Top 10 Deadlock heroes by win rate (September 2024)

Valve's upcoming MOBA shooter title, Deadlock, has become the talk of the town. The game is currently in an invite-only, early development phase. However, this has not stopped players from loving the title. The reception has been overwhelmingly positive, with the community praising the developers for the unique gameplay and heroes. But with over 20+ heroes in the game, picking the right one sometimes becomes difficult.

That said, players can select their heroes based on which one has a higher win rate in the game. This article will reveal ten such heroes that Deadlock players can opt for.

Best Deadlock heroes by win rate

Currently, there are 21 heroes present in the early development build of Deadlock. Out of them, the below-mentioned heroes have the highest win rate:

Hero Winrate (in percent) Seven 56.77 Warden 55.47 McGinnis 52.6 Haze 51.51 Ivy 51.33 Lady Geist 51.26 Mo & Krill 51.09 Abrams 50.79 Lash 50.44 Pocket 50.21

Trending

While how you play a hero is important, knowing which hero has the highest win rate can certainly help in matches. Let's dive deeper into the top 10 heroes in Deadlock by win rate.

1) Seven

Expand Tweet

This hero has the highest win rate in Deadlock lobbies, naturally making him the most-picked hero so far. Seven can control lightning in the game, making him a deadly adversary. His abilities are:

Lightning Ball

Static Charge

Power Surge

Storm Cloud (Ultimate)

2) Warden

With the power of alchemy by his side, Warden leads the charge in battle. His abilities hinder opponent movements while dealing heavy damage. The ultimate ability of Warden has a dual effect, gaining health based on the damage dealt to enemies. His abilities are:

Alchemical Flask

Willpower

Binding Word

Last Stand (Ultimate)

3) McGinnis

This hero is built for players who have a tactical playstyle. She can divide the map in half with enemies incurring damage when they cross sides. She also has multiple pieces of equipment that are useful for supporting the team. According to the Deadlock lore, McGinnis heads the Fairfax Industries Military R&D department. Her abilities are:

Mini Turret

Medicinal Specter

Spectral Wall

Heavy Barrage (Ultimate)

4) Haze

Expand Tweet

If players want a hero that has high accuracy and damage abilities, Haze is the one to pick. She is an ideal hero for gunfights and sneak attacks. These are her abilities:

Sleep Dagger

Smoke Bomb

Fixation

Bullet Dance (Ultimate)

5) Ivy

Ivy is another great pick for support players. According to the lore, she is a gargoyle who offers vigilante justice. Some of her abilities deal damage to enemies while some heal allies. Here's a look at her abilities:

Kudzu Bomb

Watcher's Covenant

Stone Form

Air Drop (Ultimate)

6) Lady Geist

Lady Geist is another support hero who can deal heavy damage to enemies. Her abilities drain the life force of enemies while healing allies. Her abilities are:

Essence Bomb

Life Drain

Malice

Soul Exchange (Ultimate)

Also Read: How to play Deadlock early on Steam?

7) Mo & Krill

They are the dynamic duo of the game. They can dig through a wave of enemies to reach the spot of their choice. Furthermore, their abilities cause enemies to get stunned in battle. Here are their abilities:

Scorn

Burrow

Sand Blast

Combo (Ultimate)

8) Abrams

If players prefer a run-and-gun type of gameplay, Abrams is the hero for you. According to the lore, he is a New York detective. But in the game, he is a hard-hitting hero who can tank damage. His abilities are:

Siphon Life

Shoulder Charge

Infernal Resilience

Seismic Impact (Ultimate)

9) Lash

Expand Tweet

Another hero who excels in dealing damage on the move. His whip can be used to deal damage to enemies, while also aiding in fast movement via grappling. His abilities also aid in fast combat and movement. They are:

Ground Strike

Grapple

Flog

Death Slam (Ultimate)

10) Pocket

Pocket's real name is Arin Fairfax. He has a powerful shotgun, a mystic suitcase, and a flying cloak and excels in sneak attack battles and dodging enemy attacks. His abilities are:

Barrage

Flying Cloak

Enchanter's Satchel

Affliction (Ultimate)

Also Read: 5 things we hope Valve works on in Deadlock

This was everything you needed to know about the top win rate heroes in Deadlock in September 2024. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates on Valve's upcoming MOBA shooter.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!