When it comes to the list of all EA FC 24 86+ Base, Triple Threat or UEFA Hero Player Pick SBC players you can get from this challenge, your options are plenty. For the first time, EA Sports has included UEFA cards in such an SBC. Moreover, even without these items, this challenge's reward pool is pretty extensive due to the presence of Base and Triple Threat variants.

All EA FC 24 86+ Base, Triple Threat or UEFA Hero Player Pick SBC players included as rewards in this challenge have been released previously in Ultimate Team. However, it's very hard to get them from packs, which certainly elevates the value of this challenge.

All EA FC 24 86+ Base, Triple Threat or UEFA Hero Player Pick SBC players (Base versions)

The Base variant refers to the standard version of a player or item. Here are the cards in this category you can get via this challenge:

Robbie Keane ST 86

Ludovic Giuly RM 86

Ole Gunnar Solksjaer ST 86

Nwankwo Kanu CF 86

Freddie Ljunberg LM 86

Landon Donovan CF 86

Aleksandr Mostovoi CAM 86

Tomas Rosicky CAM 86

Dirk Kuyt CAM 86

Joan Capdevialla LB 86

Sidney Govou ST 86

Jerzy Dudek GK 86

Ledley King CB 86

Sami Al-Jaber ST 86

Ramires CDM 86

Ji Sung Park LM 86

Wlodzimierz Smolarek ST 86

John Arne Riise LB 86

Sonia Bompastor LB 86

Joe Cole RW 87

Rui Costa CAM 87

Ivan Cordoba CB 87

Yaya Toure CDM 87

Dimitar Berbatov ST 87

Claudio Marchision CM 87

Jorge Campos GK 87

Hidetoshi Nakata CAM 87

Tomas Brolin ST 87

Harry Kewell LW 87

Steve McManaman RM 87

Jay-Jay Okocha CAM 88

Ricardo Carvalho CB 88

Bixente Lizarazu LWB 88

Jari Litmanen CAM 88

Rafael Marquez CB 88

Antonio Di Natale ST 88

Javier Mascherano CB 88

Mario Gomez ST 88

Paulo Futre LW 88

Nadine Kessler CM 88

Vincent Kompany CB 88

Diego Milito ST 88

Diego Forlan ST 88

Wesley Sneijder CAM 88

Carlos Tevez ST 88

Enzo Fransescoli CF 88

Fernando Morientes ST 89

Rudi Voller ST 89

'Jean-Pierre Papin ST 89

Abedi Pele CAM 89

David Ginola LM 89

Gianluca Vialli ST 89

Jurgen Kohler CB 89

Lucio CB 89

All EA FC 24 86+ Base, Triple Threat or UEFA Hero Player Pick SBC players (Triple Threat versions)

This version was released as part of the Triple Threat promo. Here are the Triple Threat cards this SBC offers:

Sidney Govou ST 87

Dirk Kuyt RW 87

Ledley King CB 87

Yaya Toure CDM 88

Joe Cole RW 88

Diego Forlan ST 89

Fernando Morientes ST 90

David Ginola LM 90

All EA FC 24 86+ Base, Triple Threat or UEFA Hero Player Pick SBC players (UEFA versions)

The latest of the three types, the UEFA variant was released in November 2023. Each item mentioned below comes with a unique design, boosted stats, and better overall ratings compared to its Base version:

DaMarcus Beasley LM 86

Nwankwo Kanu CF 87

John Arne Riise LB 87

Ramires CDM 87

Lars Ricken CAM 87

Ludovic Giuly RM 88

Tomas Rosicky CAM 88

Dimitar Berbatov ST 88

Jerzy Dudek GK 88

Ole Gunnar Solksjaer ST 88

Paulo Futre LW 89

Jari Litmanen CAM 89

Rui Costa CAM 89

Vincent Kompany CB 89

Steve McManaman RM 89

Carlos Tevez ST 90

Bixente Lizarazy LWB 90

Diego Milito ST 90

Abedi Pele CAM 90

Gianluca Vialli ST 91

Alex Scott RB 88

Sonia Bompastor LB 89

Nadine Kessler CM 90

While all EA FC 24 86+ Base, Triple Threat or UEFA Hero Player Pick SBC players mentioned here are available, you can only pick one out of three cards after completing the challenge.