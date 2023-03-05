All Divine Beasts in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty and how to use them

Divine Beasts are mythological creatures from ancient Chinese folklore that can be summoned by Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty players for assistance during combat. They can also provide buffs to gamers as well as inflict weaknesses on enemies, which can instantly change the outcome of a fight.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty contains 10 different variants of Divine Beasts, each offering a favor, weapon buff, and summon. Two of them are allocated for every Virtue. This article will list all Divine Beasts as well as mention the process of using them effectively.

Here are all the Divine Beasts in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

The Divine Beasts present in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty are as follows:

Virtue - Wood

1) Bixie

Bixie is a winged lion with two horns that throws lightning towards nearby enemies at certain intervals. It also buffs the player's weapon to inflict lightning damage.

2) Qinglong

Qinglong is an Azure Dragon of Chinese mythology, which can refill the gamer's health. It adds lightning damage to the player's weapon and increases their damage resistance.

Virtue - Fire

3) Zhuque

Zhuque is a Vermilion Bird and one of the four gods of Chinese mythology. It lightens up the arena with fire and applies fire damage to the character's weapon. It also massively increases the damage dealt to enemies.

4) Xiezhi

Xiezhi represents an ox or a goat who fights along with the character during a battle. It increases the amount of fire damage dealt to the enemies as well as buffs the weapon with fire damage.

Virtue - Earth

5) Qilin

Qilin is a one-horned beast that has a mixture of ox, deer, and horse. It summons a row of pillars to defend the gamer from taking damage. It grants stone damage to their weapon and decreases the damage they take.

6) Yinglong

Yinglong is a winged dragon and a rain god in Chinese folklore. It can deal area damage to enemies and provides support to the gamer by adding stone damage to their weapon and increasing their damage resistance.

Virtue - Metal

7) Tengshe

Tengshe is a flying snake that spreads potions in the arena to inflict toxic damage when an enemy steps on them. It also applies toxic damage to weapons and reduces the enemy's damage resistance.

8) Baihu

Baihu represents the white tiger and is one of the four gods in Chinese mythology. It fights along with the player and can subject foes to toxic damage. Summoning Baihu also adds the same property to weapons and increases the damage dealt to enemies.

Virtue - Water

9) Baize

Baize is a knowledgeable beast that is said to understand the feelings of everything in the universe. It deals ice damage to the area as well as buffs gamers' weapons by granting them the same attribute. This beast massively increases the damage resistance of players.

10) Xuanwu

Xuanwu is one of the highest-ranked deities in Chinese folklore. In Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, it can continuously bombard an area with ice waves and missiles. It also deals ice damage and increases how much damage a weapon can cause.

Using the Divine Beasts

You are recommended to use a beast according to your Virtue playstyle to make the most of them. The power of their abilities will be lower by a slight margin when a beast of one Virtue is used for another.

This concludes the list of every Divine Beast available in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. It is worth noting that the entities' abilities increase when the player's morale level is 10 or higher.

