarchitecture, with TSMC N6 lithography type. It will be available with 4.0x16 PCI Express configurations with support for four displays with a maximum resolution of 7680 x [email protected] on DisplayPort. The only difference between the 16GB and the 8GB model is the memory size with a probable difference in TDP.

Release date and price

Tom Warren @tomwarren Intel has just announced that its top Arc A770 GPU is going on sale on October 12th for $329. That's the same price as an RTX 3060, and Intel's A770 is expected to comfortably outperform the RTX 3060. Full details here: theverge.com/2022/9/27/2337… Intel has just announced that its top Arc A770 GPU is going on sale on October 12th for $329. That's the same price as an RTX 3060, and Intel's A770 is expected to comfortably outperform the RTX 3060. Full details here: theverge.com/2022/9/27/2337… https://t.co/UqoDOSBl4f

The Arc A770 GPU is confirmed to be available worldwide on October 12, with both models available on the same day. The 8GB model will cost $329. The price of the 16GB model was not revealed by Intel.

