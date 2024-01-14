When it comes to the list of all EA FC 24 86+ Base, Triple Threat or UEFA Hero Player Pick SBC players you can get from this challenge, your options are plenty. For the first time, EA Sports has included UEFA cards in such an SBC. Moreover, even without these items, this challenge's reward pool is pretty extensive due to the presence of Base and Triple Threat variants.
All EA FC 24 86+ Base, Triple Threat or UEFA Hero Player Pick SBC players included as rewards in this challenge have been released previously in Ultimate Team. However, it's very hard to get them from packs, which certainly elevates the value of this challenge.
All EA FC 24 86+ Base, Triple Threat or UEFA Hero Player Pick SBC players (Base versions)
The Base variant refers to the standard version of a player or item. Here are the cards in this category you can get via this challenge:
- Robbie Keane ST 86
- Ludovic Giuly RM 86
- Ole Gunnar Solksjaer ST 86
- Nwankwo Kanu CF 86
- Freddie Ljunberg LM 86
- Landon Donovan CF 86
- Aleksandr Mostovoi CAM 86
- Tomas Rosicky CAM 86
- Dirk Kuyt CAM 86
- Joan Capdevialla LB 86
- Sidney Govou ST 86
- Jerzy Dudek GK 86
- Ledley King CB 86
- Sami Al-Jaber ST 86
- Ramires CDM 86
- Ji Sung Park LM 86
- Wlodzimierz Smolarek ST 86
- John Arne Riise LB 86
- Sonia Bompastor LB 86
- Joe Cole RW 87
- Rui Costa CAM 87
- Ivan Cordoba CB 87
- Yaya Toure CDM 87
- Dimitar Berbatov ST 87
- Claudio Marchision CM 87
- Jorge Campos GK 87
- Hidetoshi Nakata CAM 87
- Tomas Brolin ST 87
- Harry Kewell LW 87
- Steve McManaman RM 87
- Jay-Jay Okocha CAM 88
- Ricardo Carvalho CB 88
- Bixente Lizarazu LWB 88
- Jari Litmanen CAM 88
- Rafael Marquez CB 88
- Antonio Di Natale ST 88
- Javier Mascherano CB 88
- Mario Gomez ST 88
- Paulo Futre LW 88
- Nadine Kessler CM 88
- Vincent Kompany CB 88
- Diego Milito ST 88
- Diego Forlan ST 88
- Wesley Sneijder CAM 88
- Carlos Tevez ST 88
- Enzo Fransescoli CF 88
- Fernando Morientes ST 89
- Rudi Voller ST 89
- 'Jean-Pierre Papin ST 89
- Abedi Pele CAM 89
- David Ginola LM 89
- Gianluca Vialli ST 89
- Jurgen Kohler CB 89
- Lucio CB 89
All EA FC 24 86+ Base, Triple Threat or UEFA Hero Player Pick SBC players (Triple Threat versions)
This version was released as part of the Triple Threat promo. Here are the Triple Threat cards this SBC offers:
- Sidney Govou ST 87
- Dirk Kuyt RW 87
- Ledley King CB 87
- Yaya Toure CDM 88
- Joe Cole RW 88
- Diego Forlan ST 89
- Fernando Morientes ST 90
- David Ginola LM 90
All EA FC 24 86+ Base, Triple Threat or UEFA Hero Player Pick SBC players (UEFA versions)
The latest of the three types, the UEFA variant was released in November 2023. Each item mentioned below comes with a unique design, boosted stats, and better overall ratings compared to its Base version:
- DaMarcus Beasley LM 86
- Nwankwo Kanu CF 87
- John Arne Riise LB 87
- Ramires CDM 87
- Lars Ricken CAM 87
- Ludovic Giuly RM 88
- Tomas Rosicky CAM 88
- Dimitar Berbatov ST 88
- Jerzy Dudek GK 88
- Ole Gunnar Solksjaer ST 88
- Paulo Futre LW 89
- Jari Litmanen CAM 89
- Rui Costa CAM 89
- Vincent Kompany CB 89
- Steve McManaman RM 89
- Carlos Tevez ST 90
- Bixente Lizarazy LWB 90
- Diego Milito ST 90
- Abedi Pele CAM 90
- Gianluca Vialli ST 91
- Alex Scott RB 88
- Sonia Bompastor LB 89
- Nadine Kessler CM 90
While all EA FC 24 86+ Base, Triple Threat or UEFA Hero Player Pick SBC players mentioned here are available, you can only pick one out of three cards after completing the challenge.