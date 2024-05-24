All CS2 Map changes made in May 23 update

Valve has announced and executed major CS2 map changes in the game's May 23 update, affecting Vertigo, Baggage, Office, and Mirage. Vertigo is perhaps the one map with the most changes, as new pathways were added and some old ones were removed. The CS2 release notes also clarified other changes to the game.

All these changes are likely to make maps like Vertigo a whole different experience. In the meantime, the other maps mentioned above received some bug fixes and other quality-of-life changes.

CS2 map changes in the May 23rd release notes

Changes to Vertigo

The latest release notes mentioned that there would be a brand new catwalk on Vertigo that would connect to the back of bombsite A. This will likely affect executes during matches. Moreover, the connecter between back A and the elevators was removed for the new update. Valve also opened up a passage between elevators and scaffolding and made a minor tweak to the size of the A site on the map.

The layout of Wingman game mode was also tweaked to reflect the A bombsite changes. Finally, the release notes also mentioned spawned timings being tweaked.

Changes to Baggage

Baggage CS2 (Image via Reddit/u/SKGamingReturn)

Baggage is yet another famous CS2 map. In this Arms Race map, players were experiencing an issue with movement on the lower conveyor. This "hitch" was fixed and a slight size change was applied to the central conveyor as well.

The height of the central conveyor tray was reduced to make the spot more efficient for snipers. Now, players must remain cautious of an AWP peeking from the newly added space.

Changes to Office

Office in CS2 (Image via Steam)

The CS2 map changes involving Office came as a result of players being able to penetrate multiple walls during the game. While the move may have been abused by some, it has been fixed.

This means wall-banging through multiple walls will no longer be a thing for Office.

Changes to Mirage

Mirage in CS2 (Image via Valve)

The last of the CS2 map changes has to do with the iconic Mirage. The map has not received any structural changes like Vertigo. However, there was seemingly an issue with the collision with some props.

Collision refers to the in-game mechanic where one collides with a teammate or other objects. Valve determined that collision with certain props was not as intended and fixed it. One of these areas was the windows in Palace, where the devs reportedly fixed "sticky collision."

These were all the CS2 map changes that were recently implemented in the game. Other changes in the 23rd May release notes involved UI, HUD, and minor price changes to weapons. The incendiary grenade will now be priced at $500 and the M4A4 will be available at $3000. These are $100 reductions from their previous prices.

