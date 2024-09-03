The highly anticipated MOBA shooter Deadlock has officially entered the playtesting phase. All the Deadlock characters are well designed, and have a rich lore behind them. Despite being an invite-only game, it has already started topping the Steam charts with hundreds of thousands of concurrent players daily.

It is a 6v6 strategic shooter with numerous heroes and abilities. The objective is to assert dominance over the opponent's posts and capture them, eventually reaching their spawn point, destroying the NPC bosses, and claiming victory. Currently, the game is available only on desktop.

Here's the list of all the Deadlock characters that you can use in-game.

Note: Deadlock is currently in early development, and the list is subject to change.

Trending

How many Deadlock characters are there? (So far)

All Deadlock heroes (Image via Valve)

Currently, there are 21 Heroes in Deadlock, each having four unique abilities. The first three abilities usually have a cooldown between 15 to 45 seconds. The fourth one, though not labeled as an Ultimate, is the strongest ability of the rest, and has a cooldown of up to 180 seconds, depending on the Hero. Additionally, all the abilities have three levels of upgrades.

Here is the list of all playable Deadlock characters so far:

Abrams

Bebop

Dynamo

Grey Talon

Haze

Infernus

Ivy

Kelvin

Lady Geist

Lash

McGinnis

Mo & Krill

Paradox

Pocket

Seven

Shiv

Vindicta

Viscous

Warden

Wraith

Yamato

All Deadlock characters and their abilities explained

1) Abrams

Abrams in-game stats (Image via Valve)

Abrams is the Hero featured in the loading screen of Deadlock. As per the lore, he is a detective who's known for solving the toughest cases in New York. His life took a dark turn after an encounter with The Tome. The character has now lost everything and is trying his best to solve the mystery of the Tome.

Abrams has the following abilities:

Siphon Life: Drain health from enemies in front of you while they are in the radius. (Cooldown time is 40s)

Drain health from enemies in front of you while they are in the radius. (Cooldown time is 40s) Shoulder Charge: Charge forward, colliding with enemies and dragging them along. Hitting a wall will Stun enemies caught by Abrams. Speed increased after colliding with enemy Heroes. (Cooldown time is 35s)

Charge forward, colliding with enemies and dragging them along. Hitting a wall will Stun enemies caught by Abrams. Speed increased after colliding with enemy Heroes. (Cooldown time is 35s) Infernal Resilience: Regenerate a portion of incoming damage over time. (Cooldown time is 18s)

Regenerate a portion of incoming damage over time. (Cooldown time is 18s) Seismic Impact: Leap high into the air and choose a ground location to crash into. When you hit the ground, all enemies in the radius are damaged and stunned. (Cooldown time is 150s)

2) Bebop

Bebop in-game stats (Image via Valve)

As per the lore, Bebop is a golem created by a junkyard attendant. The main objective of Bebop is to protect its maker, by doing whatever it takes to keep her alive. Also, it has an ongoing feud with Lash.

Bebop has the following abilities:

Exploding Uppercut: Deal Light Melee damage to nearby units and send them flying back, causing area damage where they land. Does not damage allies. (Cooldown time is 20s)

Deal Light Melee damage to nearby units and send them flying back, causing area damage where they land. Does not damage allies. (Cooldown time is 20s) Sticky Bomb: Attach a Sticky Bomb to a nearby target that deals explosive damage after a short fuse time. Gain +2.5% bomb damage for every enemy hero hit. (Cooldown time is 18s)

Attach a Sticky Bomb to a nearby target that deals explosive damage after a short fuse time. Gain +2.5% bomb damage for every enemy hero hit. (Cooldown time is 18s) Hook: Launch out a hook that grabs and reels in the first enemy hero it hits, dealing damage. The target will be placed where you are facing. (Cooldown time is 22s)

Launch out a hook that grabs and reels in the first enemy hero it hits, dealing damage. The target will be placed where you are facing. (Cooldown time is 22s) Hyper Beam: Charge up your laser to unleash a powerful torrent of energy that deals damage and slows enemies' movement and dashes. You have slow movement and turn rate for the duration. If activated in the air you will hover while unleashing the beam. (Cooldown time is 110s)

3) Dynamo

Dynamo in-game stats (Image via Valve)

Dynamo is one of the best Deadlock characters for beginners. As per the lore, Professor Dynamo is a scientist with an extraordinary mind. His curiosity led to his body getting atomized and turning into a tiny dying star, after trying to take a closer look at a mysterious rift.

