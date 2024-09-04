All Deadlock Items you can buy from The Curiosity Shop

Deadlock is the new MOBA shooter by Valve that has been gaining massive traction lately. All the Deadlock Items and heroes are quite unique and would require a lot of time to learn. Despite being in an early development phase, there have been little to no negative remarks from the gaming community regarding the game and it seems like it has the potential to become one of the biggest esports titles in the world.

There are some unique Deadlock Items that all the heroes can unlock. These Items grant numerous upgrades and advantages and can only be purchased from The Curiosity Shop.

On that note, here are all the Deadlock Items that you can buy from The Curiosity Shop.

All Deadlock Items you can buy using Spirits

There are three types of abilities you can buy: Weapon, Vitality, and Spirit. Each of these categories has a dedicated section in The Curiosity Shop. The price of the Deadlock Items ranges from 500 to 6,300 Spirits.

Some Items have an "Active" tag, which indicates that they can be assigned to one of your key binds and have a unique feature that is only enabled upon activation.

1) Weapon Items

Weapon Items at The Curiosity Shop (Image via Valve)

All the abilities in this section are related to damage dealing and weapon upgrades. Here are all the 41 Deadlock Items listed in the Weapon category of The Curiosity Shop:

Basic Magazine: +24% Ammo, +15% Weapon Damage.

+24% Ammo, +15% Weapon Damage. Close Quarters: +85 Bullet Shield Health.

+85 Bullet Shield Health. Headshot Booster: +5% Fire Rate, +40 Bullet Shield Health.

+5% Fire Rate, +40 Bullet Shield Health. High-Velocity Mag: +30% Bullet Velocity, +14% Weapon Damage, +50 Bullet Shield Health.

+30% Bullet Velocity, +14% Weapon Damage, +50 Bullet Shield Health. Hollow Point Ward: +85 Spirit Shield Health, +4 Spirit Power.

+85 Spirit Shield Health, +4 Spirit Power. Monster Rounds: +35% Weapon Damage vs. NPCs, +35% Bullet Resist vs. NPCs, +50 Bonus Health, +1 Health Regen.

+35% Weapon Damage vs. NPCs, +35% Bullet Resist vs. NPCs, +50 Bonus Health, +1 Health Regen. Rapid Rounds: +12% Fire Rate, +1 m/s Sprint Speed, -50 Max Health.

+12% Fire Rate, +1 m/s Sprint Speed, -50 Max Health. Restorative Shot: +7% Bullet Resist, +8% Weapon Damage.

+7% Bullet Resist, +8% Weapon Damage. Active Reload: +10% Weapon Damage, -20% Reload Time.

+10% Weapon Damage, -20% Reload Time. Berserker: +4 Ammo, +8% Bullet Resist.

+4 Ammo, +8% Bullet Resist. Kinetic Dash: +100 Bonus Health, +1.5 Health Regen.

+100 Bonus Health, +1.5 Health Regen. Long Range: +20% Ammo, +90 Bullet Shield.

+20% Ammo, +90 Bullet Shield. Melee Charge: +15% Weapon Damage, +100 Bonus Health, +1 Health Regen.

+15% Weapon Damage, +100 Bonus Health, +1 Health Regen. Mystic Shot: +12% Weapon Damage, +4 Spirit Power.

+12% Weapon Damage, +4 Spirit Power. Slowing Bullets: +16% Weapon Damage, +5 Spirit Power.

+16% Weapon Damage, +5 Spirit Power. Soul Shredder Bullets: +6% Weapon Damage.

+6% Weapon Damage. Swift Striker: +22% Fire Rate, -5% Bullet Resist, +10% Ammo.

+22% Fire Rate, -5% Bullet Resist, +10% Ammo. Fleetfoot (Active): +75 Bonus Health, +25% Slide Distance. Upon activation, +4m/s Movement Speed, +30% Ammo (4s Duration).

+75 Bonus Health, +25% Slide Distance. Upon activation, +4m/s Movement Speed, +30% Ammo (4s Duration). Burst Fire: +12% Fire Rate, +50% Slide Distance.

+12% Fire Rate, +50% Slide Distance. Escalating Resilience: +14% Fire Rate, +14% Weapon Damage.

+14% Fire Rate, +14% Weapon Damage. Headhunter: +50 Bullet Velocity, +15% Weapon Damage, +150 Bullet Shield.

+50 Bullet Velocity, +15% Weapon Damage, +150 Bullet Shield. Hunter's Aura: +150 Bonus Health.

