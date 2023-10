All Division Rivals Rewards in EA FC 24

When it comes to game modes in EA FC 24, Division Rivals rewards represent the more lucrative options that players can get on a weekly basis. Division Rivals is the basic PvP mode of Ultimate Team, where players directly play against each other. Every Thursday, they can get different rewards based on their performance during the week.

EA FC 24 players can get plenty of packs as part of Division Rivals rewards. This includes some amazing options in the higher divisions. However, beginners can equally benefit from grinding this game mode. Moreover, Division Rivals rewards are among the few sources that routinely hand out tradeable rewards for players, who can also choose the nature of the compensation they receive.

Complete list of Division Rivals rewards in EA FC 24

Division Rivals rewards in EA FC 24 can be split into base rewards and reward upgrades. The first is handed out if you can secure three wins in a week. It doesn't matter how many matches you play, as there's no upper limit.

The Division Rivals rewards upgrade option is available if you have won seven or more games in one week in EA FC 24.

Moreover, every Division Rivals reward comes with three options to choose from. While the first one offers tradable packs, the other options offer more packs and guaranteed coins (although the packs are untradeable).

EA FC 24 Division 10

Base Division Rivals Rewards

Tradeable: 1 Gold Pack, 1 Small Mixed Players Pack

Untradeable: 2 Gold Pack, 2 Small Mixed Players Packs

Untradeable: 2,000 Coins, 1 Gold Pack, 1 Small Mixed Players Pack

Rewards Update

Tradeable: 1 Gold Pack, 1 Small Mixed Players Pack

Untradeable: 2 Gold Pack, 2 Small Mixed Players Packs

Untradeable: 2,000 Coins, 1 Gold Pack, 1 Small Mixed Players Pack

EA FC 24 Division 9

Base Division Rivals Rewards

Tradeable: 1 Gold Booster Pack, 1 Jumbo Gold Pack

Untradeable: 2 Gold Booster Packs, 2 Jumbo Gold Packs

Untradeable: 3,000 Coins, 1 Gold Booster Pack, 1 Jumbo Gold Pack

Rewards Update

Tradeable: 1 Gold Rare Booster Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Untradeable: 2 Gold Rare Booster Packs, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs

Untradeable: 7,500 Coins, 1 Gold Rare Booster Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

EA FC 24 Division 8

Base Division Rivals Rewards

Tradeable: 1 Gold Premium Booster Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Untradeable: 2 Gold Premium Booster Packs, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs

Untradeable: 4,000 Coins, 1 Gold Premium Booster Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

Rewards Update

Tradeable: 1 Mixed Rare Booster Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack, 1 Premium Gold Players Pack

Untradeable: 2 Mixed Rare Booster Packs, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Packs, 2 Premium Gold Players Packs

Untradeable: 10,000 Coins, 1 Mixed Rare Booster Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack, 1 Premium Gold Players Pack

EA FC 24 Division 7

Base Division Rivals Rewards

Tradeable: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack, 1 Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Untradeable: 2 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Packs, 2 Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Untradeable: 5,000 Coins, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack, 1 Small Prime Gold Players Pack

Rewards Update

Tradeable: 1 Premium Gold Players Pack, 1 Mega Pack

Untradeable: 2 Premium Gold Players Packs, 2 Mega Packs

Untradeable: 12,500 Coins, 1 Premium Gold Players Pack, 1 Mega Pack

EA FC 24 Division 6

Base Division Rivals Rewards

Tradeable: 1 Jumbo Gold 26 Pack, 1 Premium Gold Players Pack

Untradeable: 2 Jumbo Gold 26 Packs, 2 Premium Gold Players Packs

Untradeable: 6,000 Coins, 1 Gold Booster Pack, 1 Jumbo Gold 26 Pack, 1 Premium Gold Players Pack

Rewards Update

Tradeable: 1 82+ Rated Rare Player, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack, 1 Prime Gold Players Pack

Untradeable: 2 82+ Rated Rare Players, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Packs, 2 Prime Gold Players Pack

Untradeable: 15,000 Coins, 1 82+ Rated Rare Player, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack, 1 Prime Gold Players Pack

