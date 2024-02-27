All EA FC 24 87+ Winter Wildcards, FC Versus, or TOTY Honorable Mentions Player Pick SBC players you can get

The complete list of the EA FC 24 87+ Winter Wildcards, FC Versus, or TOTY Honorable Mentions Player Pick SBC players includes a huge collection of special cards. The overall pool of rewards includes three former promos, and the condition modifier has discarded several lower-rated items.

While this makes the pick quite lucrative, you must assess all the EA FC 24 87+ Winter Wildcards, FC Versus, or TOTY Honorable Mentions Player Pick SBC players you can get. This will help ensure your preferred item is available in the rewards.

The entire list of EA FC 24 87+ Winter Wildcards, FC Versus, or TOTY Honorable Mentions Player Pick SBC players can be divided into three broad categories.

All EA FC 24 87+ Winter Wildcards, FC Versus, or TOTY Honorable Mentions Player Pick SBC players: Winter Wildcards

Raphinha RW 87

Marcos Llorente LW 87

Enzo Fernandez CM 87

Nordi Mukiele RB 87

Ellyes Skhiri CDM 87

Denis Zakaria CDM 87

Deyna Castellanos CM 87

William Saliba CB 87

Adrien Rabiot CM 87

Eder Militao CB 88

Alex Grimaldo CM 88

David Alaba CDM 88

Mikel Oyarzabal RM 88

Leon Goretzka CM 88

Paulo Dybala CF 89

Marco Reus CAM 89

Domenico Berardi RW 89

Debinha CAM 89

Jules Kounde CDM 89

Alex Morgan ST 90

Christopher Nkunku ST 90

Casemiro ST 90

Cristiano Ronaldo ST 91

Virgil Van Dijk CB 91

Thibaut Courtous ST 91

Alexia Putellas CM 92

Mohamed Salah ST 92

All EA FC 24 87+ Winter Wildcards, FC Versus, or TOTY Honorable Mentions Player Pick SBC players: FC Versus

Alvaro Morata 87

Eduardo Camavinga 87

Dayot Upamecano 87

Christian Gunter 87

Richarlison 87

Isco 87

Moussa Diaby 87

Sergio Ramos 88

Kieran Trippier 88

Lukas Hradecky 88

Roberto Firmino 88

Ashley Lawrence 88

Alexis Sanchez 88

Antonio Rudiger 88

Fikayo Tomori 88

Kingsley Coman 88

Joao Felix 88

Marta 89

Wendie Renard 89

Heung Min Son 90

Marcus Rashford 90

Rodri 91

Neymar 93

All EA FC 24 87+ Winter Wildcards, FC Versus, or TOTY Honorable Mentions Player Pick SBC players: TOTY Honorable Mentions

Trent Alexander Arnold RB 88

Olga Carmona LB 88

Kim Min Jae CB 89

Ederson GK 90

Federico Valverde CM 90

Jamal Musiala CAM 91

Bernardo Silva CM 91

Kadidiatou Diani RW 92

Vinicius Jr ST 92

Mohamed Salah RW 92

Harry Kane ST 93

You'll get to pick between three EA FC 24 87+ Winter Wildcards, FC Versus or TOTY Honorable Mentions Player Pick SBC players once the challenge is complete. The item will be added to your squad, while the remaining two will be automatically discarded.