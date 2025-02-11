All cheats and console commands in Civilization 7

Sid Meier's Civilization 7 is an all-new 4X Strategy experience for fans of the long-running 2K Games franchise. While streamlining features over past entries, it is still a complex enough game to be daunting for players, especially newcomers. This is where cheats and console commands come in, as they can help rookies get a feel of the game while cutting down on the challenge.

Though there is not much variety on that front, the game does have some options to make life easier. Read on to know more.

How to enable the console to use cheats in Civilization 7

Change the options from the text file (Image via Sportskeeda)

As with many other games, Firaxis' latest entry requires a console to use its cheats. However, the console is not usable by default and must be enabled from the game configuration files on the PC. Thankfully, it is fairly easy to do so.

Here are the steps:

On the desktop, navigate to My PC > Drive (where the game install is located) Users > Username > AppData > Local > Firaxis Games > Sid Meier's Civilization 7 Open the AppOptions.txt file via Notepad Navigate to the following line: ";EnableDebugPanels -1" (without parenthesis) Change it to the following: "EnableDebugPanels 1" (Make sure to remove the semi-colons) Save the file and boot up the game

Once in, players can press the Tilde "~" key on the keyboard to bring up the console. Selecting "Move" will allow you to place it at the top or bottom of the screen as per your preference.

How to use cheats in Civilization 7

Access the debug menu and more from here (Image via 2K)

The "cheats" here do not function like traditional ones. Instead of entering commands like in other games, players will have to select between offered checkbox options. As such, there isn't a lot of player choice, and there is no way to obtain more gold, resources, and the like.

Here's what is available under each tab:

Map (Debug): Reveal All - Shows the complete map with everything on it

Shows the complete map with everything on it Map (Debug): Explore All - Reveals everything on the map without showing everything

Reveals everything on the map without showing everything Map (Debug): Enable FOW - Can be toggled to turn the Fog of War on or off

Can be toggled to turn the Fog of War on or off UI (Gameplay): Force Age Transition - Allows immediately skipping to the next Age

These are neat experimental options for newcomers to get a leg up, especially the map settings that allow an overview of all settlements, resources, factions, and more on the world map.

Sid Meier's Civilization 7 is available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch platforms.

