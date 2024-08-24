How to get access to Deadlock, Valve’s latest title?

It is no secret that Half-Life developer Valve is working on Deadlock, their latest MOBA shooter hybrid project. After months of being an open secret, the publisher has finally acknowledged its public existence and updated the game's page on the official Steam store. The game is currently undergoing a closed playtest where users can get a first-hand experience of its gameplay.

That being said, not everyone will be lucky enough to get an invite to the playtest. Worry not, however, as there are easy ways to get an invite. Read on to find out.

How to play Deadlock early on Steam?

Get ready for an all-new Valve experience (Image via Valve)

Currently, there's only one surefire way to go hands-on with the Deadlock playtest: get invited by a player with access. Since the playtest began, Valve has only been handing out access to their playtesters, many of whom are randomly selected. That means if players have not yet gotten access to the playtest, they likely will not at this point.

On the flip side, if you have a Steam friend with access to the game's beta, then they can invite you as well. It is as simple as being sent an invite to Deadlock via the game. Once the invite has been sent, it may take up to a day for the recipient to get access to the game. For some, this has been instant, while it has taken a few hours for others - so it is best to be patient.

Once the game appears in the library, players can download the game and enjoy it. Now that they have access to the game as well, they can invite others in their Steam friend list. Be sure to take note of the fact that the playtest timings will differ with regions. More and more players have been gaining access to the game since the playtest began several months ago and it's currently sitting at a peak of 44K players.

Currently, the game features experimental art and features, and the final product will change based on community feedback. There is no word on when the stylish 6v6 MOBA third-person shooter will be released or when the playtest will end. So players should go ahead and indulge as much as they can till the game's inevitable launch.

Currently, the Deadlock playtest is only available on PC via Steam.