Dynamo has the following abilities:

Kinetic Pulse: Release an energy pulse that knocks enemies up into the air. (Cooldown time is 25s)

Release an energy pulse that knocks enemies up into the air. (Cooldown time is 25s) Quantum Entanglement: Dynamo briefly disappears into the void and then reappears a short distance away. On reappearing, your weapon is reloaded and has a fire rate bonus for the next clip. (Cooldown time is 11s)

Dynamo briefly disappears into the void and then reappears a short distance away. On reappearing, your weapon is reloaded and has a fire rate bonus for the next clip. (Cooldown time is 11s) Rejuvenating Aurora: While channeling, restore health over time to you and any allies nearby. (Cooldown time is 45s)

While channeling, restore health over time to you and any allies nearby. (Cooldown time is 45s) Singularity: Create a singularity in your hands that pulls in nearby enemies and damages them. Once it’s finished, enemies get knocked into the air. (Cooldown time is 180s)

Also read: 5 things you may not know about Deadlock

4) Grey Talon

Grey Talon in-game stats (Image via Valve)

Grey Talon is one of the best Deadlock characters in terms of damage-dealing. As per the lore, he is a founding member of The Baxter Society and a retired monster hunter. He is forced back into action, seeking justice for his son's suspicious death.

Grey Talon has the following abilities:

Charged Shot: Charge up a powerful shot that pierces through enemies. (Cooldown time is 16s)

Charge up a powerful shot that pierces through enemies. (Cooldown time is 16s) Rain Of Arrow: Launches you high in the air, allowing you to glide slowly. While airborne, you gain Weapon Damage and multishot on your weapon. (Cooldown time is 33s)

Launches you high in the air, allowing you to glide slowly. While airborne, you gain Weapon Damage and multishot on your weapon. (Cooldown time is 33s) Immobilising Trap: Throw out a trap that begins to arm itself. Once armed, the trap will trigger when an enemy enters its radius, immobilizing and then slowing them. (Cooldown time is 25s)

Throw out a trap that begins to arm itself. Once armed, the trap will trigger when an enemy enters its radius, immobilizing and then slowing them. (Cooldown time is 25s) Guided Arrow: After 1.5s cast time, launch a spirit owl that you control, which explodes on impact, damaging and stunning enemies. Gain permanent Spirit Power for each enemy hero killed with Guided Owl. (Cooldown time is 110s)

5) Haze

Haze in-game stats (Image via Valve)

Haze is a fast-paced Hero with a small form factor. It is one of the best Deadlock characters who love quick movements. According to the lore, she works for the OSIC which specializes in infiltrating the dreams of targets to evaluate their danger.

Haze has the following abilities:

Sleep Dagger: Throw a dagger that damages and sleeps the target. Sleeping targets wake up shortly after being damaged. Throwing a Dagger does not break your invisibility. (Cooldown time is 250s)

Throw a dagger that damages and sleeps the target. Sleeping targets wake up shortly after being damaged. Throwing a Dagger does not break your invisibility. (Cooldown time is 250s) Smoke Bomb: Fade out of sight, becoming invisible and gaining sprint speed . Attacking removes invisibility. Close enemies can see through your invisibility. (Cooldown time is 350s)

Fade out of sight, becoming invisible and gaining sprint speed Attacking removes invisibility. Close enemies can see through your invisibility. (Cooldown time is 350s) Fixation: Shooting a target increases your bullet damage on that target. Gain one stack per bullet hit, two if the hit is a headshot. (No cooldown)

Shooting a target increases your bullet damage on that target. Gain one stack per bullet hit, two if the hit is a headshot. (No cooldown) Bullet Dance: Enter a flurry, firing your weapon at nearby enemies with perfect accuracy. During the flurry, Haze gains a fire rate bonus and evades some of the bullets shot at her. (Cooldown time is 130s)

6) Infernus

Infernus in-game stats (Image via Valve)

Infernus is one of the most popular Deadlock characters, being featured in the in-game tutorials as the primary Hero. He was once a rebellious and fiery creature who later settled into a calmer life, working at a bar. But when trouble arises, he is always ready to reignite his old talents.