EA FC 24 Division 5

Base Division Rivals Rewards

Tradeable: 1 Gold Booster Pack, 1 Gold Rare Booster Pack, 1 Premium Gold Players Pack

Untradeable: 2 Gold Booster Packs, 2 Gold Rare Booster Packs, 2 Premium Gold Players Packs

Untradeable: 7,500 Coins, 1 Gold Booster Pack, 1 Gold Rare Booster Pack, 1 Premium Gold Players Pack

Rewards Update

Tradeable: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, 1 Rare Gold Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack

Untradeable: 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs, 2 Rare Gold Packs, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Packs

Untradeable: 17,500 Coins, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, 1 Rare Gold Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack

EA FC 24 Division 4

Base Division Rivals Rewards

Tradeable: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, 1 Mega Pack

Untradeable: 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs, 2 Mega Packs

Untradeable: 10,000 Coins, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, 1 Mega Pack

Rewards Upgrade

Tradeable: 1 Prime Gold Players Pack, 1 Rare Mega Pack

Untradeable: 2 Prime Gold Players Packs, 2 Rare Mega Packs

Untradeable: 20,000 Coins, 1 Prime Gold Players Pack, 1 Rare Mega Pack

EA FC 24 Division 3

Base Division Rivals Rewards

Tradeable: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack, 1 Prime Gold Players Pack

Untradeable: 2 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Packs, 2 Prime Gold Players Packs

Untradeable: 12,500 Coins, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold 26 Pack, 1 Prime Gold Players Pack

Reward Upgrade

Tradeable: 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack, 1 Rare Players Pack

Untradeable: 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Packs, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Packs, 2 Rare Players Packs

Untradeable: 25,000 Coins, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack, 1 Rare Players Pack

EA FC 24 Division 2

Base Division Rivals Rewards

Tradeable: 1 Gold Rare Booster Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack

Untradeable: 2 Gold Rare Booster Packs, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Packs

Untradeable: 16,250 Coins, 1 Gold Rare Booster Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack

Reward Upgrade

Tradeable: 1 Rare Electrum Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack, 1 Rare Players Pack

Untradeable: 2 Rare Electrum Players Packs, 2 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack, 2 Rare Players Pack

Untradeable: 32,500 Coins, 1 Rare Electrum Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack, 1 Rare Player

EA FC 24 Division 1

Base Division Rivals Rewards

Tradeable: 1 Mega Pack, 1 Rare Players Pack

Untradeable: 2 Mega Pack, 2 Rare Players Pack

Untradeable: 17,500 Coins, 1 Rare Gold Pack, 1 Jumbo Premium Gold Players Pack

Reward Upgrade

Tradeable: 1 Prime Gold Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Rare Players Pack, 1 Rare Gold Pack

Untradeable: 2 Prime Gold Players Pack, 2 Jumbo Rare Players Pack, 2 Rare Gold Pack

Untradeable: 40,000 Coins, 1 Prime Gold Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Rare Players Pack, 1 Rare Gold Pack

EA FC 24 Elite Division

Base Division Rivals Reward

Tradeable: 1 Rare Players Pack, 1 Prime Gold Players Pack, 1 Rare Gold Pack, 1 84+ Player Pick.

Untradeable: 2 Rare Players Pack, 2 Prime Gold Players Pack, 2 Rare Gold Pack, 1 84+ Player Pick.

Untradeable: 1 Rare Players Pack, 1 Prime Gold Players Pack, 1 Rare Gold Pack, 1 84+ Player Pick, 25,000 coins.

Reward Upgrade

Tradeable: 1 Mega Pack, 1 Rare Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Rare Players Pack, 2 84+ Player Pick

Untradeable: 2 Mega Pack, 2 Rare Players Pack, 2 Jumbo Rare Players Pack, 2 84+ Player Pick

Untradeable: 1 Mega Pack, 1 Rare Players Pack, 1 Jumbo Rare Players Pack, 2 84+ Player Pick, 45,000 coins

The EA FC 24 Division Rivals rewards are handed out every Thursday at 8 AM BST/12 AM PST/3 AM EST/12:30 PM IST.