+150 Bonus Health. Intensifying Magazine: +25% Ammo, +20% Weapon Damage.

+25% Ammo, +20% Weapon Damage. Point Blank: +15% Bullet Resist, +1 Stamina.

+15% Bullet Resist, +1 Stamina. Pristine Emblem: +25% Weapon Damage, +12 Spirit Power.

+25% Weapon Damage, +12 Spirit Power. Sharpshooter: +20% Ammo, +15% Weapon Fall-off Range, +30% Weapon Zoom, +175 Bullet Shield.

+20% Ammo, +15% Weapon Fall-off Range, +30% Weapon Zoom, +175 Bullet Shield. Tesla Bullets: +14% Fire Rate.

+14% Fire Rate. Titan Magazine: +100% Ammo, +18% Weapon Damage, +15% Bullet Resist.

+100% Ammo, +18% Weapon Damage, +15% Bullet Resist. Toxic Bullets: +100 Bonus Health.

+100 Bonus Health. Alchemical Fire (Active): +225 Bullet Shield Health, +14% Weapon Damage, +7 Spirit Power. Upon activation, +46 Spirit Damage (5s Duration).

+225 Bullet Shield Health, +14% Weapon Damage, +7 Spirit Power. Upon activation, +46 Spirit Damage (5s Duration). Heroic Aura (Active): +20% Bullet Lifesteal, +150 Bonus Health, +1m/s Move Speed. Upon activation, +3m/s Movement Speed, +25% Fire Rate (6s Duration).

+20% Bullet Lifesteal, +150 Bonus Health, +1m/s Move Speed. Upon activation, +3m/s Movement Speed, +25% Fire Rate (6s Duration). Warp Stone (Active): +20% Weapon Damage, +8 Spirit Power. Upon activation, 13m Teleport Range, +30% Bullet Resist (5s Duration).

+20% Weapon Damage, +8 Spirit Power. Upon activation, 13m Teleport Range, +30% Bullet Resist (5s Duration). Crippling Headshot: +20% Weapon Damage, +10% Bullet Lifesteal, +10% Spirit Lifesteal

+20% Weapon Damage, +10% Bullet Lifesteal, +10% Spirit Lifesteal Frenzy: +12 Ammo, +30% Weapon Damage, +200 Bonus Health.

+12 Ammo, +30% Weapon Damage, +200 Bonus Health. Glass Cannon: +70% Weapon Damage, +10% Fire Rate, +1 m/s Move Speed, -15% Max Health.

+70% Weapon Damage, +10% Fire Rate, +1 m/s Move Speed, -15% Max Health. Lucky Shot: +30% Ammo.

+30% Ammo. Ricochet: +35% Ammo, +12% Fire Rate, +150 Bonus Health.

+35% Ammo, +12% Fire Rate, +150 Bonus Health. Siphon Bullets: +28% Weapon Damage.

+28% Weapon Damage. Spiritual Overflow: +20% Fire Rate, +15% Cooldown Reduction, +10% Spirit Lifesteal.

+20% Fire Rate, +15% Cooldown Reduction, +10% Spirit Lifesteal. Silencer (Active): +25% Bullet Slow Proc, +15% Weapon Damage. Upon activation, Silenced Status Effect (2s Duration).

+25% Bullet Slow Proc, +15% Weapon Damage. Upon activation, Silenced Status Effect (2s Duration). Vampiric Burst (Active): +25% Weapon Damage, +150 Bonus Health, +2 m/s Move Speed. Upon activation, 100% Bullet Lifesteal (4.5s Duration).

2) Vitality Items

Vitality Items in The Curiosity Shop (Image via Valve)

All the abilities in this section focus on improving the health, defense, and movement of the character. Here are all the 39 Deadlock Items listed in the Vitality category of The Curiosity Shop:

Enduring Spirit: +75 Bonus Health, +8% Spirit Lifesteal, +4 Spirit Power.

+75 Bonus Health, +8% Spirit Lifesteal, +4 Spirit Power. Extra Health: +160 Bonus Health, +5% Weapon Damage.

+160 Bonus Health, +5% Weapon Damage. Extra Regen: +2.8 Health Regen, +8% Ammo, +25 Bonus Health.

+2.8 Health Regen, +8% Ammo, +25 Bonus Health. Extra Stamina: +1 Stamina, +10% Stamina Recovery, +7% Fire Rate.