Infernus has the following abilities:

Catalyst: Spew napalm that slows enemy movement and amplifies the damage Infernus does to them. (Cooldown time is 24s)

Spew napalm that slows enemy movement and amplifies the damage Infernus does to them. (Cooldown time is 24s) Flame Dash: Move forward at high speed and leave a flame trail that burns enemies. (Cooldown time is 38s)

Move forward at high speed and leave a flame trail that burns enemies. (Cooldown time is 38s) Afterburn: Your bullets build up to apply a burning effect on enemies. Infernus' bullets and abilities will refresh the duration (No cooldown)

Your bullets build up to apply a burning effect on enemies. Infernus' bullets and abilities will refresh the duration (No cooldown) Concussive Combustion: Turns you into a living bomb that explodes after a short delay, stunning all enemies in its radius (Cooldown time is 120s)

7) Ivy

Ivy in-game stats (Image via Valve)

Ivy is a gargoyle who came to life to protect a family in Spanish Harlem. Named by a young girl she saved, Ivy now tried to find a better purpose in life, which is way wider than before.

Ivy has the following abilities:

Kudzu Bomb: Summon a patch of choking vines that damages and slows enemies in a radius. (Cooldown time is 20s)

Summon a patch of choking vines that damages and slows enemies in a radius. (Cooldown time is 20s) Watcher's Covenant: Gain bonuses and automatically connect with a nearby ally to share them. Healing is replicated among all those connected. (Cooldown time is 35s)

Gain bonuses and automatically connect with a nearby ally to share them. Healing is replicated among all those connected. (Cooldown time is 35s) Stone Form: Turn yourself into impervious stone and smash into the ground, stunning and damaging enemies nearby. Heals you for a percentage of your max health. You have some air control before falling. (Cooldown time is 40s)

Turn yourself into impervious stone and smash into the ground, stunning and damaging enemies nearby. Heals you for a percentage of your max health. You have some air control before falling. (Cooldown time is 40s) Air Drop: Take flight with an ally or a bomb. Drop your ally or bomb to cause a large explosion that causes movement to slow. Ivy and allies gain a bullet shield when flying ends. (Cooldown time is 80s)

8) Kelvin

Kelvin's in-game stats (Image via Valve)

Kelvin is one of the favorite Deadlock characters of Shroud, one of the most popular streamers. According to the game's lore, Kelvin is a renowned scientist who vanished during an expedition in the Arctic. He defied death, after being discovered frozen nearly a year later, and now has no memory of his past.

Kelvin has the following abilities:

Frost Grenade: Throws a grenade that explodes in a cloud of freezing ice, damaging and slowing enemies. (Cooldown time is 7s)

Throws a grenade that explodes in a cloud of freezing ice, damaging and slowing enemies. (Cooldown time is 7s) Ice Path: Kelvin creates a floating trail of ice and snow that gives movement bonuses to him and his allies. Kelvin gains 60% slow resistance for the duration. Enemies can also walk on the floating trail. (Cooldown time is 36s)

Kelvin creates a floating trail of ice and snow that gives movement bonuses to him and his allies. Kelvin gains 60% slow resistance for the duration. Enemies can also walk on the floating trail. (Cooldown time is 36s) Arctic Beam: Shoot freezing cold energy out in front of you, damaging targets and building up movement and fire rate slow against them the longer you sustain the beam on them. (Cooldown time is 23s)

Shoot freezing cold energy out in front of you, damaging targets and building up movement and fire rate slow against them the longer you sustain the beam on them. (Cooldown time is 23s) Frozen Shelter: Kelvin freezes the air around him, creating an impenetrable dome around himself. While in the dome, allies rapidly regenerate health, and enemies are slowed. (Cooldown time is 120s)

9) Lady Geist

Lady Geist in-game stats (Image via Valve)

Lady Jeanne Geist is one of the only left-handed Deadlock characters. She made a dark bargain with the spirit Oathkeep to stay young, which has now turned into a massive problem. The Oathkeeper's hunger is growing and is threatening to consume Lady Geist entirely.

