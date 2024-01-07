EA FC 24 Base/Centurions/Thunderstruck Icon Player Pick SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

EA Sports has released the very first Base/Centurions/Thunderstruck Icon Player Pick SBC in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team, much to the delight of gamers worldwide. This is the first instance of Thunderstruck Icons being included in an Icon PP, and the deal is made even more appealing by the SBC offering a choice between three players instead of the usual two.

EA Sports has completely revamped the Icon roster in Ultimate Team this year, with these legends of the sport now only having one base version to leave more room for special ones. Thunderstruck and Centurions are two promos that featured boosted versions of Icons in EA FC 24, and both these card types are now up for grabs in the latest SBC.

All EA FC 24 Base/Centurions/Thunderstruck Icon Player Pick SBC tasks

With such amazing rewards on offer, it is no surprise that the SBC also comes at a rather hefty cost. Similar to previous Icon PP SBCs, it includes three separate tasks, each with their own stipulations and pack rewards. These are the specific requirements:

Task1: 86-rated squad

Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Task 2: 87-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Number of players in the squad: 11

Task 3: 87-rated squad

Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

To complete this SBC, gamers have to complete all three tasks before they expire. The SBC will be available for seven days (beginning on January 7), and will refresh after five days. While the price of fodder players is relatively low at the moment, the cost of the SBC is currently inflated due to the high cost of Team of the Week players in EA FC 24.

EA FC 24 Base/Centurions/Thunderstruck Player Pick SBC cheapest solutions

Task 1: 86-rated squad

Martin Odegaard: 87

Gregor Kobel: 87

Ewa Pajor: 87

Gianluigi Donnarumma: 87

Radu Dragusin: 86 (Team of the Week)

Fabinho: 84

Serge Gnabry: 84

Mattias Ginter: 84

Marcos Llorente: 84

Linda Dallmann: 84

Peter Gulacsi: 83

Cost: 94,000 coins

Task 2: 87-rated squad

Romelu Lukaku: 88

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Bruno Fernandes: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Lukas Hradecky: 88

Hakan Calhanoglu: 85

Becky Sauerbrunn: 85

Keira Walsh: 85

Linda Dallmann: 84

Marcos Llorente: 84

Fabinho: 84

Cost: 115,000 coins

Task 3: 87-rated squad

Romelu Lukaku: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Bruno Fernandes: 88

Lukas Hradecky: 88

Ewa Pajor: 87

Rodrigo Zalazar: 86 (Team of the Week)

Becky Sauerbrunn: 85

Aymeric Laporte: 85

Leon Goretzka: 85

Asisat Oshoala: 85

Marcos Llorente: 84

Costs: 145,000 coins

Is it worth completing the Base/Centurions/Thunderstruck Icon Player Pick SBC?

Icons are some of the most overpowered players in Ultimate Team every year, and EA FC 24 is no different. The Base/Centurions/Thunderstruck Player Pick SBC offers three of the best and most expensive versions of these legendary players, making it a worthwhile proposition, even at an overall expected cost of around 354,000 coins.