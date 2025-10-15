All confirmed characters in Ninja Gaiden 4

Ninja Gaiden 4 is one of the most anticipated action-adventure games of 2025. Developed by Team Ninja, in collaboration with Platinum Games Inc., it is the fourth installment of the popular franchise. Following a 13-year-long hiatus after Ninja Gaiden 3's release in 2012, the latest title brings back the fast-paced combat with two playable characters and a wide array of supporting cast.
This article covers all the confirmed characters that will be a part of Ninja Gaiden 4's narrative.
All Ninja Gaiden 4 characters list
Ninja Gaiden 4 is the latest installment of the renowned franchise and will release worldwide on October 21, 2025. It will be playable on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, as well as Microsoft Windows.
While Ryu Hayabusa has remained the main protagonist of the Ninja Gaiden series for the longest time, this time around, the developers seem to have shaken things up. The newest title of the franchise is set to include a brand-new lead in Yakumo. However, that does not mean that die-hard fans will miss out on Ryu as he is also quite important to the storyline, along with other cast members.
Here are all the characters confirmed to appear in Ninja Gaiden 4:
1) Yakumo
Yakumo is the latest protagonist of the franchise and is a young ninja from the Raven clan, which is a legendary rival clan to the Hayabusa clan. He is set to be the main lead in the game and is shown wearing black gear and a unique face mask. The character is also shown to be wielding dual katanas in the trailer, along with several other types of weaponry.
2) Ryu Hayabusa
Ryu Hayabusa has been the main protagonist of the Ninja Gaiden series for the longest time. He belongs to the Hayabusa clan and is an extremely powerful individual. The latest entry in the gaming franchise has retained Ryu's appearance and is also likely to bring back his famous moveset.
3) Mechanical Samurai
The Mechanical Samurai is a new character that was first teased in the story trailer. He is expected to be an antagonist who protects the Dark Dragon Seal.
Fans should note that this article will be updated with information about other pivotal characters once the game debuts.
