Keeping track of all Dragon's Dogma 2 main quests is much easier said than done since the game doesn't give you any specific indication as to which questlines are integral to the main story and which are optional. While you can tackle every quest and find out their relevance to the central storyline eventually, it's admittedly quite tedious, especially if all you want is to beeline the main campaign.

Dragon's Dogma 2 main quests as well as the side quests both take the same spot within the quest journal, which makes it somewhat confusing to differentiate between the two. You can get hints as to which ones are the main quests if you read the quest descriptions, but oftentimes, even the descriptions can be quite vague.

Here's a list of all Dragon's Dogma 2 main quests, including the post-game quests that are part of the central storyline.

Note: This article contains minor spoilers for Dragon's Dogma 2's true ending.

List of all Dragon's Dogma 2 main quests and post-game quests

Dragon's Dogma 2 takes a similar approach to its quest structure as games like Elden Ring and Baldur's Gate 3, where quests don't usually feature objective markers and are bereft of any form of hand-holding. This is done to encourage organic exploration and also to deliver a sense of adventure that's driven by your own choices affecting not only the ending but also the Arisen's relationship with key NPCs.

Dragon's Dogma 2 main quests start quite strong with an explanation of Arisen's past (Image via Capcom)

Quests in these games are organically unlocked as you explore the game's open world instead of being automatically added to your quest log. However, with no discernable way of knowing which quests are part of the main storyline and which ones are optional, it can get a bit confusing to keep track of them.

That being said, here's a list of all the Dragon's Dogma 2 main quests:

Gaoled Awakening

Tale's Beginning

In Dragon's Wake

One-Eyed Interloper

Seat of the Sovran

Monster Culling

Disa's Plot

The Caged Magistrate

The Stolen Throne

An Unsettling Encounter

Feast of Deception

Nation of the Lambent Flame

Flickering Shadows

Convergence

A New Godsway

The Guardian Gigantus

Legacy

Once you complete all the Dragon's Dogma 2 main quests, including Legacy, you get to choose between two different outcomes. The first is a false ending that sees the Arisen taking the throne as the rightful king of Vernworth, and you can choose the second ending after either speaking with the Pathfinder or stabbing yourself with the Empowered Godsbane Blade while riding atop the Dragon.

The second ending, i.e., the true ending of Dragon's Dogma 2, directs you to the Unmoored World, which is essentially the post-game, complete with its own set of quests. Here are all the post-game quests in Dragon's Dogma 2:

Dreams Apart

The Importance of Aiding Ernesto

Halls of the First Dawn

The Regentkin's Resolve

Wandering Roots

When Wills Collide

Civil Unrest

A Scholarly Pursuit

The Unmoored World (Image via Capcom)

The Unmoored World is filled with some of the best end-game gear as well as challenging boss fights. Do note that failing to complete all the post-game quests and dying without any Wakestones in your possession will require you to restart from the start of the post-game period, i.e., the moment you arrive in the Unmoored World.