+1 Stamina, +10% Stamina Recovery, +7% Fire Rate. Melee Lifesteal: +15% Melee Damage, +75 Bonus Health.

+15% Melee Damage, +75 Bonus Health. Sprint Boots: +2m/s Sprint Speed, +1 Health Regen, +4% Weapon Damage.

+2m/s Sprint Speed, +1 Health Regen, +4% Weapon Damage. Healing Rite (Active): +45 bonus health. Upon activation, 370 Total Health Regen, +2m/s Sprint Speed (17s Duration).

+45 bonus health. Upon activation, 370 Total Health Regen, +2m/s Sprint Speed (17s Duration). Bullet Armor: +20% Bullet Resist, +6% Weapon Damage.

+20% Bullet Resist, +6% Weapon Damage. Bullet Lifesteal: +28% Bullet Lifesteal, +75 Bonus Health.

+28% Bullet Lifesteal, +75 Bonus Health. Combat Barrier: +300 Bullet Shield Health.

+300 Bullet Shield Health. Debuff Reducer: +75 Bonus Health, +6% Weapon Damage.

+75 Bonus Health, +6% Weapon Damage. Enchanter's Barrier: +300 Spirit Shield Health.

+300 Spirit Shield Health. Enduring Speed: +1.4m/s Move Speed, +2m/s Sprint Speed, +75 Bonus Health, +1.5 Health Regen.

+1.4m/s Move Speed, +2m/s Sprint Speed, +75 Bonus Health, +1.5 Health Regen. Healbane: +75 Bonus Health.

+75 Bonus Health. Healing Booster: +6% Spirit Resist, +2 Health Regen.

+6% Spirit Resist, +2 Health Regen. Reactive Barrier: +15% Ammo, +75 Bonus Health, +2 Health Regen.

+15% Ammo, +75 Bonus Health, +2 Health Regen. Spirit Armor: +20% Spirit Resist, +5 Spirit Power.

+20% Spirit Resist, +5 Spirit Power. Spirit Lifesteal: +23% Spirit Lifesteal, +75 Bonus Health.

+23% Spirit Lifesteal, +75 Bonus Health. Divine Barrier (Active): +1m/s Sprint Speed, +75 Health, +8% Ability Range. Upon activation, 300 Bullet Shield, 300 Spirit Shield, +2m/s Move Speed (5s Duration).

+1m/s Sprint Speed, +75 Health, +8% Ability Range. Upon activation, 300 Bullet Shield, 300 Spirit Shield, +2m/s Move Speed (5s Duration). Health Nova (Active): +10% Weapon Damage, +100 Bonus Health. Upon activation, 260 Total HP Regen (2s Duration).

+10% Weapon Damage, +100 Bonus Health. Upon activation, 260 Total HP Regen (2s Duration). Restorative Locket (Active): +8% Spirit Resist, +5 Spirit Power. Upon activation, Consume all stacks to heal the target ally. If used at the max stacks it replenishes a stamina point on the target.

+8% Spirit Resist, +5 Spirit Power. Upon activation, Consume all stacks to heal the target ally. If used at the max stacks it replenishes a stamina point on the target. Return Fire (Active): +125 Bonus Health, +7 Spirit Power, +7% Fire Rate. Upon activation, 70% Bullet Damage Returned, and 30% Spirit Damage Returned (7s Duration).

+125 Bonus Health, +7 Spirit Power, +7% Fire Rate. Upon activation, 70% Bullet Damage Returned, and 30% Spirit Damage Returned (7s Duration). Fortitude: +275 Bonus Health.

+275 Bonus Health. Improved Bullet Armor: +45% Bullet Resist, +10% Weapon Damage.

+45% Bullet Resist, +10% Weapon Damage. Improved Spirit Armor: +45% Spirit Resist, +8 Spirit Power.

+45% Spirit Resist, +8 Spirit Power. Lifestrike: +40% Melee Damage, +125 Bonus Health, +8% Bullet Resist.

+40% Melee Damage, +125 Bonus Health, +8% Bullet Resist. Superior Stamina: +3 Stamina, +20% Stamina Recovery, +30% Air Jump/Dash Distance, +7% Fire Rate, +8 Spirit Power.

+3 Stamina, +20% Stamina Recovery, +30% Air Jump/Dash Distance, +7% Fire Rate, +8 Spirit Power. Veil Walker: +200 Bullet Shield Health, +200 Spirit Shield Health, +12% Ammo,+10% Weapon Damage.