Lady Geist has the following abilities:

Essence Bomb: Sacrifice some of your health to launch a bomb that deals damage after a brief arm time. (Cooldown time is 10s)

Sacrifice some of your health to launch a bomb that deals damage after a brief arm time. (Cooldown time is 10s) Life Drain: Create a tether that drains enemy health over time and heals you. Target must be in line of sight and within max range to drain. You can shoot and use other abilities during the drain, but your movement speed is reduced by half. (Cooldown time is 40s)

Create a tether that drains enemy health over time and heals you. Target must be in line of sight and within max range to drain. You can shoot and use other abilities during the drain, but your movement speed is reduced by half. (Cooldown time is 40s) Malice: Sacrifice some of your health to launch blood shards that apply a stack of Malice. Each stack slows the victim and increases the damage they take from you. (Cooldown time is 6s)

Sacrifice some of your health to launch blood shards that apply a stack of Malice. Each stack slows the victim and increases the damage they take from you. (Cooldown time is 6s) Soul Exchange: Swaps health levels with an enemy target. There is a minimum health percentage that enemies can be brought down to and a minimum amount of health received based on the victim's current health. (Cooldown time is 160s)

10) Lash

Lash in-game stats (Image via Valve)

Lash is a mysterious and funny Deadlock character, who seems to have an ongoing feud with Bebop. The in-game description of this character reads:

"Jacob Lash is an a**hole."

Lash has the following abilities:

Ground Strike: Stomp the ground beneath you, damaging enemies in front of you. If you perform Ground Strike while airborne, you quickly dive towards the ground. The damage grows slower after 25m. (Cooldown time is 18s)

Stomp the ground beneath you, damaging enemies in front of you. If you perform Ground Strike while airborne, you quickly dive towards the ground. The damage grows slower after 25m. (Cooldown time is 18s) Grapple: Pull yourself through the air toward a target. (Cooldown time is 40s)

Pull yourself through the air toward a target. (Cooldown time is 40s) Flog: Strike enemies with your whip, stealing life from them. (Cooldown time is 25s)

Strike enemies with your whip, stealing life from them. (Cooldown time is 25s) Death Slam: Focus on enemies to connect whips to them. After channeling, connected enemies are lifted and stunned then slammed into the ground. Your victims and any enemies in the landing zone will be damaged and slowed. (Cooldown time is 130s)

11) McGinnis

McGinnis in-game stats (Image via Valve)

McGinnis is one of the best Deadlock characters for new players. As per the lore, she is the head of Fairfax Industries' Military RLORED department. She was a genius inventor from a young age, and her journey from building light fixtures to highly technical machines is remarkable.

McGinnis has the following abilities:

Mini Turret: Deploy a Mini Turret that automatically shoots enemies. The turret expires after a limited time. Turrets gain 30% of McGinnis's max health and have 50% Spirit Resist. (Cooldown time is 28s)

Deploy a Mini Turret that automatically shoots enemies. The turret expires after a limited time. Turrets gain 30% of McGinnis's max health and have 50% Spirit Resist. (Cooldown time is 28s) Medicinal Spectre: Deploy a spirit that heals nearby units. (Cooldown time is 45s)

Deploy a spirit that heals nearby units. (Cooldown time is 45s) Spectral Wall: Creates a wall that divides the terrain in half. On creation, the wall deals damage and applies slow to enemies nearby. (Cooldown time is 35s)

Creates a wall that divides the terrain in half. On creation, the wall deals damage and applies slow to enemies nearby. (Cooldown time is 35s) Heavy Barrage: Unleashes a volley of rockets that home in on a targeted location. (Cooldown time is 100s)

12) Mo & Krill

Mo & Krill in-game stats (Image via Valve)

Mo & Krill is one of the funniest looking Deadlock characters, featuring a small monkey-like creature riding a giant mole. The lore says that they are members of The Tunnel Rats, a group that manages illicit trades through New York's underground tunnels.

