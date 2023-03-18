All Dark Souls 3 bosses in order

Dark Souls 3 is a game developed by FromSoftware and released in 2016. It was the third installment in the franchise which attained tremendous success due to its challenging nature and immersive graphics.

Players must face a total of 25 different bosses, including eight optional ones, during their journey through the transitory lands of the Lords of Cinder. The main bosses are mandatory, and one must defeat them to progress through the storyline.

On the other hand, the optional bosses may become tougher and drop rare collectibles and equipment. However, they are not connected to the story's progression.

This article will cover every boss present in Dark Souls 3, including the Ashes of Ariandel and The Ringed City DLCs.

Dark Souls 3 has 25 unique boss fights that challenge players

Base Game

1) Iudex Gundyr

Iudex Gundyr is the tutorial boss and is comparatively the easiest introductory boss of any souls game. He gets possessed and gains additional attack patterns when lowered under a certain threshold.

2) Vordt of the Boreal Valley

Vordt of the Boreal Valley is a beast that carries a hammer with the head of a mace. It can deal with frostbite damage when its health reaches below 50% and become excessively aggressive. It serves as the gateway to the Undead Settlement area.

3) Curse-Rotted Greatwood

Curse-Rotted Greatwood is an optional tree-like boss with limbs similar to a human. Players will be required to take on a set of undead people in the arena during the boss fight. Once his health reaches below 50%, the ground breaks down, resulting in the arena change.

4) Crystal Sage

Crystal Sage is a humanoid boss of Dark Souls 3 who can teleport through the entire map and perform an array of slow magic attacks followed by a rapier slash. When her health reaches below 50%, she starts to produce clones.

5) Deacons of the Deep

Deacons of the Deep are a group of clergymen who use a variety of weapons during combat, including candlesticks, swords, and magic. After the health is brought down halfway, he is revealed as the Archdeacon.

6) Abyss Watchers

Abyss Watchers are the toughest early-game bosses in Dark Souls 3. They carry a greatsword in their right hand while handling a dagger in their left. The fight initially begins with a watcher, and a few moments later, another one joins the battle.

A few seconds later, a third watcher with red eyes joins in and fights for your side to help you win the battle. Once the fight is concluded, the second phase starts, and the watcher rises again. It uses the same moveset but with the addition of a flamed greatsword which deals area damage.

7) High Lord Wolnir

High Lord Wolnir is a huge skeleton wrapped up in gold jewelry that acts as their hitbox. He slams the ground after a span of time but is usually slow, making it easier for the players to dodge. He also poisons the arena, which gives one a limited amount of time to finish the battle.

8) Old Demon King

Old Demon King is an optional boss in Dark Souls 3 who is similar to the Firesage Demon in the original Dark Souls. His body is under fire, and when his health reach below 50%, he becomes more powerful and starts hitting with more damaging attacks.

9) Pontiff Sulyvahn

Pontiff Sulyvahn is one of the toughest bosses in Dark Souls 3. He carries two greatswords and charges at a fast pace. He can cover great distances while swinging, giving players a small window to dodge.

10) Yhorm the Giant

Yhorm the Giant was one of the bosses showcased during the introduction cutscene. While he can inflict massive damage on players if they are careless, Yhorm can be easily put down using the Storm Ruler greatsword.

11) Aldrich, Devourer of Gods

Aldrich, the Devourer of Gods, is a boss in the famous Anor Londo region. According to the lore, he got his resemblance to Gwyndolin after eating him. This boss can perfectly counter aggressive gameplay and requires players to be patient.

12) Dancer of the Boreal Valley

The Dancer of the Boreal Valley is a tall skeleton knight who wields a flaming sword. He gives the players a false sense of security before unleashing true terror. During the start of the combat, he is not aggressive, but once the health bar reaches 50%, he begins to perform multiple combos.

13) Dragonslayer Armour

The Dragonslayer Armour, as the name suggests, is a heavily armored boss who wields a massive shield and axe. He can also shoot lightning. His set looks similar to Ornstein's in the original Dark Souls. He protects the gate of the Grand Archives and can use the shield to perform both guard and damage.

14) Oceiros, the Consumed King

Oceiros is an optional but comparatively easy boss in Dark Souls 3. He is an emotional and vocal boss who speaks about his baby during the fight. The eye socket of the boss is empty, which can be an indication that Oceiros is blind.

15) Champion Gundyr

Champion Gundyr is an upgraded and more aggressive version of the tutorial boss, Iudex Gundyr. He performs the same moves as his weaker version, along with some new attack patterns. Once his health bar falls below half, his eyes glow red, and he becomes even more aggressive.

16) Lothric, Younger Prince & Lorian, Elder Prince

Lothric and Lorian are princes in Dark Souls 3. Lorian is the initial boss who uses a large sword and shield. He can surprise the players by teleporting for a brief period and hitting them during the vulnerable state.

During the second phase, he gets resurrected and assisted by his younger brother, Lothric, who intervenes with magic attacks.

17) Ancient Wyvern

This optional boss is one of the easiest fights of Dark Souls 3. Players can try to beat the huge dragon with dodging and attacking skills. Alternatively, they can find a different route to get over the ledge above the dragon to perform a one-hit kill.

18) Nameless King

Nameless King is the toughest boss in the game. This foe is optional and has a two-phase battle that requires players to fight his dragon, the King of the Storm, during the initial stage, which breathes deadly fire. During the second phase, he uses his skill moves and lightning.

19) Soul of Cinder

The Soul of Cinder is the final boss of Dark Souls 3, which requires players to face off against various equipment. He performs every elemental possible with all types of weapons in the game.

Once defeated, he summons Gwyn's ability from the original Dark Souls to desperately win the battle.

Ashes of Ariandel DLC

20) Sister Friede and Father Ariandel

Sister Friede and Father Ariandel are a duo of bosses that players will face in the first DLC of Dark Souls 3. Sister Friede is an acrobatic fighter with a scythe and can become invisible and move quickly. Father Ariandel, on the other hand, is a slow-moving giant with a large burning bowl.

21) Champion's Gravetender and Gravetender Greatwolf

Champion's Gravetender and his Greatwolf are the bosses of the first DLC. It is an optional fight where players will initially face Gravetender and his three wolves. The wolves attack with their bites, and Gravetender uses his sword and shield.

The Ringed City DLC

22) Demon in Pain and Demon from Below / Demon Prince

The Demon in Pain is a large, red demon that attacks with powerful claw swipes and fiery breath. The Demon from Below is a smaller demon that attacks with quick strikes and breathes fire.

When both of them are defeated, they merge into Demon Prince and perform attacks depending on the demon that was first killed.

23) Halflight, Spirit of the Church

Halflight is a skilled fighter in Dark Souls 3 who is equipped with a sword and shield along with the ability to cast powerful magic spells. This means he can perform both melee and ranged attacks. The fight becomes more challenging as he is assisted by two NPCs who spawn at the beginning and middle of the fight respectively.

24) Darkeater Midir

Darkeater Midir is a four-winged dragon considered the toughest boss in the Dark Souls 3 DLCs. The dragon has an enormous amount of health and can tank and also inflict a large amount of damage. However, the boss is optional, and the storyline can be completed without defeating him.

25) Slave Knight Gael

Slave Knight Gael is the final boss of The Ringed City DLC in Dark Souls 3 and is a powerful knight infected by the consumption of a Dark Soul. He usually fights on all four legs but stands upfront on two when a certain amount of damage is inflicted. He also becomes aggressive depending on the damage taken during the fight.

Poll : 0 votes