All Coin Master free spins links for June 15, 2024

Moon Active gives away Coin Master free spins daily. The developer frequently drops a couple of links on Facebook and X. Every link grants spins, and some also bestow over millions of coins. This is considered the quickest and best way to accumulate coins and spins in the game.

Moon Active has released five links on June 15, 2024. This article lists them all, along with with their respective rewards.

A list of all active Coin Master links to get free spins and coins on June 15, 2024

Get spins by redeeming the daily links in Coin Master (Image via Moon Active)

You can redeem the Coin Master links below to get over 100 spins and millions of coins for free on June 15, 2024:

Trending

https://Coin-Master.me/LHaVWv - 25 spins

https://Coin-Master.me/qwmBqk - 25 spins

https://Coin-Master.me/ENloSs - 10 spins and millions of coins

https://Coin-Master.me/anZhYP - 25 spins

Coin-Master.me/KdCJxy - 25 spins

These links must be redeemed immediately because they expire in 36 hours. Moon Active does not allow a link to be used more than once per account.

Redeeming links is not the only way to get free spins. There are many other methods to acquire them, such as clearing missions in daily in-game events, participating in tournaments, landing on the slot machine's energy symbols, completing a village and advancing the in-game map, getting more shields than your storing capacity, and more.

A guide to redeeming Coin Master links for coins and free spins

Click the green Collect button to claim the freebies (Image via Moon Active)

Redeeming Coin Master links is no big task; a few clicks and a couple of minutes is all you need. First, you must activate the internet connection on the device on which you play the game. Then, proceed to click on a link from the list above. You can also tap one of the links released on the title's Facebook and X handles.

Every interaction with the link opens the game on your mobile device. A dialog box, with a Collect button and reward details, will appear on your screen. Click on the button, and all freebies will be transferred to your in-game inventory.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback