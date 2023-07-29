5 best CPUs for AMD RX 6700 XT and RX 6750 XT

The AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT and the RX 6750 XT are dominating sales as the newly launched mid-range RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti continue to disappoint gamers. The last-generation 6700 XT and 6750 XT are more than good enough to play the latest games at up to 1440p without any hiccups. These cards are more lucrative than ever after the price cuts following the RX 7000 series launch.

However, gamers building a PC today will need to pair an appropriate CPU with the 6700 XT and the 6750 XT to get the most out of these video cards. It can be pretty hard to choose among the hundreds of options available in the market.

To help solve this problem, this article lists the best CPUs for the RX 6700 XT and the 6750 XT. It covers everything, from budget $100 options to some of the best offerings in the market.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

The RX 6700 XT and 6750 XT don't require high-end CPUs

1) Intel Core i3 13100 ($103)

The Intel Core i3 13100 is a solid gaming chip (Image via Newegg)

The Core i3 13100 is a solid budget option for the RX 6700 XT. It is the latest in the lineup of quad-core i3 offerings from Team Blue.

The Core i3 13100 bundles everything great about Raptor Lake in an affordable and power-efficient package. It has a maximum boost clock of 4.5 GHz and features zero efficient cores (which isn't a red flag for budget systems).

Intel Core i3 13100 Architecture Intel Raptor Lake Core count 4 Thread count 8 Base clock 3.4 GHz Boost clock 4.5 GHz TDP 60W Price $103

Don't expect the Core i3 13100 to be superb in multi-core heavy applications like Premiere Pro and Maya. It is only great for casual to light gaming.

Thus, those looking for premium performance without spending a fortune on their gaming rig can definitely opt for the $100 Core i3 13100.

2) AMD Ryzen 5 5600 ($119)

The Ryzen 5 5600 (Image via AMD)

The Ryzen 5 5600 continues to amaze in the budget segment. It has been aggressively discounted following the launch of the newer 7600.

Currently, the processor is listed for just $132 on Newegg, and it drops to around $115 on flash sales. This makes it one of the best six-core chips to buy.

AMD Ryzen 5 5600 Architecture Zen 3 Core count 6 Thread count 12 Base clock 3.5 GHz Boost clock 4.4 GHz TDP 65W Price $132 ($119 after rebate, available for a limited time only)

The Ryzen 5 5600 is a solid fit with the Radeon RX 6700 XT and the 6750 XT. It won't bottleneck the mid-range graphics card from the last gen, and gamers can expect top-notch performance without spending a fortune on a gaming rig.

3) Intel Core i5 13400F ($202)

The Core i5 13400F is a solid budget gaming processor (Image via Intel)

The Core i5 13400F is a slightly costlier and more powerful alternative to the Ryzen 5 5600. For about $200, it is a 10-core offering that beats every other CPU in the segment.

Gamers can expect a solid performance in gaming and productivity workloads with this processor when paired with a Radeon RX 6700 XT or 6750 XT.

Intel Core i5 13400F Architecture Alder Lake-S Core count 10 Thread count 16 Base clock 2.5 GHz Boost clock 4.6 GHz TDP 65W Price 208.99 ($202 after rebate, available for a limited time only)

Intel also sells a Core i5 13400 with an integrated graphics processor for about $20 more. If you are into editing videos and want to use Intel QuickSync, this version can come in handy.

4) AMD Ryzen 5 7600X ($249)

Packaging of the Ryzen 5 7600X (Image via Amazon)

The Ryzen 5 7600X is among the most powerful mid-range processors out there. In our testing, it even handled the Radeon RX 7900 XTX without breaking a sweat. Gamers can easily pair it with an RX 6700 XT or a 6750 XT and expect unmatched performance in all workloads.

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X Architecture Zen 4 Core count 6 Thread count 12 Base clock 4.7 GHz Boost clock 5.3 GHz TDP 105W Price $249

Following poor sales and criticism, AMD has slashed the price of this chip from $300 to just $249. Thus, it's not much costlier than the Core i5 13400F listed above.

5) Intel Core i5 13600KF ($279)

The Intel Core i5 13600KF (Image via Intel)

The Core i5 13600KF is Intel's answer to the Ryzen 5 7600X. With 14 cores and 20 threads, this mid-range chip is currently the fastest in the sub-$300 section.

Gamers can expect solid gaming and productivity performance if they pair the 13600KF with the Radeon RX 6700 XT or the RX 6750 XT.

Intel Core i5 13600KF Architecture Raptor Lake-S Core count 14 Thread count 20 Base clock 2.6 GHz Boost clock 5.1 GHz TDP 181W Price $279

The 13600KF is the cheaper alternative to the 13600K as it comes without an iGPU. The processor is currently being sold for just $279 on Newegg, making it a superb offering for budget and mid-range gaming rigs.