+200 Bullet Shield Health, +200 Spirit Shield Health, +12% Ammo,+10% Weapon Damage. Debuff Remover (Active): +125 Bonus Health, +20% Weapon Damage. Upon activation, +3m/s Movement Speed (3s Duration).

+125 Bonus Health, +20% Weapon Damage. Upon activation, +3m/s Movement Speed (3s Duration). Majestic Leap (Active): +10 Spirit Power, +125 Bonus Health. Upon activation, Launch yourself high into the air (5s Duration).

+10 Spirit Power, +125 Bonus Health. Upon activation, Launch yourself high into the air (5s Duration). Metal Skin (Active): +125 Bonus Health, +8 Spirit Power, +8% Fire Rate. Upon activation, Become immune to bullets and melee attacks (3.5s Duration).

+125 Bonus Health, +8 Spirit Power, +8% Fire Rate. Upon activation, Become immune to bullets and melee attacks (3.5s Duration). Rescue Beam (Active): +125 Bonus Health, +2m/s Sprint Speed, +9 Spirit Power. Upon activation, 30% Heal Amount for yourself and nearby allies (2.5s Duration).

+125 Bonus Health, +2m/s Sprint Speed, +9 Spirit Power. Upon activation, 30% Heal Amount for yourself and nearby allies (2.5s Duration). Inhibitor: +25% Weapon Damage, +175 Bonus Health.

+25% Weapon Damage, +175 Bonus Health. Leech: +35% Spirit Lifesteal, +35% Bullet Lifesteal, +175 Bonus Health, +12 Spirit Power, +15% Weapon Damage.

+35% Spirit Lifesteal, +35% Bullet Lifesteal, +175 Bonus Health, +12 Spirit Power, +15% Weapon Damage. Soul Rebirth: +18% Cooldown Reduction, +20% Weapon Damage, +12 Spirit.

+18% Cooldown Reduction, +20% Weapon Damage, +12 Spirit. Colossus (Active): +600 Bonus Health, +20% Melee Damage, +20% Weapon Damage. Upon activation, your model size grows by 20%, Gain Bullet and Spirit Resist, and slow the movement and dash speed of enemies nearby (7s Duration).

+600 Bonus Health, +20% Melee Damage, +20% Weapon Damage. Upon activation, your model size grows by 20%, Gain Bullet and Spirit Resist, and slow the movement and dash speed of enemies nearby (7s Duration). Phantom Strike (Active): +15% Bullet Resist, +30% Weapon Damage. Upon activation, Teleport to an enemy target, applying Disarm, Slow, and dealing damage and 150 Damage (3s Duration).

+15% Bullet Resist, +30% Weapon Damage. Upon activation, Teleport to an enemy target, applying Disarm, Slow, and dealing damage and 150 Damage (3s Duration). Shadow Weave (Active): +15 Health Regen, +300 Spirit Shield Health, +30% Ammo. Upon activation, +2m/s Invis Sprint Speed (25s Duration).

+15 Health Regen, +300 Spirit Shield Health, +30% Ammo. Upon activation, +2m/s Invis Sprint Speed (25s Duration). Unstoppable (Active): +150 Bonus Health, +15% Spirit Resist, +1m/s Move Speed, +12 Spirit Power. Upon activation, suppress negative status effects and become Immune to Stun, Silence, Sleep, Root, and Disarm (6s Duration).

3) Spirit Items

Spirit Items in The Curiosity Shop (Image via Valve)

The Spirit section has special Deadlock Items that help in granting supernatural and extraordinary abilities. Here are all the 37 Deadlock Items listed in the Spirit category of The Curiosity Shop:

Ammo Scavenger: +15% Ammo, +60 Bonus Health.

+15% Ammo, +60 Bonus Health. Extra Charge: +1 Bonus Ability Charge, +10% Cooldown Reduction for Charged Abilities, +6% Weapon Damage.

+1 Bonus Ability Charge, +10% Cooldown Reduction for Charged Abilities, +6% Weapon Damage. Extra Spirit: +8 Spirit Power, +1 Health Regen, +35 Bonus Health.

+8 Spirit Power, +1 Health Regen, +35 Bonus Health. Mystic Burst: +40 Spirit Shield Health, +6% Weapon Damage.

+40 Spirit Shield Health, +6% Weapon Damage. Mystic Reach: +15% Ability Range, +5% Spirit Resist.

