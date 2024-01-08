EA FC 24 87+ Base or Centurions or Thunderstruck Icon Player Pick SBC: Best and worst players you can get

The EA FC 24 87+ Base or Centurions or Thunderstruck Icon Player Pick SBC is perhaps the most exciting iteration of the Icon challenges that have ever been released in Ultimate Team. Not only has EA Sports included three different types of icons as part of the challenge, but players are also guaranteed cards that are only rated 87 or higher.

This way, a lot of the 86-rated base Icon cards are automatically removed from the reward pool. However, there are still plenty of items that you should avoid at all costsp after completing the challenge. Similarly, certain items that you could get will be incredible rewards as their market valuations are way higher than what the EA FC 24 87+ Base or Centurions or Thunderstruck Icon Player Pick SBC will cost to complete.

How much does the EA FC 24 87+ Base or Centurions or Thunderstruck Icon Player Pick SBC cost to complete?

The latest challenge has three different tasks, and all of them have their own conditions. If you buy the entire amount of required fodder from the market, it is going to cost you about 350,000 coins approximately.

The main aim is to pick a reward that has a higher market valuation than this amount. Here are the best possible rewards you can hope to get after completing the SBC.

What are the best EA FC 24 87+ Base or Centurions or Thunderstruck Icon Player Pick SBC rewards?

The following items have incredible market valuation at the moment in Ultimate Team.

Pele Base Icon

Ronaldinho Base Icon

Ronaldinho Thunderstruck Icon

Johann Cruyff Thunderstruck Icon

Mia Hamm Base Icon

Ruud Gullit Centurions

Romaldo Base IconThese cards are incredibly rare to pack, and they also have a very high demand in the community. All these items are extremely pro-meta due to their excellent in-game stats, and they're used heavily in the pro scene as well. These are the best possible items you can hope to get from this special SBC.

Which are the worst EA FC 24 87+ Base or Centurions or Thunderstruck Icon Player Pick SBC players to get?

Many FC 24 Icon cards have sharply dropped in their market value due to miscelleneous reasons. For one, the supply of Icons this year has been more due to the routine release of SBCs. Moreover, the stats of certain cards are just not good enough, which means that they hardly have any demand in Ultimate Team.

Davor Suker Base Icon

David Trezeguet Base Icon

David Trezeguet Centurions Icon

Ian Rush Base Icon

Frank Lampard Base Icon

It's best to avoid these cards at all costs. And even if you want to use them, buying them from the Ultimate Team market is a far better option.