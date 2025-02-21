All Cultural District/Harbor Park photo rally locations from Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

In Like a Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, if you want to complete the Cultural District/Harbor Park Photo Rally, you will have to capture images of 15 specific subjects scattered throughout the area. If you take shots of all required locations, you will receive the Street Surfer Lights (Rainbow)

Many of the locations in this rally were also featured in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, though there have been some modifications. This guide shares every Cultural District/Harbor Park Photo Rally location to help you complete the rally in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

What are all the Cultural District/Harbor Park Photo Rally locations in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Here are all the photo rally locations in the Cultural District/Harbor Park:

No. Location Description 1 Dock Graffiti The centipede graffiti can be found on the eastern outer wall of a building in Shipper's Wharf, in the southwest section of the map. 2 Dolphins at Play This dolphin statue is positioned within a small green space near the yachts docked at Harbor Park. 3 Chinese Restaurant Fish Tank Inside the Black Hibiscus restaurant, you will find the fish tank that needs to be photographed. The restaurant is near the northwest section of the Cultural District, with its entrance located on the southern side of Downtown St. 4 Yacht-Watching Port Look for a marlin sign on the roof of a compact red building with green trim near the docked yachts in Harbor Park. 5 Food Truck Near Ship Landing The required food truck, Hip Hop Shrimp, is parked on the western side of Harbor Park in a designated lot. 6 Raunchy Corset Display The eye-catching corset window display is in front of Hyper Ecstasy, a store on Twilight Dr. in the Cultural District. 7 Tattoo Parlor Wall At Volcano Tattoo Studio on the northern section of Twilight Dr., photograph the rose artwork positioned to the left of the entrance. 8 Art Walls A large painted mural is visible on a building within the Art Walls area, in the southwest portion of the Cultural District. 9 Jewelry Store Near Art Walls Akahai Jewelers is a small jewelry store found among a row of businesses accessible via the Art Walls area in the Cultural District. 10 Bar with Wall Art This bar’s facade, which needs to be photographed, is on the northern side of Harbor St., between Pearl Ave. and Night St. You may also want to visit the nearby Bluebird Gallery to pick up some Kabuki Makeup. 11 Monument in Front of Entrance A large monument is located at the front entrance of Ounabara Vocational School, which stands on the northern side of Harbor St. in the Cultural District. 12 Currently Closed Theater This closed theater is on Night St. in the Cultural District. To complete the entry, aim your camera at the sign above the entrance. 13 Pineapples for Sale Outside Bullet Hell Armory, a business found at the corner of Pearl Ave. and Harbor St., you will find a pineapple display that needs to be photographed. 14 Art Walls Alley This required graffiti can be found on a roll-up door within an alley connecting Downtown St. to Night St., in the northern part of the Cultural District. 15 Light Fixture The Love Sign is displayed in the window of the Erotica Department Store on Twilight Dr. in the Cultural District. While in the area, you might want to capture this image immediately after photographing the display at Hyper Ecstasy.

With this guide, you should have no trouble completing the Cultural District/Harbor Park Photo Rally and securing the Street Surfer Lights (Rainbow) as your reward.