+15% Ability Range, +5% Spirit Resist. Spirit Strike: +100 Spirit Shield Health, +1 Health Regen, +15% Melee Damage.

+100 Spirit Shield Health, +1 Health Regen, +15% Melee Damage. Infuser (Active): +50 Bonus Health, +10% Ammo. Upon activation, +16 Spirit Power, +20% Spirit Lifesteal (6s Duration).

+50 Bonus Health, +10% Ammo. Upon activation, +16 Spirit Power, +20% Spirit Lifesteal (6s Duration). Bullet Resist Shredder: +100 Bonus Health, +5% Bullet Resist.

+100 Bonus Health, +5% Bullet Resist. Duration Extender: +16% Ability Duration, +100 Bonus Health, +1.75 Health Regen.

+16% Ability Duration, +100 Bonus Health, +1.75 Health Regen. Improved Cooldown: +16% Cooldown Reduction, +1.5 Health Regen.

+16% Cooldown Reduction, +1.5 Health Regen. Mystic Vulnerability: +6% Spirit Resist.

+6% Spirit Resist. Quicksilver Reload: 50 Spirit Damage, 15% Fire Rate Bonus, 12s Max Frequency.

50 Spirit Damage, 15% Fire Rate Bonus, 12s Max Frequency. Suppressor: +50 Bonus Health, +2.5 Health Regen, +4 Spirit Power.

+50 Bonus Health, +2.5 Health Regen, +4 Spirit Power. Cold Front (Active): +10% Spirit Resist. Upon activation, 75 + (1.5 * Spirit Power) Spirit Damage, 40% Movement Slow, 14m End Radius (3s Duration).

+10% Spirit Resist. Upon activation, 75 + (1.5 * Spirit Power) Spirit Damage, 40% Movement Slow, 14m End Radius (3s Duration). Decay (Active): +7 Spirit Power. Upon activation, -50% Healing Reduction, 3.1%/sec Bleed Damage, 15m + (0.20 * SpiritPower) Cast Range (10s Duration).

+7 Spirit Power. Upon activation, -50% Healing Reduction, 3.1%/sec Bleed Damage, 15m + (0.20 * SpiritPower) Cast Range (10s Duration). Slowing Hex (Active): +1m/s Sprint Speed, +5 Spirit Power. Upon activation, 70 + (0.59 * Spirit Power) Spirit Damage, 30% Movement Slow, 25m Cast Range (3s Duration).

+1m/s Sprint Speed, +5 Spirit Power. Upon activation, 70 + (0.59 * Spirit Power) Spirit Damage, 30% Movement Slow, 25m Cast Range (3s Duration). Withering Whip (Active): +4 Spirit Power, +8% Fire Rate, +50 Bonus Health. Upon activation, -30% Fire Rate Slow, -14% Bullet Resist, 24m Cast Range (4.5s Duration).

+4 Spirit Power, +8% Fire Rate, +50 Bonus Health. Upon activation, -30% Fire Rate Slow, -14% Bullet Resist, 24m Cast Range (4.5s Duration). Improved Burst: +100 Spirit Shield Health, +8% Weapon Damage.

+100 Spirit Shield Health, +8% Weapon Damage. Improved Reach: +35% Imbued Ability Range, +25% Non-Imbued Ability Range, +10% Spirit Resist, +6 Spirit Power.

+35% Imbued Ability Range, +25% Non-Imbued Ability Range, +10% Spirit Resist, +6 Spirit Power. Improved Spirit: +21 Spirit Power, +2 Health regen, +1m/s Sprint speed, +75 Bonus Health.

+21 Spirit Power, +2 Health regen, +1m/s Sprint speed, +75 Bonus Health. Mystic Slow: +100 Bonus health, +3 Health regen, +6 Spirit Power.

+100 Bonus health, +3 Health regen, +6 Spirit Power. Rapid Recharge: +2 Bonus Ability Charges, +55% Faster Time Between Charges, +25% Charged Ability Cooldown Reduction.

+2 Bonus Ability Charges, +55% Faster Time Between Charges, +25% Charged Ability Cooldown Reduction. Superior Cooldown: +32% Imbued Ability Cooldown Reduction, +24% Non-Imbued Ability Cooldown Reduction, +4 Health Regen.

+32% Imbued Ability Cooldown Reduction, +24% Non-Imbued Ability Cooldown Reduction, +4 Health Regen. Superior Duration: +32% Imbued Ability Duration, +26% Non-Imbued Ability Duration, +175 Bonus Health, +15% Weapon Damage+4 Health Regen.

