All EA FC 24 87+ Winter Wildcards, FC Versus, or TOTY Honorable Mentions Player Pick SBC players you can get

The complete list of the EA FC 24 87+ Winter Wildcards, FC Versus, or TOTY Honorable Mentions Player Pick SBC players includes a huge collection of special cards. The overall pool of rewards includes three former promos, and the condition modifier has discarded several lower-rated items.
While this makes the pick quite lucrative, you must assess all the EA FC 24 87+ Winter Wildcards, FC Versus, or TOTY Honorable Mentions Player Pick SBC players you can get. This will help ensure your preferred item is available in the rewards.
The entire list of EA FC 24 87+ Winter Wildcards, FC Versus, or TOTY Honorable Mentions Player Pick SBC players can be divided into three broad categories.
All EA FC 24 87+ Winter Wildcards, FC Versus, or TOTY Honorable Mentions Player Pick SBC players: Winter Wildcards
- Raphinha RW 87
- Marcos Llorente LW 87
- Enzo Fernandez CM 87
- Nordi Mukiele RB 87
- Ellyes Skhiri CDM 87
- Denis Zakaria CDM 87
- Deyna Castellanos CM 87
- William Saliba CB 87
- Adrien Rabiot CM 87
- Eder Militao CB 88
- Alex Grimaldo CM 88
- David Alaba CDM 88
- Mikel Oyarzabal RM 88
- Leon Goretzka CM 88
- Paulo Dybala CF 89
- Marco Reus CAM 89
- Domenico Berardi RW 89
- Debinha CAM 89
- Jules Kounde CDM 89
- Alex Morgan ST 90
- Christopher Nkunku ST 90
- Casemiro ST 90
- Cristiano Ronaldo ST 91
- Virgil Van Dijk CB 91
- Thibaut Courtous ST 91
- Alexia Putellas CM 92
- Mohamed Salah ST 92
All EA FC 24 87+ Winter Wildcards, FC Versus, or TOTY Honorable Mentions Player Pick SBC players: FC Versus
- Alvaro Morata 87
- Eduardo Camavinga 87
- Dayot Upamecano 87
- Christian Gunter 87
- Richarlison 87
- Isco 87
- Moussa Diaby 87
- Sergio Ramos 88
- Kieran Trippier 88
- Lukas Hradecky 88
- Roberto Firmino 88
- Ashley Lawrence 88
- Alexis Sanchez 88
- Antonio Rudiger 88
- Fikayo Tomori 88
- Kingsley Coman 88
- Joao Felix 88
- Marta 89
- Wendie Renard 89
- Heung Min Son 90
- Marcus Rashford 90
- Rodri 91
- Neymar 93
All EA FC 24 87+ Winter Wildcards, FC Versus, or TOTY Honorable Mentions Player Pick SBC players: TOTY Honorable Mentions
- Trent Alexander Arnold RB 88
- Olga Carmona LB 88
- Kim Min Jae CB 89
- Ederson GK 90
- Federico Valverde CM 90
- Jamal Musiala CAM 91
- Bernardo Silva CM 91
- Kadidiatou Diani RW 92
- Vinicius Jr ST 92
- Mohamed Salah RW 92
- Harry Kane ST 93
You'll get to pick between three EA FC 24 87+ Winter Wildcards, FC Versus or TOTY Honorable Mentions Player Pick SBC players once the challenge is complete. The item will be added to your squad, while the remaining two will be automatically discarded.