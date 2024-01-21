All EA FC 24 88+ Base, Thunderstruck or Winter Wildcards Icon Player Pick SBC rewards you can get

When it comes to EA FC 24 88+ Base, Thunderstruck or Winter Wildcards Icon Player Pick SBC rewards, there's plenty in store. This latest icon SBC has arrived amidst the TOTY celebrations that make it even more special. While the TOTY icons are not available in the rewards pool, there are still ample incentives for players to try this challenge in Ultimate Team.
All EA FC 24 88+ Base, Thunderstruck or Winter Wildcards Icon Player Pick SBC rewards can be divided into three categories — Base, Thunderstruck, and Winter Wildcards. This is a great option, especially for those who might have missed out on either or both the Winter Wildcards and Thunderstruck promos. While the general pool of available cards is great, it's still worth checking out all possible rewards at first.
All EA FC 24 88+ Base, Thunderstruck or Winter Wildcards Icon Player Pick SBC rewards: Base cards
- Franck Ribery LM 88
- Riquelme CAM 88
- Michael Laudrup CAM 88
- Fernando Hierro CB 88
- Andriy Shevchenko ST 88
- Steven Gerrard CM 88
- Ronald Koeman CB 88
- Paul Scholes CM 88
- Wayne Rooney ST 88
- Edwin Van Der Sar GK 88
- Petr Cech GK 88
- Bastian Schweinsteiger CM 88
- Michael Owen ST 88
- Rio Ferdinand CB 88
- David Beckham RM 88
- Pavel Nedved LM 88
- Laurent Blanc CB 88
- Patrick Vieira CM 88
- Robin Van Persie ST 88
- Marcel Desailly CB 88
- Miroslav Klose ST 88
- Gheorghe Hagi CAM 88
- Kenny Dalglish ST 88
- Javier Zanetti RB 89
- Alessandro Nesta CB 89
- Hugo Sanchez ST 89
- Alan Shearer ST 89
- Kaka CAM 89
- Samuel Eto'o ST 89
- Didier Drogba ST 89
- Ruud van Nistelrooy ST 89
- Eric Cantona CF 89
- Socrates CAM 89
- Philipp Lahm RB 89
- Gary Lineker ST 89
- Hristo Stoichkov ST 89
- Kelly Smith ST 89
- Fabio Cannavaro CB 89
- Jairzinho RW 89
- Carles Puyol CB 89
- Emilio Butragueno ST 89
- Peter Schmeichel GK 89
- Luis Figo RW 89
- Iker Casillas GK 90
- Raul CF 90
- George Best RW 90
- Andrea Pirlo CM 90
- Xavi CM 90
- Dennis Bergkamp CF 90
- Ruud Gullit CF 90
- Rivaldo LW 90
- Roberto Carlos LB 90
- Alessandro Del Piero CF 90
- Lothar Matthaus CM 90
- Abily CM 90
- Bobby Moore CB 90
- Franco Baresi CB 91
- Thierry Henry ST 91
- Carlos Alberto Torres RB 91
- Cafu RB 91
- Marco Van Basten ST 91
- Eusebio CF 91
- Zico CAM 91
- Homare Sawa CM 91
- Roberto Baggio CAM 91
- Lev Yashin GK 92
- Ferenc Puskas CF 92
- Mane Garrincha RW 92
- Paolo Maldini CB 92
- Gerd Muller ST 92
- Bobby Charlton CAM 92
- Prinz ST 92
- Ronaldinho LW 93
- Mia Hamm ST 93
- Johan Cruyff CF 93
- Zinedine Zidane CAM 94
- Ronaldo ST 94
- Pele CAM 95
All EA FC 24 88+ Base, Thunderstruck or Winter Wildcards Icon Player Pick SBC rewards: Thunderstruck cards
- Michael Ballack CM 88
- Sol Campbell CB 88
- Paul Scholes CM 89
- Robert Pires LM 89
- Xabi Alonso CDM 89
- Eric Cantona CF 90
- Edwin Van Der Sar GK 90
- Luis Figo RW 90
- Alessandro Nesta CB 91
- Kaka CAM 91
- Kenny Dalglish ST 91
- Cafu RWB 92
- Iker Casillas GK 92
- Thierry Henry ST 93
- Ronaldinho LW 94
- Ferenc Puskas CF 94
- Gerd Muller ST 94
- Johann Cruyff CF 95
All EA FC 24 88+ Base, Thunderstruck or Winter Wildcards Icon Player Pick SBC rewards: Winter Wildcards cards
- Ian Rush CM 88
- Michael Owen LM 89
- Fernando Torrest ST 89
- Riquelme ST 89
- John Barnes CF 89
- Hristo Stoichkov CAM 90
- Fernando Hierro CB 90
- Emilio Butragueno LW 90
- Miroslav Klose CDM 90
- Michael Laudrup RB 90
- Ruud Van Nistelrooy GK 91
- Gary Lineker LW 91
- Didier Drogba ST 91
- Hugo Sanchez LW 91
- Alan Shearer CAM 91
- Marco Van Basten CAM 92
- Raul ST 92
- Dennis Bergkamp CM 92
- Lev Yashin CB 93
- Mane Garrincha RW 93
- Pele ST 96
From all EA FC 24 88+ Base, Thunderstruck or Winter Wildcards Icon Player Pick SBC rewards, players will be able to get a pick containing three cards. The selected pick will be added to their squads, while others will be discarded.
While the pool for All EA FC 24 88+ Base, Thunderstruck or Winter Wildcards Icon Player Pick SBC rewards is huge, it will boil down to a player's luck.