+32% Imbued Ability Duration, +26% Non-Imbued Ability Duration, +175 Bonus Health, +15% Weapon Damage+4 Health Regen. Surge of Power: +75 Bonus Health.

+75 Bonus Health. Torment Pulse: +125 Bonus Health, +6 Spirit Power.

+125 Bonus Health, +6 Spirit Power. Ethereal Shift (Active): Upon activation, +14 Bonus Spirit Power, 10s Bonus Spirit Duration (3.5s Duration).

Upon activation, +14 Bonus Spirit Power, 10s Bonus Spirit Duration (3.5s Duration). Knockdown (Active): +1 Stamina, +200 Spirit Shield Health, +6 Spirit Power. Upon activation, target is knocked down and Stunned after a 2s delay, interrupting and temporarily preventing them from taking any action. (0.9s Duration).

+1 Stamina, +200 Spirit Shield Health, +6 Spirit Power. Upon activation, target is knocked down and Stunned after a 2s delay, interrupting and temporarily preventing them from taking any action. (0.9s Duration). Silence Glyph (Active): +200 Spirit Shield Health+1 m/s Sprint Speed. Upon activation, 25m Cast Range, 100 + (1.00 * SpiritPower) Spirit Damage (3s Duration).

+200 Spirit Shield Health+1 m/s Sprint Speed. Upon activation, 25m Cast Range, 100 + (1.00 * SpiritPower) Spirit Damage (3s Duration). Boundless Spirit: +60 Spirit Power, +25% Weapon Damage, +300 bonus health, +15 Health Regen, +3m/s Sprint Speed.

+60 Spirit Power, +25% Weapon Damage, +300 bonus health, +15 Health Regen, +3m/s Sprint Speed. Diviner's Kevlar: +20% Spirit Lifesteal, +12% Cooldown Reduction.

+20% Spirit Lifesteal, +12% Cooldown Reduction. Escalating Exposure: +15% Spirit Resist, +125 Bonus Health, -15% Spirit Resist on Spirit Damage.

+15% Spirit Resist, +125 Bonus Health, -15% Spirit Resist on Spirit Damage. Mystic Reverb: +15% Spirit Lifesteal, +15% Spirit Resist, +15% Ability Range.

+15% Spirit Lifesteal, +15% Spirit Resist, +15% Ability Range. Curse (Active): +20% Weapon Damage, +8 Spirit Power. Upon activation, Curses an enemy - interrupting, silencing, disarming, and preventing item usage (3.25s Duration).

+20% Weapon Damage, +8 Spirit Power. Upon activation, Curses an enemy - interrupting, silencing, disarming, and preventing item usage (3.25s Duration). Echo Shard (Active): +1m/s Move Speed, +16% Bullet Resist, +8 Spirit Power. Upon activation, Reset the cooldown of your most recently used non-ultimate ability.

+1m/s Move Speed, +16% Bullet Resist, +8 Spirit Power. Upon activation, Reset the cooldown of your most recently used non-ultimate ability. Magic Carpet (Active): +10% Ability Duration, +15 Spirit Power, +150 Bonus Health. Upon activation, +400 Bullet & Spirit Shield Health, 1.3s Summon Duration+6m/s Bonus Fly Speed17.6s Shield Duration (7.7s Duration).

+10% Ability Duration, +15 Spirit Power, +150 Bonus Health. Upon activation, +400 Bullet & Spirit Shield Health, 1.3s Summon Duration+6m/s Bonus Fly Speed17.6s Shield Duration (7.7s Duration). Refresher (Active): +16% Spirit Resist, +8% Bullet Resist. Upon activation, Reset the cooldown of all your abilities and restore all your charges.

Where are The Curiosity Shops located in Deadlock?

The Curiosity Shop location in Deadlock (Image via Valve)

There are three types of Curiosity Shops in Deadlock: Base, Side, and Secrets. Here's how to locate each of them:

Base Shop: Located at the spawn. It is always open.

Located at the spawn. It is always open. Side shop: Located around each of the four ally Guardians on the map. It is only open until the Guardian is alive.

Located around each of the four ally Guardians on the map. It is only open until the Guardian is alive. Secret shop: Located either at the Northmost or the Southmost side near the Mid-boss. It is always open.

These are all the Deadlock Items as of now. It is to be noted that the total number of purchasable items and their stats can change upon the final release of the game. This article will be updated accordingly.