Mo & Krill has the following abilities:

Scorn: Deal damage to nearby enemies and heal yourself based on the damage done. Heal is stronger against enemy heroes. (Cooldown time is 12s)

Deal damage to nearby enemies and heal yourself based on the damage done. Heal is stronger against enemy heroes. (Cooldown time is 12s) Burrow: Burrow underground, moving faster, and gaining spirit and bullet armor. Damage from enemy heroes will reduce the speed bonus. When you jump out, knock enemies into the air and perform a spin attack that damages and slows. (Cooldown time is 35s)

Burrow underground, moving faster, and gaining spirit and bullet armor. Damage from enemy heroes will reduce the speed bonus. When you jump out, knock enemies into the air and perform a spin attack that damages and slows. (Cooldown time is 35s) Sand Blast: Spray sand that disarms enemies in front of you and deals damage. (Cooldown time is 40s)

Spray sand that disarms enemies in front of you and deals damage. (Cooldown time is 40s) Combo: Hold the target in place, stunning them and dealing damage during the channel. If they die during Combo, you permanently gain maximum health. (Cooldown time is 90s)

13) Paradox

Paradox in-game stats (Image via Valve)

Paradox is a notorious thieves' guild, known for executing heists against the most untouchable targets. They openly display stolen artifacts, proving they are beyond anyone's reach.

Paradox has the following abilities:

Pulse Grenade: Throw a grenade that begins pulsing when it lands. Each pulse applies to damage, slow movement, and stacking damage amplification for Paradox against the victim. (Cooldown time is 26s)

Throw a grenade that begins pulsing when it lands. Each pulse applies to damage, slow movement, and stacking damage amplification for Paradox against the victim. (Cooldown time is 26s) Time Wall: Create a time-warping wall that stops time for all enemy projectiles and bullets that touch it. Enemies that touch the wall will take damage as a percentage of their max health and be briefly slowed. (Cooldown time is 35s)

Create a time-warping wall that stops time for all enemy projectiles and bullets that touch it. Enemies that touch the wall will take damage as a percentage of their max health and be briefly slowed. (Cooldown time is 35s) Kinetic Carbine: Start charging your weapon and gain increased movement speed once it's fully charged. Your next shot will release energy, deal with spirit damage, and apply a time stop to the enemy hit. (Cooldown time is 28s)

Start charging your weapon and gain increased movement speed once it's fully charged. Your next shot will release energy, deal with spirit damage, and apply a time stop to the enemy hit. (Cooldown time is 28s) Paradoxical Swap: Fire a projectile that swaps your position with the target enemy hero. While the effect occurs, you gain spirit lifesteal and the enemy takes damage over time. (Cooldown time is 45s)

14) Pocket

Pocket in-game stats (Image via Valve)

Pocket is a smart and sophisticated Deadlock character who is the eldest heir to Fairfax Industries. He has been hiding for five years after a near-fatal attack on his 18th birthday. He hides his real identity under the name Pocket.

Pocket has the following abilities:

Barrage: Channel to start launching projectiles that deal damage and apply movement slow' around their impact point. Each projectile landed on a hero grants you a stacking buff that amplifies all of your damage. (Cooldown time is 30s)

Channel to start launching projectiles that deal damage and apply movement slow' around their impact point. Each projectile landed on a hero grants you a stacking buff that amplifies all of your damage. (Cooldown time is 30s) Flying Cloak: Launch a sentient cloak that travels forward and damages enemies. (Cooldown time is 30s)

Launch a sentient cloak that travels forward and damages enemies. (Cooldown time is 30s) Enchanter's Satchel: Escape into your suitcase. When the duration ends, deal damage to nearby enemies. Duration can be ended early by performing any action. (Cooldown time is 16s)

Escape into your suitcase. When the duration ends, deal damage to nearby enemies. Duration can be ended early by performing any action. (Cooldown time is 16s) Affliction: Apply damage over time to all enemies nearby. Affliction's damage is non-lethal and does not apply item procs. (Cooldown time is 120s)

15) Seven

Seven in-game stats (Image via Valve)

According to the lore, Seven was imprisoned in Lost Whisper and was waiting on death row. His execution was supposed to be foolproof, but he surprisingly escaped. He is now hiding in New York City. Seven has the highest win rate out of all Deadlock characters as of September 2024.

