All classes in Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector and which to pick

Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector is a new chapter in the critically acclaimed sci-fi adventure from developer Jump Over The Ages. As a successor to the 2022 original, players once again control the fate of a Sleeper on the run from their haunting past toward an uncertain but hopeful future. Like in its predecessor, players of Citizen Sleeper 2 will be prompted to pick their Sleeper's class upon starting a New Game.

There are three classes in Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector. Here's a deep dive into each, as well as advice on which to pick.

Every class in Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector

Operator

Operator class in Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector (Image via Fellow Traveller)

Stats:

Engineer: -

- Interface: +1

+1 Endure: Disabled (-2)

Disabled (-2) Intuit: 0

0 Engage: 0

Push:

Reboot: Accrue STRESS to REROLL your ACTION DICE

Accrue STRESS to REROLL your ACTION DICE Reboot Config: +1 STRESS // REROLL LOWEST DICE

The Operator is the techy "hacker" class, allowing them to bypass security measures and extract data with the foe being unaware. Given that the game takes place in a sci-fi world with plenty of derelict spaceships and high-tech colonies to explore, this comes in handy often.

They get a +1 to the Interface skill needed to connect with computers and terminals, while the physical-based Endure stat is disabled since Operator Sleepers are not built to withstand the elements. The Reboot Push ability allows rerolling the lowest dice to hopefully get something higher, so it is best used when faced with a 1 or 2 in the randomly-rolled dice stack.

Extractor

Extractor class in Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector (Image via Fellow Traveller) Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector

Stats:

Engineer: 0

0 Interface: -

- Endure: +1

+1 Intuit: Disabled (-2)

Disabled (-2) Engage: 0

Push:

Rally: Accrue STRESS to BOOST your CREW DICE

Accrue STRESS to BOOST your CREW DICE Rally Config: +1 STRESS // +2 TO LOWEST DICE

The Extractor is the tough nut among the three classes, as these Sleepers are made to work in harsh conditions, like coal mines or other hazardous locales. This makes them great when navigating abandoned outposts or in situations where they are likely to take damage.

With +1 to Endure, they are useful for picking out goods among debris and other dangerous waste. However, they lack Intuit. This means they are not good with processes involving thought before action. The Rally Push ability allows boosting Crew Dice values during Contracts.

Machinist

Machinist class in Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector (Image via Fellow Traveller)

Stats:

Engineer: +1

+1 Interface: 0

0 Endure: -

- Intuit: 0

0 Engage: Disabled (-2)

Push:

Focus: Accrue STRESS to FOCUS an ACTION DICE

Accrue STRESS to FOCUS an ACTION DICE Focus Config: +1 STRESS // +2 AND FOCUS LOWEST DICE

The Machinist Sleepers are engineers, who specialize in tech and hardware in facilities, labs, and shipyards. With the game featuring varied kinds of technology as far as the eye can see, these Sleepers are invaluable when it comes to repairing or dismantling things no matter where they are, but they lag when it comes to confrontations.

They start with the obvious +1 to the Engineer stat, allowing players to mend and modify tech as needed. However, with a -2 to Engage, they are not ideal for taking charge and diving headfirst into a situation, unlike the Extractor. Their Push ability is Focus, boosting their Action Dice value when needed.

Which class to pick

As with the first game, there really is no right answer here. However, Operator would be the easiest one to start with thanks to their hacking proficiency. That said, players can gain more skill points and invest in their character by completing Drives (quests) across the Starward Belt, which opens up new doors to exploration and rewards.

Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector is available on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch platforms.

