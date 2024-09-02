Top 10 Deadlock heroes by win rate (September 2024)

Valve's upcoming MOBA shooter title, Deadlock, has become the talk of the town. The game is currently in an invite-only, early development phase. However, this has not stopped players from loving the title. The reception has been overwhelmingly positive, with the community praising the developers for the unique gameplay and heroes. But with over 20+ heroes in the game, picking the right one sometimes becomes difficult.
That said, players can select their heroes based on which one has a higher win rate in the game. This article will reveal ten such heroes that Deadlock players can opt for.
Best Deadlock heroes by win rate
Currently, there are 21 heroes present in the early development build of Deadlock. Out of them, the below-mentioned heroes have the highest win rate:
While how you play a hero is important, knowing which hero has the highest win rate can certainly help in matches. Let's dive deeper into the top 10 heroes in Deadlock by win rate.
1) Seven
This hero has the highest win rate in Deadlock lobbies, naturally making him the most-picked hero so far. Seven can control lightning in the game, making him a deadly adversary. His abilities are:
- Lightning Ball
- Static Charge
- Power Surge
- Storm Cloud (Ultimate)
2) Warden
With the power of alchemy by his side, Warden leads the charge in battle. His abilities hinder opponent movements while dealing heavy damage. The ultimate ability of Warden has a dual effect, gaining health based on the damage dealt to enemies. His abilities are:
- Alchemical Flask
- Willpower
- Binding Word
- Last Stand (Ultimate)
3) McGinnis
This hero is built for players who have a tactical playstyle. She can divide the map in half with enemies incurring damage when they cross sides. She also has multiple pieces of equipment that are useful for supporting the team. According to the Deadlock lore, McGinnis heads the Fairfax Industries Military R&D department. Her abilities are:
- Mini Turret
- Medicinal Specter
- Spectral Wall
- Heavy Barrage (Ultimate)
4) Haze
If players want a hero that has high accuracy and damage abilities, Haze is the one to pick. She is an ideal hero for gunfights and sneak attacks. These are her abilities:
- Sleep Dagger
- Smoke Bomb
- Fixation
- Bullet Dance (Ultimate)
5) Ivy
Ivy is another great pick for support players. According to the lore, she is a gargoyle who offers vigilante justice. Some of her abilities deal damage to enemies while some heal allies. Here's a look at her abilities:
- Kudzu Bomb
- Watcher's Covenant
- Stone Form
- Air Drop (Ultimate)
6) Lady Geist
Lady Geist is another support hero who can deal heavy damage to enemies. Her abilities drain the life force of enemies while healing allies. Her abilities are:
- Essence Bomb
- Life Drain
- Malice
- Soul Exchange (Ultimate)
Also Read: How to play Deadlock early on Steam?
7) Mo & Krill
They are the dynamic duo of the game. They can dig through a wave of enemies to reach the spot of their choice. Furthermore, their abilities cause enemies to get stunned in battle. Here are their abilities:
- Scorn
- Burrow
- Sand Blast
- Combo (Ultimate)
8) Abrams
If players prefer a run-and-gun type of gameplay, Abrams is the hero for you. According to the lore, he is a New York detective. But in the game, he is a hard-hitting hero who can tank damage. His abilities are:
- Siphon Life
- Shoulder Charge
- Infernal Resilience
- Seismic Impact (Ultimate)
9) Lash
Another hero who excels in dealing damage on the move. His whip can be used to deal damage to enemies, while also aiding in fast movement via grappling. His abilities also aid in fast combat and movement. They are:
- Ground Strike
- Grapple
- Flog
- Death Slam (Ultimate)
10) Pocket
Pocket's real name is Arin Fairfax. He has a powerful shotgun, a mystic suitcase, and a flying cloak and excels in sneak attack battles and dodging enemy attacks. His abilities are:
- Barrage
- Flying Cloak
- Enchanter's Satchel
- Affliction (Ultimate)
Also Read: 5 things we hope Valve works on in Deadlock
This was everything you needed to know about the top win rate heroes in Deadlock in September 2024. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates on Valve's upcoming MOBA shooter.
Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!