Seven has the following abilities:

Lightning Ball: Shoot a ball of lightning that travels in a straight line. Does damage to all targets in its radius. (Cooldown time is 22s)

Shoot a ball of lightning that travels in a straight line. Does damage to all targets in its radius. (Cooldown time is 22s) Static Charge: Apply a charge to a target enemy hero. After a short duration, the static charge stuns and damages enemies within the radius. (Cooldown time is 40s)

Apply a charge to a target enemy hero. After a short duration, the static charge stuns and damages enemies within the radius. (Cooldown time is 40s) Power Surge: Power up your weapon with a shock effect, making your bullets proc shock damage on your target. This shock damage bounces to enemies near your target. Occurs once per burst shot. (Cooldown time is 45s)

Power up your weapon with a shock effect, making your bullets proc shock damage on your target. This shock damage bounces to enemies near your target. Occurs once per burst shot. (Cooldown time is 45s) Storm Cloud: Channel a storm cloud around you that expands over three seconds and damages all enemies within its radius. (Cooldown time is 180s)

16) Shiv

Shiv in-game stats (Image via Valve)

Shiv is a loyal member of The Baxter Society and a friend of Grey Talon. He is an expert monster hunter who roams North America, eliminating creatures for a living. He had a dark past involving various crimes, due to which he is not accepted in society.

Shiv has the following abilities:

Serrated Knives: Throw a knife that damages and slows an enemy. Each additional hit adds a stack and refreshes the debuff duration, causing the damage to increase per stack. (Cooldown time is 18s)

Throw a knife that damages and slows an enemy. Each additional hit adds a and refreshes the debuff duration, causing the damage to increase per stack. (Cooldown time is 18s) Slice and Dice: Perform a dash forward, damaging enemies along the path. (Cooldown time is 15s)

Perform a dash forward, damaging enemies along the path. (Cooldown time is 15s) Bloodletting: Take only a portion of incoming damage immediately and defer the rest to be taken over time. Activate to clear a portion of the deferred damage. (Cooldown time is 20s)

Take only a portion of incoming damage immediately and defer the rest to be taken over time. Activate to clear a portion of the deferred damage. (Cooldown time is 20s) Killing Blow: Activate to leap towards an enemy hero and instantly kill them if their health is below the kill threshold, otherwise deal 200 damage to them. (Cooldown time is 90s)

17) Vindicta

Vindicta in-game stats (Image via Valve)

Vindicta is the only sniper rifler in Deadlock. According to the lore she is in a war against "The Friends Of Humanity", an inquisition formed by John Hathorne's descendants, protecting the supernaturals.

Vindicta has the following abilities:

Stake: Throw a stake that tethers enemies to the location where the stake lands. Enemy movement is restricted to the length of the tether. (Cooldown time is 40s)

Throw a stake that tethers enemies to the location where the stake lands. Enemy movement is restricted to the length of the tether. (Cooldown time is 40s) Flight: Leap into the air and fly. While in flight your weapon deals bonus spirit damage. (Cooldown time is 40s)

Leap into the air and fly. While in flight your weapon deals bonus spirit damage. (Cooldown time is 40s) Crow Familiar: Your crow familiar deals impact damage and applies a bleed that deals damage based on the target's current health. (Cooldown time is 25s)

Your crow familiar deals impact damage and applies a bleed that deals damage based on the target's current health. (Cooldown time is 25s) Assassinate: Use your scoped rifle to fire a powerful shot over long distances. Deal only partial damage until fully charged after 1s of being scoped. Does bonus damage to enemies with less than 50% health remaining. (Cooldown time is 50s)

18) Viscous

Viscous in-game stats (Image via Valve)

Viscous is a psychic character from the Bermuda Triangle. To protect the deep sea, he created a goo body to survive on the surface. He is desperately trying to summon The Patrons to help him keep the deep sea safe.

Viscous has the following abilities:

Splatter: Throw a ball of goo that deals damage and leaves puddles of goo behind that apply movement slow to enemies in the radius. (Cooldown time is 20s)

Throw a ball of goo that deals damage and leaves puddles of goo behind that apply movement slow to enemies in the radius. (Cooldown time is 20s) The Cube: Encase the target in a cube of restorative goo that purges debuffs, protects from damage, and increases health regen. Target is unable to take any new actions while cubed. (Cooldown time is 45s)

Encase the target in a cube of restorative goo that purges debuffs, protects from damage, and increases health regen. Target is unable to take any new actions while cubed. (Cooldown time is 45s) Puddle Punch: Materialize a fist in the world that punches units in the area and send them flying. Enemies will be dealt damage, have their dash distance reduced for a brief moment, and have their movement slowed. (Cooldown time is 28s)

Materialize a fist in the world that punches units in the area and send them flying. Enemies will be dealt damage, have their dash distance reduced for a brief moment, and have their movement slowed. (Cooldown time is 28s) Goo Ball: Morph into a large goo ball that deals damage and stuns enemies on impact. The ball grants large amounts of Bullet and Spirit resist, bounces off walls, and can double jump. (Cooldown time is 90s)

19) Warden

Warden in-game stats (Image via Valve)

Warden's visual design seems to be highly inspired by the "Soldier" from Team Fortress 2. He comes from a family of military alchemists who are trained to prevent supernatural apocalypse. The Warden has dedicated his life to stopping The Patrons from entering the world. He is the second high-win-rate Deadlock character as of September 2024.

Warden has the following abilities:

Alchemical Flask: Throw a flask that damages, slows, and reduces the weapon damage and stamina of enemies it hits. (Cooldown time is 13s)

Throw a flask that damages, slows, and reduces the weapon damage and stamina of enemies it hits. (Cooldown time is 13s) Willpower: Gain a spirit shield and bonus movement speed. (Cooldown time is 40s)

Gain a spirit shield and bonus movement speed. (Cooldown time is 40s) Binding Word: Curse an enemy hero. If they don't move away from their initial position within the escape time, they will be damaged and immobilized. (Cooldown time is 35s)

Curse an enemy hero. If they don't move away from their initial position within the escape time, they will be damaged and immobilized. (Cooldown time is 35s) Last Stand: After charging for 2.2s, release pulses that damage enemies and heal you based on the damage done. (Cooldown time is 130s)

20) Wraith

Wraith in-game stats (Image via Valve)

According to the lore, Wraith is a major player in New York's gambling scene. Her organization is widely known but she remains untouchable due to bribes, shakedowns, and blackmailing. Her status and power keep her above the law in New York City.

Wraith has the following abilities:

Card Trick: Deal weapon damage to summon cards. Activate to throw a card that flies towards the enemy or point under your crosshair. (Cooldown time is 0.5s)

Deal weapon damage to summon cards. Activate to throw a card that flies towards the enemy or point under your crosshair. (Cooldown time is 0.5s) Project Mind: Teleport to the targeted location. (Cooldown time is 45s)

Teleport to the targeted location. (Cooldown time is 45s) Full Auto: Temporarily boosts your fire rate . Nearby allies receive half the fire rate bonus. (Cooldown time is 45s)

Temporarily boosts your fire rate Nearby allies receive half the fire rate bonus. (Cooldown time is 45s) Telekinesis: Lift an enemy hero into the air, stunning them briefly. When the lift ends, the target receives Telekinesis damage. (Cooldown time is 90s)

21) Yamato

Yamato in-game stats (Image via Valve)

Yamato has one of the most interesting lores out of all the Deadlock characters. Her real name was Kaori, and her elder brother's name was Yamato. Both took over their father's criminal organization in Japan after he passed away. They established a base in America, where Kaori was betrayed by her colleagues.

Yamato sacrificed his life for Kaori. To honor Yamato, Kaori adopted his name, fulfilling her brother's dreams of expanding The Seventh Moon organization.

Yamato has the following abilities:

Power Slash: Channel to increase damage over 1.4 seconds, then release a fully-charged sword strike. Throw a grappling hook to reel yourself toward an enemy, damaging and slowing the target when you arrive. (Cooldown time is 8s)

Channel to increase damage over 1.4 seconds, then release a fully-charged sword strike. Throw a grappling hook to reel yourself toward an enemy, damaging and slowing the target when you arrive. (Cooldown time is 8s) Flying Strike: Throw a grappling hook to reel yourself towards an enemy, damaging and slowing the target when you arrive. (Cooldown time is 20s)

Throw a grappling hook to reel yourself towards an enemy, damaging and slowing the target when you arrive. (Cooldown time is 20s) Crimson Slash: Slash enemies in front of you, damaging them and slowing their fire rate. If any enemy heroes are hit, you heal. (Cooldown time is 11s)

Slash enemies in front of you, damaging them and slowing their fire rate. If any enemy heroes are hit, you heal. (Cooldown time is 11s) Shadow Transformation: After an initial invincible transformation, your abilities are refreshed and are 60% faster, your weapon has infinite ammo, and you gain damage resists and immunity to negative status effects. You are unable to die in this mode. (Cooldown time is 100s)

Follow Sportskeeda for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!